Writing history in the Maghreb (7th-20th centuries)

Présentation générale et contexte
Vingt après le colloque intitulé « Écritures de l’histoire du Maghreb » (El-Moudden et al., 2007), le projet TariMa – Ecrire l’histoire au Maghreb aux périodes moderne et contemporaine (financement CollEx-Persée 2022-2024), le Centre Jacques Berque et ses partenaires organisent la tenue d’une nouvelle rencontre scientifique internationale sur l’historiographie maghrébine de langue arabe. Tandis que le colloque de 2004 dressait le bilan d’une production historique maghrébine renouvelée après les indépendances, en organisant ses réflexions autour des identités nationales et de la mémoire collective, cette nouvelle rencontre voudrait mettre en relief une historiographie se référant à une tradition savante plus ancienne. Celle-ci repose sur des genres d’écriture et une méthode dont s’emparent, depuis la période médiévale jusqu’au XXe siècle, les auteurs de chroniques (aẖbār), dictionnaires (ṭabaqāt), hagiographies (manāqib), généalogies (ansāb), compilations de sources, descriptions géographiques (ẖiṭaṭ) et récits de voyage (riḥla). Au-delà d’une division rigide en genres déterminés, ce colloque propose d’étudier le projet historiographique des auteurs, en s’intéressant au contexte, au contenu et à la matérialité de ces œuvres.
Depuis les ouvrages des orientalistes de la période coloniale, notamment au Maroc (Lévi-Provençal, 1922), les études spécifiquement consacrées à ces historiens et leur écriture ont été peu nombreuses au Maghreb (Ibn Sūdā, 1960, Abdesselem, 1973) ou en France (Berque, 1978). Ces travaux restent parfois empreints de la tonalité négative des premiers écrits français : ils rappellent l’indignité du récit historique (ta’rīẖ) dans la hiérarchie des sciences, le caractère répétitif de l’écriture et le remploi systématique de matériaux de seconde main. Depuis l’Europe, la connaissance de ces sources essentielles à l’histoire du Maghreb reste limitée et résumée à quelques auteurs privilégiés, jouissant de rares traductions en français ou en langues européennes.
Ce colloque voudrait saisir l’occasion d’un nouveau contexte : sur un plan épistémologique, de nouveaux modes de lecture, inspirés de l’anthropologie historique, ont renouvelé l’approche de ces documents, en prêtant attention à leurs dimensions matérielles et codicologiques. Ces œuvres jouissent ainsi du renouvellement des sciences du manuscrits : le Maghreb connaît ces vingt dernières années une intense activité dans la publication d’éditions critiques (taḥqīq) de sources inédites. Celles-ci, désormais mieux connues, circulent davantage dans les librairies du Maghreb et au-delà sur internet. La numérisation massive de manuscrits dans les bibliothèques internationales et maghrébines s’ajoute à la présence en ligne de copies numériques de ces éditions, ouvrant la possibilité de nouveaux usages en humanités numériques. Enfin, la recherche internationale a paru répondre de manière plus engagée à l’appel des historiens maghrébins lancé dans les années 1960, en faveur du recours aux sources locales et non plus seulement européennes pour écrire l’histoire du Maghreb.
Objectifs du colloque
Ce colloque voudrait contribuer à replacer le Maghreb dans les études sur l’historiographie arabe, généralement centrées sur l’Orient, la contribution nord-africaine étant envisagée à titre accessoire, à l’exception d’Ibn Khaldūn. Il propose aussi aux chercheurs de mettre en valeur des auteurs et des œuvres de tout genre pour servir les renouvellements de l’histoire du Maghreb. Son vaste cadre chronologique propose de réunir médiévistes, modernistes et contemporanéistes, trop souvent séparés : tout en se penchant sur l’intense production médiévale, le colloque sera l’occasion de souligner les continuités de ces genres pour la période moderne, parent pauvre des études sur la région, et la période coloniale, souvent étudiée à partir de sources francophones.
