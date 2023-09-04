Giacomo Puccini, 1924-2024 : Puccini et la France

Summary
Figure majeure de l’histoire du théâtre lyrique, Puccini rencontre un immense succès en France dès les premières représentations de ses opéras, malgré les réserves récurrentes de la critique qui rejette sévèrement sa musique et ses livrets, souvent jugés vulgaires et sans relief. Le présent colloque souhaiterait s’interroger sur ces liens étroits de Puccini avec la France, que ce soit dans ses œuvres ou bien dans leur réception en France de son vivant jusqu’à nos jours. Les communications, envisagées sous un angle interdisciplinaire, pourront porter aussi bien sur les aspects de la mise en scène, la dramaturgie musicale, le système de production que les sources et formes littéraires et musicales des opéras de Puccini considérées dans leurs liens avec la France.
One of the greatest masters of musical theatre of all time, Puccini met with immense popular success in France starting from the first performances of his operas, despite the recurring reservations of critics, who severely rejected his music and librettos that were often judged vulgar and irrelevant. The purpose of this conference is to examine the close links between Puccini and France, both through the works themselves and their reception, from his lifetime to the present day. The papers, cultivating an interdisciplinary perspective, will focus on staging, musical dramaturgy, the production systems, as well as on the literary and musical sources and forms of Puccini’s operas, insofar as these are linked to France.
Protagonista fra i maggiori dell’opera lirica di ogni tempo, Puccini riscuote un successo immenso in France fin dalle prime rappresentazioni dei suoi titoli, a dispetto delle riserve ricorrenti della critica, che respinge severamente la sua musica e i suoi libretti, spesso giudicati volgari e irrilevanti. Scopo di questo convegno è interrogarsi sugli stretti legami tra Puccini e la Francia, in relazione alle opere, valutando la loro ricezione in Francia dai debutti fino ai giorni nostri. Gli interventi, possibilmente svolti con metodologia interdisciplinare, possono riguardare aspetti specifici di messa in scena, come di drammaturgia musicale, di sistemi produttivi nel contesto sociale, sia le fonti e le forme letterarie e musicali delle opere di Puccini, inquadrate anche mediante l’analisi delle partiture, nei loro legami con la Francia.
Argumentaire
Centenaire de la disparition de Giacomo Puccini Giacomo Puccini, 1924-2024 : Puccini et la France, Lyon, 20, 21 et 22 mars 2024 - Colloque International organisé par l’Université Lyon 2 – IHRIM et par le Centro Studi Giacomo Puccini di Lucca avec la collaboration de l’Institut culturel italien et du Conservatoire national supérieur de musique de Lyon
Figure majeure de l’histoire du théâtre lyrique, Puccini rencontre un immense succès en France dès les premières représentations de ses opéras, malgré les réserves récurrentes de la critique qui rejette sévèrement sa musique et ses livrets, souvent jugés vulgaires et sans relief. Les compositeurs français l’ont même durement attaqué et estimé sa musique « commerciale » afin de préserver leurs intérêts sur les scènes nationales, à l’exception de Massenet, Saint-Saëns, Messager et Ravel qui connaissait par cœur La Tosca : « tout cela vient d’un grand artiste », déclara-t-il à Manuel Rosenthal à propos de la partition.
Puccini ne cessera pourtant de cultiver une relation étroite avec la France. Il y séjourne à plusieurs reprises, notamment pour superviser la création de ses ouvrages à l’Opéra-Comique, et plus de la moitié de ses livrets trouvent leur source dans des textes d’auteurs français (Abbé Prévost, Loti) et parisiens en particulier (Karr, Musset, Murger, Sardou, Gold). Enfin, sa musique présente de fortes affinités avec celle de Bizet, Massenet, Ravel ou Debussy.
Le présent colloque souhaiterait s’interroger sur ces liens étroits de Puccini avec la France, que ce soit dans ses œuvres ou bien dans leur réception en France de son vivant jusqu’à nos jours. Les communications, envisagées sous un angle interdisciplinaire, pourront porter aussi bien sur les aspects de la mise en scène, la dramaturgie musicale, le système de production que les sources et formes littéraires et musicales des opéras de Puccini considérées dans leurs liens avec la France. Des propositions portant sur les échanges croisés entre la France et l’Italie, notamment sous l’angle du vérisme et du naturalisme, seront appréciées.
Le colloque privilégiera quatre axes sans exclure d’autres propositions :
- ‘vérisme’ vs naturalisme : porosités et antagonismes
- Puccini et la France : sources littéraires des livrets et conceptions dramaturgiques
- Puccini et les compositeurs français : influences croisées
- Fortune de Puccini en France de la première parisienne de La Bohème (1898) à aujourd’hui : interprètes et représentations.
Modalités de participation
Les propositions de communications, d’une durée d’une vingtaine de minutes, de préférence en français, en anglais ou en italien, devront comporter un résumé (3000 signes maximum, espaces compris), une courte bibliographie et biographie de l’auteur.e. Elles seront adressées conjointement à Jean-Christophe Branger (jc.branger@univ-lyon2.fr) et Michele Girardi (michele.girardi@unive.it)
avant le 4 septembre 2023.
Le colloque s’inscrira dans le cadre des représentations de La Fanciulla del West à l’Opéra de Lyon, sous la direction de Daniele Rustioni.
Les frais de transports seront à la charge des participants.
