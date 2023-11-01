HomeMobility and Interactions in the Meuse-Rhine Region (9th-15th cent.)

Mobility and Interactions in the Meuse-Rhine Region (9th-15th cent.)

Mobilités et échanges dans l’espace rhéno-mosan (IXe-XVe s.)

Mobilität und Austausch zwischen Rhein und Maas (9.-15. Jh.)

Published on Monday, September 04, 2023

Abstract

Throughout the Middle Ages, from the kingdom of Lothar II to the creation of the first modern state boundaries, the region of the Rhine and Meuse lay at the crossroads between two big linguistic and cultural areas. Political tensions, artistic currents and waves of spiritual renewal continually crossed this vast territory, stretching from Utrecht to Basel and from Cambrai to Cologne and Strasbourg. After a first conference organized in April 2022 at the University of Trier, this second multidisciplinary encounter aims to bring together PhD students and post-doctoral researchers working on mobility and interactions in this region.

Announcement

Presentation

Papers could focus on (1) human interactions and mobilities, (2) the diffusion and reception of texts and knowledge, (3) the circulation of works of art and commercial goods. In the light of new methods and concepts in the domain of medieval space, mobility and exchange studies we invite participants to put into use these new approaches, especially those using digital tools, and test their usefulness for this many-faceted area.

The conference will be held from Wednesday 10 to Friday 12 April 2024 and take place at the University of Namur (Belgium). Papers and discussions will be in French, German and English. The cross-border perspective of this meeting should encourage speakers to overcome the historiographical and linguistic fragmentation, often created by contemporary national and cultural borders, and enter into dialogue with other scholars.

Submission guidelines

Proposals (max. 500 words) should be sent to Robin Moens (robin.moens@unamur.be)

before 1 November, 2023.

Organisation committee

This conference is organised by Bastien Dubuisson (Université du Luxembourg / Université de Namur), Robin Moens (RWTH Aachen University / Université de Namur), Matthias Rozein (Université de Liège) and Eléonore Venturelli (Université catholique de Louvain / Université de Poitiers) with the help of the University of Namur’s research centre Pratiques médiévales de l’écrit (PraME).

Places

  • Rue de Bruxelles 61
    Namur, Belgium (5000)

Event attendance modalities

Full on-site event


Date(s)

  • Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Keywords

  • mobilité, échange, Lotharingie, rhéno-mosan, Moyen Âge, interaction, circulation, savoir

Contact(s)

  • Robin Moens
    courriel : robin [dot] moens [at] unamur [dot] be

Information source

  • Robin Moens
    courriel : robin [dot] moens [at] unamur [dot] be

License

CC0-1.0 This announcement is licensed under the terms of Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal.

To cite this announcement

« Mobility and Interactions in the Meuse-Rhine Region (9th-15th cent.) », Call for papers, Calenda, Published on Monday, September 04, 2023, https://calenda.org/1093143

Archive this announcement