Cette manifestation souhaite mettre en avant les différentes façons d’écrire l’histoire au Maghreb, en partant des textes eux-mêmes : du contexte d’écriture aux procédés narratifs employés par les auteurs, de la fabrication d’un manuscrit à sa diffusion au format numérique, ce colloque voudrait mettre en valeur la dimension historique d’une large gamme de récits parfois rangés dans des genres différents (annalistique, biographique, généalogique, hagiographique…). Il voudrait également offrir la possibilité aux différents acteurs travaillant sur ces œuvres (historiens, philologues, éditeurs scientifiques, traducteurs) de se rencontrer autour de problématiques communes.
Axes et périmètre des communications
Les communications proposées pourront saisir un ou plusieurs des thèmes suivants, empruntés à un axe ou à plusieurs, du moment qu’elles rendent compte d’un travail sur un ou plusieurs manuscrit(s) ou texte(s) dans une langue locale (arabe littéral ou vernaculaire, amazigh, hassani…) :
- composé(s) entre la période médiévale et le XXe siècle,
- dans un des pays du Maghreb (Mauritanie, Maroc, Algérie, Tunisie, Libye)
- comportant une part, majoritaire ou non, de narration historique ou de projet mémoriel.
Aboutissement d’un projet portant sur les manuscrits et les humanités numériques, ce colloque encourage la prise en compte, dans les contributions, des nouvelles approches techniques de ces textes (lexicométrie, traitement automatique des langues, numérisation et reconnaissance des écritures, etc.), sans aucune obligation.
Les auteurs et leur contexte : identité sociale, projet personnel et rapport aux pouvoirs
Dans la perspective proposée par Konrad Hirschler (2006) d’associer étude du contexte social et dimensions littéraires pour dégager l’agency des auteurs, cet axe intégrera les points suivants :
-
La biographie et les milieux dont sont issus ces auteurs, la figure connue de l’historien de cour, des savants des villes aux érudits locaux, pour souligner la variété des lieux d’origine de ceux qui s’emparent d’un genre resté assez libre.
-
Les interactions entre les textes et leur environnement culturel, les débats ou les questions qui les ont engendrés, l’influence de traditions confrériques, juridiques ou dynastiques, le rôle des évènements sur leur écriture et le choix de leur forme, la popularité de certains types de récits, comme les besoins de récapitulation en temps de crises (Shaztmiller, 1982), les héritages maintenus du genre de la sīra ou de la littérature de ḥadīṯ issus de l’islam classique ou les formes de ruptures et d’invention de procédés.
-
Les rôles politiques de ces œuvres : entreprises dynastiques, défense d’un groupe social, légitimation généalogique, constitution de preuves juridiques, affirmation de l’autonomie d’une région, promotion d’une doctrine religieuse ou d’une confrérie.
L’écriture : narration, sources et théories de l’histoire
Cet axe se penche sur le récit lui-même à travers l’analyse des procédés narratifs, à partir des points suivants :
- L’écriture de l’évènement, le statut et la définition des unités narratives (ẖabar), celui des digressions ou des anecdotes, la hiérarchisation et la disposition des faits, la présence du surnaturel ou du miraculeux.
- La dimension littéraire des textes : analyse du style, présence de la versification, tous procédés littéraires et leur influence sur la mise en forme de l’information historique.
- Le rapport aux sources et l’intertextualité : compilation et citation de sources documentaires (Bora, 2019) ou d’autres auteurs, coupe, falsification ou réarrangement des faits, qualité de l’information historique.
- L’analyse de l’empreinte personnelle des auteurs sera particulièrement valorisée dans une littérature qu’on a dit souvent factuelle et d’apparence objective. Celle-ci peut se traduire par une interprétation générale de l’histoire : analyse des moteurs de l’histoire, choix de cadre chronologique (continuité ou rupture entre dynasties ou périodes), et géographique (cadre national, place des empires ou des rapports avec l’étranger).
