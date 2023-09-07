HomeHistory of the History of Archaeology: between Archaeologists’ and Historians’ Concerns
History of the History of Archaeology: between Archaeologists’ and Historians’ Concerns
Figures, Trends, and Perspectives
Published on Wednesday, August 02, 2023
The 20th Congress of the International Union for Prehistoric and Protohistoric Sciences (IUPPS) will be held in Timişoara (Romania), from the 5th to the 9th September 2023. The IUPPS “History of archaeology” commission is organising a panel entitled “History of the History of Archaeology: between Archaeologists’ and Historians’ Concerns. Figures, Trends, and Perspectives”.
7th September 2023, 15:00-17:30
- 15:00. Hélène Maloigne (Independent researcher; Associate Editor-Bulletin of the History of Archaeology) “Unearthing Identities and Challenging Hierarchies Queering the History of Archaeology”
- 15:20. Adrianna Szczerba (Institute of Archaeology, University of Łódź, Poland) “The History of Archaeology Research Tradition in the Łódź Archaeology Community”
- 15:40. Marzena Woźny (Archaeological Museum in Cracow, Poland) & Dagmara H. Werra (Institute of Archaeology and Ethnology, Polish Academy of Sciences, Poland) “The Beginnings of Polish University Archaeology in the Description of Historians of Archaeology”
- 16:20. Nupur Tiwari (Post Doctoral Fellow, IIT Bombay, India) “Decolonising India’s Prehistory: Materials, Periodisation and Nomenclatures”
- 16:40. Rafael Abad de los Santos (Universidad de Sevilla, Spain) “An Approach to Japanese Archaeological Historiography. Authors, Trends, and Epistemological Issues”
- 17:00. Sébastien Plutniak (CNRS, Citeres-Lat, Tours, France) “Writers of Disciplinary Histories: the PhD Dissertations regarding the History of Prehistoric Archaeology (1948-2021) and their Authors”
Full abstracts are available on the IUPPS “History of Archaeology” Commission's website.
This panel is organised by Sébastien Plutniak, on behalf of the IUPPS “History of Archaeology” commission.
More information about the commission at https://histarcheo.hypotheses.org.
Registration: https://uispp2023.uvt.ro
