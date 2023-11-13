Communist Perspectives on Atheism in the 20th Century

Announcement

In recent years, scholars in historical and secular studies have become increasingly interested in communist attitudes towards religion, communist regimes’ efforts to uproot religion, and interactions between Marxists and Christians. Sponsored by the Explaining Atheism programme, this conference will explore transnational communist perspectives on atheism in the twentieth century and Marxist-inspired attempts to explain and influence the evolution of atheism. Building on work on “scientific atheism”, “atheist establishments” and “thought collectives”, the conference explores differences and commonalities within the Soviet bloc – within which scholarly debates on atheism took place in what might be called a limited international scientific community.

Monday 13 th November 2023

9h Registration, coffee (Faculty Club in Maison des Chercheurs – Campus Condorcet, 3 Cour des Humanités, ground floor)

9h30 Introduction

by Eva Guigo-Patzelt (CéSor, EHESS/CNSR, Paris)

10h-11h45 Panel 1: Struggles in the interwar era

Chair: Pierre Antoine Fabre (CéSor, EHESS/CNRS, Paris)

Laura Pettinarol i (École française de Rome): The International of proletarian freethinkers and the communist movement : uncompleted attractions (1925-1936)

i (École française de Rome): Kostas Paloukis ( International University of Greece, Thessaloniki): Greek Communists against Religion and Church during the interwar period

Greek Communists against Religion and Church during the interwar period David Nash ( Oxford Brookes University): The Blasphemy of Communist Godlessness – responses to Communist Atheism in Britain 1936-1938

12h-13h30 Lunch break

13h30-15h15 Panel 2: Enforcing atheism in Eastern Europe

Chair: Lois Lee (University of Kent)

Artan R. Hoxha ( Academy of Albanian Studies, Tirana): The Red and the Black: Atheism, Religion, and Modernity in Communist Albania

The Red and the Black: Atheism, Religion, and Modernity in Communist Albania Johannes Gleixner ( Collegium Carolinum, Munich): Empirical origins of Soviet atheism: Engaging believers, managing expectations

Empirical origins of Soviet atheism: Engaging believers, managing expectations Kristina Kovalskaya ( École Pratique des Hautes Études, Paris): Soviet Research on Religion and Unbelief after Stalin: Modernise and Moralise with Atheism

15h15-15h45 Coffee break

15h45-17h30 Panel 3: Eastern European ambivalences in the late 1970s and 1980s

Chair: Todd Weir (University of Groningen)

Irina Morozova ( University of Regensburg): The duality of anti-religious social campaigns in Soviet Central Asia in the 1980s

The duality of anti-religious social campaigns in Soviet Central Asia in the 1980s Jan Tesař ( Josef Gocar School Prague): The Foundation, existence and demise of Czechoslovakian Museum of Religion

The Foundation, existence and demise of Czechoslovakian Museum of Religion Petar Dragišić ( Institute for Recent History of Serbia, Belgrade): Serbia in the Eighties. Between Religiosity and Atheism

17h30-18h30 Keynote

Victoria Smolkin ( Wesleyan University): In the Shadow of Godlessness: Soviet Atheists and the Fate of Secularism in Interwar Europe

Conference dinner for speakers

Tuesday 14 th November 2023

9h30 Coffee

10h-11h45 Panel 4: Re-interpretations in varying cultural and religious contexts

Chair: Eva Guigo-Patzelt (CéSor, EHESS/CNRS, Paris)

Lucky Igohosa Ugbudian ( Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi): Co mmunist Perspectives on Atheism in the 20 th Century Nigeria

Raghavan Nair Santhosh ( Indian Institute of Technology Madras/University of Sussex) and Dayal Paleri ( Indian Institute of Technology Madras): “ Godless” Communists in “God’s Own Country”? The Communist Party and Its Strategic Ambiguity towards Belief and Non-Belief in Kerala, South India

“ Sayed Hassan Akhlaq ( George Washington University, Washington/Coppin State University, Baltimore): “ Muslim Communists”: Afghan Atheism in the 20 th Century

12h-13h30 Lunch break

13h30-15h15 Panel 5: Atheism and Catholicism between condemnation and dialogue

Chair: Victoria Smolkin (Wesleyan University)

Marie Lucas ( Paris 3 Sorbonne Nouvelle) and Mikhail Velizhev ( Université Grenoble Alpes): “ Is Marxism necessarily atheistic?” Gustav Wetter, the Holy See and the Condemnation of Communism

“ Gašper Mithans ( Science and Research Centre Koper): Atheization and individualization of non/religious worldviews: the Catholics in Socialist Yugoslavia

Atheization and individualization of non/religious worldviews: the Catholics in Socialist Yugoslavia Heléna Tóth ( Otto Friedrich University, Bamberg): Combatting Indifference Together: The Shifting Premises of the Christian-Marxist Dialogue in the 1980s

15h30-16h15 Conclusion