- Le caractère hybride de genres parfois séparés artificiellement et les imbrications entre l’histoire, la généalogie, la biographie, l’hagiographie (al-Qablī, 1998) ; le lien entre la forme même de la narration et la théorie de l’histoire qui en découle (al-Qadi, 1995)
Textes et manuscrits : conservation, édition et humanités numériques
Un dernier axe de réflexion portera sur la dimension matérielle des textes et leur rapport avec les corpus archivistiques, en évoquant :
- La conservation de ces manuscrits au long des périodes, leur répartition dans les bibliothèques maghrébines et étrangères, la constitution de collections publiques et privées au Maghreb.
- Les pratiques de l’édition scientifique dans la variété de leur contexte : la formation au travail d’édition au Maghreb, ses conditions d’exercice (cadre universitaire, projet bénévole, entreprise de publication officielle), les enjeux linguistiques et codicologiques de ces éditions, les politiques éditoriales.
- Les atouts et les limites que représentent les humanités numériques : la préservation de ces textes par la numérisation, leur diffusion sur internet, les expériences d’extraction automatique de texte ou de traitement de leur contenu (lexicométrie, traitement automatique des langues…)
Modalités pratiques
Les propositions de communication doivent être adressées à l’adresse suivante colloque.historiographie.maghreb@gmail.com comprenant :
- Titre et résumé d’environ une page
- Nom, prénom, affiliation et fonction de l’auteur
- Adresse mail de contact
avant le 31 janvier 2024.
Elles peuvent être rédigées en arabe, en français ou en anglais. Les participants retenus seront prévenus au mois de février. Les frais de participation seront pris en charge par les organisateurs dans la mesure de leurs moyens.
Un projet de publication sera soumis aux participants à l’issue du colloque.
Le colloque sera trilingue (français-arabe-anglais).
Coordination de l’organisation
Antoine Perrier (CNRS, Centre Jacques Berque), antoine.perrier@sciencespo.fr
تقديم عام والسياق
بعد عشرين عامًا من الندوة التي تم تنظيمها تحت عنوان " كتابات التاريخية في المغارب" (المودن وآخرون، 2007)، ينظم مشروع "تاريما" - كتابة التاريخ في البلدان المغاربية في العصور الحديثة والمعاصرة (تمويل كوليكس-بيرسيي 2022-2024)، ومركز جاك بيرك وشركاؤه لقاء علميا دوليا جديدا حول التأريخ المغاربي باللغة العربية. وفي الوقت التي عملت فيه ندوة 2004 على وضع حصيلة لإنتاج تاريخي مغاربي تجدد بعد الاستقلالات، من خلال تنظيم نقاشاته وأفكاره حول الهويات الوطنية والذاكرة الجماعية، يبتغي هذا اللقاء الجديد إبراز تأريخ مرتبط بتقليد معرفي أكثر قدما. يعتمد هذا الأخير على أنواع مختلفة من الكتابة ومنهجية اعتمدها، منذ العصور الوسطى حتى القرن العشرين، مؤلفو اليوميات التاريخية (أخبار)، والقواميس (طبقات)، وسير الأولياء (مناقب)، والأنساب، وتصنيفات المصادر، والتوصيفات الجغرافية (خطط)، وسجلات الرحلات (رحلة). بعيدًا عن التقسيم الصارم إلى أنواع محددة، تقترح هذه الندوة دراسة المشروع التأريخي للمؤلفين، من خلال الاهتمام بالسياق والمحتوى و المادةهذه المؤلفات.