Comité d’organisation
- Jean-Christophe Branger (Université Lyon 2)
- Michele Girardi (Università di Venezia, Ca’ Foscari)
Comité scientifique
- Jean-Christophe Branger (Université Lyon 2)
- Richard Erkens (Centro tedesco di studi veneziani)
- Céline Frigau Manning (Université Lyon 3)
- Anselm Gerhard (Universität Bern)
- Michele Girardi (Università di Venezia, Ca’ Foscari)
- Adriana Guarnieri (Università di Venezia, Ca’ Foscari )
- Steven Huebner (McGill University)
- Arnold Jacobshagen (Hochschule für Musik und Tanz Köln)
- Ellen Lockhart (University of Toronto)
- Isabelle Moindrot (Université Paris 8)
- Clair Rowden (Cardiff University)
- Emilio Sala (Università di Milano)
Arguments
One of the greatest masters of musical theatre of all time, Puccini met with immense popular success in France starting from the first performances of his operas, despite the recurring reservations of critics, who severely rejected his music and librettos that were often judged vulgar and irrelevant. French composers sharply attacked him and considered his music “commercial” in order to defend their own interests on national stages, with the exception of Massenet, Saint-Saëns, Messager and Ravel (who knew Tosca by heart: “All this comes from a great artist,” he once declared to Manuel Rosenthal).
Puccini never stopped cultivating a close relationship with France. He visited many times, especially to supervise the staging of his works at the Opéra Comique and Opéra. His librettos draw on works by French authors (Abbé Prévost, Loti), particularly Parisians (Karr, Musset, Murger, Sardou, Gold). Finally, his musical language has strong affinities with that of Bizet, Massenet, Ravel and Debussy.
The purpose of this conference is to examine the close links between Puccini and France, both through the works themselves and their reception, from his lifetime to the present day. The papers, cultivating an interdisciplinary perspective, will focus on staging, musical dramaturgy, the production systems, as well as on the literary and musical sources and forms of Puccini’s operas, insofar as these are linked to France. Proposals concerning cross-exchanges between France and Italy will be welcome, especially from the point of view of realism and naturalism in literature and theater.
Four lines of investigation will be privileged, without excluding other proposals:
- “verismo” vs naturalism: porosity and antagonisms;
- Puccini and France: sources of the librettos and their dramatic conception;
- Puccini and French composers: reciprocal influences;
- The reception of Puccini in France from the Paris premiere of La Bohème (1898) to today: performers and performances.
Submission guidelines
Proposals for presentations lasting about twenty minutes, preferably in French, English or Italian, must include a summary (3000 characters maximum, spaces included), a short bibliography and biography of the author. They must be sent jointly to Jean-Christophe Branger (jc.branger@univ-lyon2.fr) and Michele Girardi (michele.girardi@unive.it)
before 4 September 2023.
The conference will be held as part of the performances of La Fanciulla del West at the Lyon Opéra, directed by Daniele Rustioni.
Transport costs will be borne by the participants.
Presentazione
Protagonista fra i maggiori dell’opera lirica di ogni tempo, Puccini riscuote un successo immenso in France fin dalle prime rappresentazioni dei suoi titoli, a dispetto delle riserve ricorrenti della critica, che respinge severamente la sua musica e i suoi libretti, spesso giudicati volgari e irrilevanti. Anche i compositori francesi lo hanno ugualmente attaccato, bollando le sue partiture come «commerciali» con lo scopo di tutelare i propri interessi sulle scene nazionali, con le eccezioni di Massenet, Saint-Saëns, Messager e di Ravel che conosceva, fra l’altro, Tosca a memoria: «tout cela vient d’un grand artiste», dichiarò a Manuel Rosenthal a proposito della partitura.
Puccini non avrebbe mai smesso di coltivare una relazione stretta con la Francia. Vi soggiornò più volte, in particolare per sovrintendere all’allestimento dei suoi melodrammi all’Opéra-Comique e all’Opéra, e d’altro canto i suoi libretti attingono a lavori di autori francesi (Abbé Prévost, Loti), specialmente parigini (Karr, Musset, Murger, Sardou, Gold). Infine, il suo linguaggio musicale si nutre di forti convergenze con quello di Bizet, Massenet, Ravel o Debussy.
Scopo di questo convegno è interrogarsi sugli stretti legami tra Puccini e la Francia, in relazione alle opere, valutando la loro ricezione in Francia dai debutti fino ai giorni nostri. Gli interventi, possibilmente svolti con metodologia interdisciplinare, possono riguardare aspetti specifici di messa in scena, come di drammaturgia musicale, di sistemi produttivi nel contesto sociale, sia le fonti e le forme letterarie e musicali delle opere di Puccini, inquadrate anche mediante l’analisi delle partiture, nei loro legami con la Francia. Saranno le benvenute proposte che riguardino scambi incrociati tra la Francia e l’Italia, specie nell’ottica del Verismo e del Naturalismo, nella letteratura e nel teatro.
Verranno privilegiati quattro filoni d’indagine, senza escludere altre proposte:
- ‘verismo’ vs naturalismo: porosità e antagonismi;
- Puccini e la Francia: fonti dei libretti e loro concezione drammaturgica;
- Puccini e i compositori francesi: influenze incrociate;
- la fortuna di Puccini in Francia dalla première parigina della Bohème (1898) fino a ---oggi: interpreti e rappresentazioni.
Condizioni di partecipazione
Le proposte d’intervento, della durata d’una ventina di minuti, preferibilmente in francese, inglese o italiano, dovranno contenere un riassunto (3000 battute al massimo, spazi compresi), una breve bibliografia e biografia dell’autrice/autore. Dovranno pervenire congiuntamente a Jean-Christophe Branger (jc.branger@univ-lyon2.fr) e Michele Girardi (michele.girardi@unive.it)
prima del 4 settembre 2023.
Il convegno si terrà nell’ambito delle rappresentazioni della Fanciulla del West all’Opéra di Lione, dirette da Daniele Rustioni.
Le spese di trasporto saranno a carico dei participanti.
