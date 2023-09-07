Announcement

Program

7th September 2023, 15:00-17:30

15:00. Hélène Maloigne (Independent researcher; Associate Editor-Bulletin of the History of Archaeology) “Unearthing Identities and Challenging Hierarchies Queering the History of Archaeology”

(Independent researcher; Associate Editor-Bulletin of the History of Archaeology) “Unearthing Identities and Challenging Hierarchies Queering the History of Archaeology” 15:20. Adrianna Szczerba (Institute of Archaeology, University of Łódź, Poland) “The History of Archaeology Research Tradition in the Łódź Archaeology Community”

(Institute of Archaeology, University of Łódź, Poland) “The History of Archaeology Research Tradition in the Łódź Archaeology Community” 15:40. Marzena Woźny (Archaeological Museum in Cracow, Poland) & Dagmara H. Werra (Institute of Archaeology and Ethnology, Polish Academy of Sciences, Poland) “The Beginnings of Polish University Archaeology in the Description of Historians of Archaeology”

16:00. Coffee break

16:20. Nupur Tiwari (Post Doctoral Fellow, IIT Bombay, India) “Decolonising India’s Prehistory: Materials, Periodisation and Nomenclatures”

(Post Doctoral Fellow, IIT Bombay, India) “Decolonising India’s Prehistory: Materials, Periodisation and Nomenclatures” 16:40. Rafael Abad de los Santos (Universidad de Sevilla, Spain) “An Approach to Japanese Archaeological Historiography. Authors, Trends, and Epistemological Issues”

(Universidad de Sevilla, Spain) “An Approach to Japanese Archaeological Historiography. Authors, Trends, and Epistemological Issues” 17:00. Sébastien Plutniak (CNRS, Citeres-Lat, Tours, France) “Writers of Disciplinary Histories: the PhD Dissertations regarding the History of Prehistoric Archaeology (1948-2021) and their Authors”

Full abstracts are available on the IUPPS “History of Archaeology” Commission's website.

Organisation

This panel is organised by Sébastien Plutniak, on behalf of the IUPPS “History of Archaeology” commission.

More information about the commission at https://histarcheo.hypotheses.org.

Registration

Registration: https://uispp2023.uvt.ro