منذ أعمال المستشرقين خلال المرحلة الاستعمارية، خاصة في المغرب (ليفي-بروفونسال، 1922)، ظلت الدراسات المخصصة لهؤلاء المؤرخين وكتاباتهم نادرة في البلدان المغاربية (ابن سودة، 1960، عبد السلام، 1973) أو في فرنسا (بيرك، 1978). وظلت هذه الأبحاث تتسم، أحيانا، بالنبرة السلبية للكتابات الفرنسية الأولى: حيث تذكر بعدم جدوى التأريخ ضمن تراتبية العلوم، والتكرار في الكتابة، وإعادة استعمال ممنهج للمواد التي سبق التطرق لها. وفي أوروبا، تظل معرفة هذه المصادر الأساسية لتاريخ البلدان المغاربية محدودة ومقتصرة على بعض المؤلفين المميزين، الذين يستفيدون من ترجمات نادرة إلى الفرنسية أو اللغات الأوروبية.
وترغب هذه الندوة في الاستفادة من سياق جديد: حيث قامت، من الناحية المعرفية، أنماط للقراءة مستلهمة من الأنتروبولوجيا التاريخية، بتجديد نمط قراءة هذه النصوص، من خلال الاهتمام بأبعادها المادية و الكوديكولوجية. هكذا، أصبحت هذه الأعمال تنعم بتجديد في علوم المخطوطات: فقد عرفت البلدان المغاربية في السنوات العشرين الماضية نشاطًا مكثفًا في نشر تحقيقات لمؤلفات غير مسبوقة. فأصبحت معروفة أكثر ومنتشرة بشكل واسع في خزانات البلدان المغاربية وعلى الإنترنت. وإضافة إلى الرقمنة المكثفة لهذه المخطوطات في المكتبات الدولية والمغاربية تتواجد النسخ الرقمية لها على الإنترنت، مما يفتح الباب أمام إمكانية استعمالات جديدة في مجال العلوم الإنسانية الرقمية. وأخيرًا، يبدو أن البحث الدولي قد استجاب بقوة أكبر لنداء المؤرخين المغاربيين الذي تم إطلاقه في الستينيات من القرن الماضي، داعيًا إلى اللجوء إلى المصادر المحلية وليس فقط الأوروبية لكتابة تاريخ المنطقة المغاربية.
أهداف الندوة
تهدف هذه الندوة إلى المساهمة في إعادة وضع البلدان المغربية ضمن الدراسات المتعلقة بكتابة التاريخ العربي، التي تتمحور عادة حول الشرق، حيث يتم التعامل مع مساهمة شمال أفريقيا على أنها ثانوية، باستثناء ابن خلدون. كما تقترح أيضًا على الباحثين تسليط الضوء على المؤلفين والكتب المتنوعة خدمة لتجديد تاريخ المنطقة المغاربية. كما أن نطاقها الكرونولوجي الرحب يشكل فرصة لجمع المتخصصين في تاريخ العصور الوسطى والعصور الحديثة والمعاصرة، الذين غالبًا ما يكونون منفصلين بعيدين عن بعضهم. وعلى الرغم من الانكباب على الإنتاج الوفير للعصور الوسطى، ستكون الندوة مناسبة لتسليط الضوء على استمرارية هذه الأنواع من الكتابة حتى العصر الحديث، والتي تعاني من قلة الدراسات حول هذه المنطقة والفترة الاستعمارية، التي غالباً ما تُدرس استنادًا إلى مصادر فرنسية.
وتأمل هذه التظاهرة إبراز مختلف طرق كتابة التاريخ بالمنطقة المغاربية، بدءًا من النصوص نفسها: من سياق الكتابة إلى الأساليب السردية المستعملة من قبل المؤلفين، من صناعة المخطوطة إلى نشرها في الصيغة الرقمية. كما تسعى هذه الندوة إلى تسليط الضوء على البعد التاريخي لمجموعة واسعة من النصوص السردية، والتي غالباً ما تُصنف ضمن أنواع مختلفة (حوليات، سيرة، أنساب، مناقب...). كما تتوخى أيضًا منح الفرصة لمختلف الفاعلين المعنيين الذين يشتغلون على هذه المؤلفات (مؤرخون، لغويون، ناشرون أكاديميون، مترجمون) للالتقاء حول إشكاليات مشتركة.
