HomeMobility and Interactions in the Meuse-Rhine Region (9th-15th cent.)
Call for papersHistory
Mobility and Interactions in the Meuse-Rhine Region (9th-15th cent.)
Mobilités et échanges dans l’espace rhéno-mosan (IXe-XVe s.)
Mobilität und Austausch zwischen Rhein und Maas (9.-15. Jh.)
Young researchers’ conference
Colloque jeunes chercheurs
Nachwuchstagung
Published on Monday, September 04, 2023
Abstract
Throughout the Middle Ages, from the kingdom of Lothar II to the creation of the first modern state boundaries, the region of the Rhine and Meuse lay at the crossroads between two big linguistic and cultural areas. Political tensions, artistic currents and waves of spiritual renewal continually crossed this vast territory, stretching from Utrecht to Basel and from Cambrai to Cologne and Strasbourg. After a first conference organized in April 2022 at the University of Trier, this second multidisciplinary encounter aims to bring together PhD students and post-doctoral researchers working on mobility and interactions in this region.
Announcement
Presentation
Papers could focus on (1) human interactions and mobilities, (2) the diffusion and reception of texts and knowledge, (3) the circulation of works of art and commercial goods. In the light of new methods and concepts in the domain of medieval space, mobility and exchange studies we invite participants to put into use these new approaches, especially those using digital tools, and test their usefulness for this many-faceted area.
The conference will be held from Wednesday 10 to Friday 12 April 2024 and take place at the University of Namur (Belgium). Papers and discussions will be in French, German and English. The cross-border perspective of this meeting should encourage speakers to overcome the historiographical and linguistic fragmentation, often created by contemporary national and cultural borders, and enter into dialogue with other scholars.
Submission guidelines
Proposals (max. 500 words) should be sent to Robin Moens (robin.moens@unamur.be)
before 1 November, 2023.
Organisation committee
This conference is organised by Bastien Dubuisson (Université du Luxembourg / Université de Namur), Robin Moens (RWTH Aachen University / Université de Namur), Matthias Rozein (Université de Liège) and Eléonore Venturelli (Université catholique de Louvain / Université de Poitiers) with the help of the University of Namur’s research centre Pratiques médiévales de l’écrit (PraME).
Subjects
- History (Main category)
- Society > History > Economic history
- Periods > Middle Ages
- Zones and regions > Europe > Belgium
- Zones and regions > Europe > France > Northern France
- Society > History > Urban history
- Society > History > Social history
- Zones and regions > Europe > Germanic world
Places
- Rue de Bruxelles 61
Namur, Belgium (5000)
Event attendance modalities
Full on-site event
Date(s)
- Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Keywords
- mobilité, échange, Lotharingie, rhéno-mosan, Moyen Âge, interaction, circulation, savoir
Contact(s)
- Robin Moens
courriel : robin [dot] moens [at] unamur [dot] be
Information source
- Robin Moens
courriel : robin [dot] moens [at] unamur [dot] be
License
This announcement is licensed under the terms of Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal.
To cite this announcement
« Mobility and Interactions in the Meuse-Rhine Region (9th-15th cent.) », Call for papers, Calenda, Published on Monday, September 04, 2023, https://calenda.org/1093143