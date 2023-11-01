Mobility and Interactions in the Meuse-Rhine Region (9th-15th cent.)

Announcement

Les communications pourront par exemple porter sur (1) les interactions et les mobilités humaines ; (2) la diffusion et la réception des textes et des savoirs ; (3) la circulation d’objets d’art ou de biens commerciaux. Face à l'émergence de nouvelles méthodes (notamment numériques) et concepts dans l'étude des espaces, circulations et échanges à l’époque médiévale, nous invitons par ailleurs les participants à mobiliser ces approches afin d’interroger leur pertinence pour cet espace mouvant et multiforme.

Presentation

Papers could focus on (1) human interactions and mobilities, (2) the diffusion and reception of texts and knowledge, (3) the circulation of works of art and commercial goods. In the light of new methods and concepts in the domain of medieval space, mobility and exchange studies we invite participants to put into use these new approaches, especially those using digital tools, and test their usefulness for this many-faceted area.

The conference will be held from Wednesday 10 to Friday 12 April 2024 and take place at the University of Namur (Belgium). Papers and discussions will be in French, German and English. The cross-border perspective of this meeting should encourage speakers to overcome the historiographical and linguistic fragmentation, often created by contemporary national and cultural borders, and enter into dialogue with other scholars.

Submission guidelines

Proposals (max. 500 words) should be sent to Robin Moens (robin.moens@unamur.be)

before 1 November, 2023.

Organisation committee

This conference is organised by Bastien Dubuisson (Université du Luxembourg / Université de Namur), Robin Moens (RWTH Aachen University / Université de Namur), Matthias Rozein (Université de Liège) and Eléonore Venturelli (Université catholique de Louvain / Université de Poitiers) with the help of the University of Namur’s research centre Pratiques médiévales de l’écrit (PraME).