محاور ونطاق المداخلات
يمكن أن تتناول المداخلات المقترحة أحد أو أكثر من المواضيع التالية، المستمدة من محور واحد أو أكثر، طالما أنها تسلط الضوء على عمل يهم واحد أو أكثر من المخطوطات أو النصوص في لغة محلية (العربية الفصحى أو العامية، أو اللغة الأمازيغية، أو الحسانية...):
- تهم فترة تتواجد ما بين العصور الوسطى والقرن العشرين؛
- في أحد البلدان المغاربية (موريتانيا، المغرب، الجزائر، تونس، ليبيا)؛
- تحتوي على جزء، سواء كان كبيرا أو لا، من السرد التاريخي أو من مشروع الذاكرة.
وتشجع هذه الندوة، باعتبارها تتويجا لمشروع يهم المخطوطات والعلوم الإنسانية الرقمية، على مراعاة المقاربات التقنية الجديدة لهذه النصوص في مختلف المساهمات (مثل تحليل المفردات، والمعالجة التلقائية للغات، والرقمنة، والتعرف على الخطوط، الخ).
- المؤلفون وسياقاتهم: الهوية الاجتماعية، المشروع الشخصي، والعلاقة مع السلطات.
انطلاقا من منظور كونراد هيرشلر (2006) لربط دراسة السياق الاجتماعي بالأبعاد الأدبية لاستخلاص "فاعلية" (agency) المؤلفين، سيتضمن هذا المحور النقاط التالية:
- السيرة الذاتية والأوساط التي ينحدر منها هؤلاء المؤلفون، بدءا بالشخصيات المعروفة من مؤرخي البلاط وعلماء الحواضر إلى العلماء المحليين، لإبراز تنوع أماكن نشأة المؤلفين الذين تولوا نوعا بقي حرًا بما فيه الكفاية.
- التفاعلات بين النصوص وبيئتها الثقافية، والمناقشات أو الأسئلة التي أطرتها، وتأثير التقاليد الصوفية أو القانونية أو المتعلقة بالأسر الحاكمة، ودور الأحداث في كتابتها واختيار شكلها، وشعبية بعض أنواع السرد، مثل الحاجة إلى إعادة استعراضها في أوقات الأزمات (شازتميلر، 1982)، والتراث الذي ما زال محتفظا به من قبيل السيرة النبوية أو الحديث الإسلامي، أو أشكال القطائع وابتكار الأساليب.
- الأدوار السياسية لهذه المؤلفات: مشاريع الأسر الحاكمة، دعم فئة اجتماعية، شرعية النسب، بلورة دلائل قانونية، تأكيد استقلالية منطقة معينة، تعزيز مذهب ديني أو زاوية.
- الكتابة: السرد، المصادر، ونظريات التاريخ
ينكب هذا المحور على السرد في حد ذاته من خلال تحليل أساليب السرد، انطلاقا من النقاط التالية:
- كتابة الحدث، ونظام وتعريف وحدات السرد (أخبار)، والاستطرادات أو الحكايات، وتراتبية ومواقع الأحداث، ووجود الأمور الخارقة أو الإعجازية.
- البعد الأدبي للنصوص: تحليل الأسلوب، وحضور الأسلوب الشعري، وجميع الأساليب الأدبية وتأثيرها على تنسيق المعلومات التاريخية.
- العلاقة مع المصادر والتناص: التجميع واقتباس مصادر وثائقية (بورا، 2019) أو مؤلفين آخرين، بثر أو تزوير أو إعادة ترتيب الأحداث، جودة المعلومات التاريخية.
