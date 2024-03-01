Announcement

Presentation

The conference, which will take place from 26 to 28 September 2024 in Aix-en-Provence (Musée Granet and Chapelle de la Visitation), is being held as an extension to the exhibition about the Brussels painter, Jean Daret (1614-1668), Jean Daret, peintre du roi en Provence, scheduled at the Musée Granet from 15 June to 29 September 2024. The conference, which will be international and multidisciplinary, intends to examine the circulation of artists and works in Provence during the 17th century. The study of distributions and movements, essential for an understanding of the development of forms and the transmission of models (Roland Recht, Pierre-Yves Beaurepaire and Pierrick Pourchasse), has in the past four decades become a vital field of research for historians and art historians. Intercultural interactions and the transfers they induce have not however been analysed within the context of artistic practices in 17th century Provence.

Trajectories of People

Through its geographic location, Provence, taken here to be the region between Nice, Montpellier and the Comtat Venaissin, is an ideal location to reflect on the plurality of artistic movements. Open to the Mediterranean and boasting active maritime trade, it was also the last stop in France on the way to Italy, at a time when a visit to Rome was an essential part of any artist's training. In his introduction to the Schilder-boeck of 1604, the Flemish painter and theoretician Karel Van Mander (1548-1606) advised young painters wishing to travel to Rome to go via Provence to find commissions and financial resources. By indicating Provence as a key point on the north-south axis, Van Mander was implicitly presenting this stop as a place where demand for works of art was high and regulations were not too restrictive. Recent studies on the populations of artists who lived in the region, following on from the seminal work of Charles Ginoux, Louis Honoré and Jean Boyer, have confirmed the diversity of origins, although more research is needed. They also reveal a number of developments over the course of the century. While the cities of Aix and Marseille enjoyed a Flemish season in the first third of the century, later in the period, more Italians and Parisians settled there for varying lengths of time. The subject deserves to be studied for all the towns in Provence and the different forms of arts: not only painters, sculptors, printmakers and architects, but more broadly the various trades involved in making art, such as goldsmiths, cabinet-makers, tapestry makers, ornament designers, locksmiths, and ironmongers amongst others. In the 17th century, the relationships between these different professions were extremely porous, as evidenced by apprenticeship contracts and the networks of sociability reflected in marriages and choices of godparents. It was thanks to the support of Parisian goldsmiths, for example, that a painter like Michel Ballin was able to settle in Marseille for a time on his return from Rome.

The Circulation of Goods

The conference will also examine the circulation of objects and materials. Provence's position in the “France of peripheries”, to adapt Fernand Braudel's expression, because it borders France and Italy and is open to the Mediterranean, makes it an ideal location to analyse the transfers of goods. While a number of studies have already been published on specific types of material, such as marble, coral and Indiennes, on techniques (Geneviève Bresc-Bautier, Gilbert Buti, Olivier Raveux) and on Genoese sculptures, less research has been devoted to other materials (pigments, painting canvas, precious materials, the trade in tapestries and textiles). The mechanisms and methods of buying works from Provence, or selling them abroad, except in the case of sculpture, remain a blind spot in research. The circulation of prints and the evolution of reference models, as seen in reproductions and copies, are also areas to be examined.

Territory or Territories?

Considering Provence as a crossroads, both geographical and social, where diverse artistic trajectories are woven together, intersect, and meet, also implies examining the specific nature of the different centres of which it comprises. The aim is to identify the main centres that contributed to its appeal, and the interactions that they may have had with outlying towns. Is there 'one' Provence, or are there several urban centres that reflect different consumption patterns and expectations?

Did recognition of its role as a crossroads help to define Provence as an important centre of artistic production in Europe? Did it play a role in the dissemination of new forms, motifs and styles in France and abroad? Did its geographical location help to produce a specificity in the arts capable of defining an identity, the very identity that Chennevières, among others, called the "Ecole du Midi" in the 19th century? These are just some of the avenues that this conference aims to explore.

Topic Proposals

Papers can be based around the following axes:

Circulation of artists and works,

Conditions of production, the regulation of corporations, and the art market (collectors,

dealers, commissions, the status of artists),

Circulation and transfer of models, materials and techniques,

Specific cases (artists, works or places),

Attractivity and complementarity of the various towns and spaces that comprise Provence.

How to apply

Proposals are to be submitted on or before 1 March 2024 to the following addresses:

Provence-circulations-17@gmail.com

BastetD@mairie-aixenprovence.fr

Organising Committee