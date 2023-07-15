The Image on the Page

Announcement

Chevauchant les disciplines des études littéraires, de l’histoire de l’art, de la bibliographie et de la bibliothéconomie, la culture de l’imprimé illustré constitue une voie privilégiée vers l’histoire sociale. Nous sommes inspirés par le travail fondateur de Richard Benson dans The Printed Picture (MoMA, 2008) et par les récentes études sur les médias vernaculaires, tels que ceux de Sarah Mirseyedi et Gerry Beegan sur le développement des procédés photomécaniques et l’ouvrage dirigé par Thierry Gervais, The “Public” Life of Photographs (The MIT Press, 2016).

Portant une attention particulière à la bibliographie matérielle et aux techniques de production, nous tenterons de mieux comprendre comment les images imprimées contribuent aux formations discursives et de sens à travers une variété de contextes, des journaux illustrés aux manuels d’étiquette; des revues scientifiques aux livres pour enfants. Alors que le niveau d’alphabétisation s’accroît au vingtième siècle, le champ des publications illustrées rejoint des publics de plus en plus variés, dont les attentes et les besoins influencent le développement de laculture visuelle de l’imprimé. En contrepartie, les rapports étroits entre l’image et le texte forment de manière significative chez le lectorat la compréhension du monde en rassemblant dans l’espace de la page tout un assortiment d’informations entremêlant le politique, le professionnel et le divertissement.

Argument

With particular attention to material bibliography and production techniques, we seek to better understand how illustrations contribute to the formation of meaning and discourses within different contexts from illustrated newspapers to etiquette manuals, from scientific journals to children’s books. As literacy levels continued to rise throughout the twentieth century, this vast array of publications was directed at increasingly diverse communities of readers whose expectations and needs influenced the development of visual culture in print. In turn, the intimate relationships that played out between image and text significantly shaped people’s impressions of the world around them by collating all manner of leisurely, professional, and political information within the space of the page.

Straddling the disciplines of literary studies, art history, bibliography, and library sciences, the field of illustrated print culture is a privileged inroad to social history. We are inspired by the foundational work of Richard Benson’s The Printed Picture (MoMA, 2008) as well as recent scholarly interest in vernacular media, such as Sarah Mirseyedi and Gerry Beegan’s important contributions on the development of photomechanical reproduction and the Thierry Gervais-edited volume The “Public” Life of Photographs (The MIT Press, 2016).

Participating

Heeding the call of rare books specialist Roger Gaskell, who has identified the need to develop a “bibliography of images,” we invite contributions in French and English that address any aspect of mass-produced visual materials as well as the diverse industrial or manual processes that enabled their production.

Proposals may consider topics such as:

The development, usage, or impact of various print processes.

The importance of the graphic arts, including layout and typography, in the study ofvisual culture.

The historical significance of a given book, magazine, or other kind of illustratedpublication.• Mass-produced works that rely on printed pictorial sequences such as photobooks, comicstrips, or photo-novels.

Posters, flyers, postcards and other kinds of ephemera.

The invisible intermediaries: designers, prepress specialists, printers, typographers, etc.

The evolving roles and statuses of author and illustrator/artist.

Readership and reception.

Distribution and publishing networks.

The study of variants in the context of printed pictorial material: seriality, differenteditions, and the (ir)relevance of the original image.

Approaches to the rapport between text and image in print and their resultant meaning.

The creation and mass-circulation of stereotypes or other visual tropes.

Theoretical or methodological approaches to multimedia artefacts: how to categorize,characterize and interpret hybrid print objects.

The institutional challenges faced by scholars, libraries, and archives alike in collecting,cataloguing, preserving, and making illustrated print culture accessible.

The event will be held in-person at the Concordia University Library, Montréal (Québec), Canada, Friday 13 October 2023.

Proposals for 20 minute papers can be sent

to stephanie.hornstein@concordia.ca

before 15 July 2023.

They should include a title followed by an abstract (200 words max.) and a short biography (100 words max.).

Organizing committee