- سيتم التركيز بشكل خاص على تحليل البصمة الشخصية للمؤلفين ضمن أدب غالبًا ما يُعتقد أنه واقعي وموضوعي. ويمكن أن تظهر هذه البصمة من خلال تفسير عام للتاريخ: تحليل محركات ودوافع التاريخ، واختيار الإطار الكرونولوجي (استمرار أو انقطاع بين الأسر الحاكمة أو الفترات)، والجغرافي (الإطار الوطني، موقع الإمبراطوريات أو العلاقات الخارجية).
- الطابع المختلط للأنواع التي يتم أحيانًا فصلها عن بعضها بشكل اصطناعي والتداخلات بين التاريخ وعلم الأنساب والسير الذاتية وسير الأولياء (القبلي، 1998)؛ والعلاقة بين شكل السرد نفسه ونظرية التاريخ التي نشأ عنها (القاضي، 1995).
- النصوص والمخطوطات: الحفظ والنشر والعلوم الإنسانية الرقمية
سيتناول المحور الأخير البعد المادي للنصوص وعلاقتها مع الأرشيف، مع الإشارة إلى:
- حفظ هذه المخطوطات على مر العصور، وتوزيعها في الخزانات المغاربية والأجنبية، وإنشاء مجموعات عامة وخاصة في البلدان المغاربية؛
- ممارسات النشر العلمي في مختلف سياقاته: التكوين في مجال النشر في البلدان المغاربية، وشروط ممارسة هذا العمل (الإطار الجامعي، المشروع التطوعي، المشروع الرسمي للنشر)، والتحديات اللغوية والكوديكولوجية المتعلقة بتلك المنشورات، والسياسات التحريرية؛
- نقط قوة العلوم الإنسانية الرقمية وتحدياتها: المحافظة على هذه النصوص من خلال الرقمنة، ونشرها على الأنترنت، وتجارب استخراج النصوص بشكل آلي أو معالجة محتواها (اللغويات الحاسوبية، ومعالجة اللغات التلقائية...".
إجراءات عملية
يجب توجيه المداخلات المقترحة إلى العنوان التالي: colloque.historiographie.maghreb@gmail.com
قبل 31 يناير 2024، وتتضمن:
- العنوان وملخص المداخلة في حوالي صفحة واحدة
- الاسم، اللقب، انتساب ووظيفة المؤلف
- عنوان البريد الإلكتروني
يمكن الكتابة باللغة العربية، أو الفرنسية، أو الإنجليزية. سيتم إشعار المشاركين المقبولين في شهر فبراير. وستتحمل الجهات المنظمة تكاليف المشاركة.
سيتم تقديم مشروع كتاب للنشر للمشاركين بعد انتهاء الندوة.
سيكون المؤتمر ثلاثي اللغات (الفرنسية، العربية، والإنجليزية).
تنسيق التنظيم: أنطوان بيرييه Antoine Perrier (المركز الوطني للبحث العلمي، (CNRS ) ومركز جاك بيرك) antoine.perrier@sciencespo.fr
General presentation and context
Twenty years after the colloquium entitled "Écritures de l'histoire du Maghreb" (El-Moudden et al., 2007), the TariMa project - Ecrire l'histoire au Maghreb aux périodes modernes et contemporaine (CollEx-Persée funding 2022-2024), the Centre Jacques Berque and its partners organize a new international scientific meeting on Maghreb Arabic-speaking historiography. While the 2004 symposium took stock of renewed historical production in the Maghreb after independence, focusing on national identities and collective memory, this new meeting will highlight historiography based on an older scholarly tradition. From the medieval period to the twentieth century, the authors of chronicles (aẖbār), dictionaries (ṭabaqāt), hagiographies (manāqib), genealogies (ansāb), compilations of sources, geographical descriptions (ẖiṭaṭ) and travel narratives (riḥla) illustrated a “traditional” way of writing history. Far from a rigid division into determined genres, this symposium proposes to understand the authors' historiographical project, focusing on the context, content and materiality of these works.
Since the works of orientalists in the colonial period, particularly in Morocco (Lévi-Provençal, 1922), only few studies were specifically devoted to these historians in the Maghreb (Ibn Sūdā, 1960, Abdesselem, 1973) or in France (Berque, 1978). These works sometimes remain imbued with the negative tone of early French writings: they recall the indignity of historical narrative (ta'rīẖ) in the hierarchy of sciences, the repetitive nature of writing and the systematic reuse of second-hand material. From Europe, knowledge of these sources, essential to the history of the Maghreb, remains confined to a few privileged authors, enjoying rare translations into French or European languages.
This symposium aims to seize the opportunity of a new context: on an epistemological level, new modes of reading, inspired by historical anthropology, have renewed the way we read these documents, paying attention to their material and codicological dimensions. The renewal of manuscript sciences marked a new stage in our knowledge of these texts: over the last twenty years, critical editions (taḥqīq) of unpublished sources have multiplied in the Maghreb. These editions are circulating more widely in Maghreb bookshops and beyond on the internet. The massive digitization of manuscripts in international and Maghreb libraries adds to the online presence of digital copies of these editions, promoting new uses in digital humanities. Finally, international research seems to have responded in a more committed way to the call from Maghrebi historians in the 1960s to use local and not just European sources to write the history of the Maghreb.
Objectives of the colloquium
Studies in Arab historiography generally focus on the Middle-East marginalizing the North African contribution, with the exception of Ibn Khaldūn. The aim is therefore to highlight the Maghreb intellectual production in offering researchers the opportunity to showcase authors and works of all kinds to renew the history of the Maghreb. The vast chronological framework aims to bring together medievalists, modernists and contemporaneists, all too often separated: while focusing on the intense medieval production, the symposium will be an opportunity to emphasize the continuities of these genres for the modern period and the colonial period, sources which are either understudied or only through French-language sources.
The final target is to show the different ways in which history is written in the Maghreb, starting with the texts themselves, across their context, the narrative techniques employed, the technical production of a manuscripts and now its digitalization. This symposium aims to highlight the historical dimension of a wide range of narratives sometimes classified in different genres (annalistic, biographical, genealogical, hagiographic...). It will also provide an opportunity for the various players working on these works (historians, philologists, scientific publishers, translators) to meet and discuss common issues.
Axes and scope of papers
Proposals may address one or more of the following themes, from one or several axes, as long as they report on work on one or more manuscript(s) or text(s) in a local language (literal or vernacular Arabic, Amazigh, Hassani, etc.):
- composed between the medieval period and the 20th century,
- in one of the Maghreb countries (Mauritania, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya)
- with a historical narrative or memorial project in a significant part.
As the final step of a project focusing on manuscripts and digital humanities, this symposium encourages contributions to take into account new technical approaches to these texts (lexicometry, automatic language processing, digitization and handwriting recognition, etc.), without any obligation.
1. Authors and their context: social identity, personal project and relationship to power
In line with Konrad Hirschler's work (2006) combining the study of social context and literary dimensions in order to identify the authors' agency, axe integrates the following points:
-
The biography and backgrounds of these authors, the well-known figure of the court historian, from city scholars to local ones, of any origin.
-
The interactions between the texts and their cultural environment, the debates or questions that gave rise to them, the influence of confreres', legal or dynastic traditions, the role of events on their writing and choice of form, the popularity of certain types of narratives, such as the need for recapitulation in times of crisis (Shaztmiller, 1982), the legacies maintained from the genre of the sīra or the literature of ḥadīṯ from classical Islam, ruptures and invention of new form of narratives.
-
The political roles of these works: dynastic political projects, defense of a social group, genealogical legitimization, constitution of legal evidence, affirmation of a region's autonomy, promotion of a religious doctrine or zāwiya.
2. Writing: narration, sources and theories of history
This section looks at the narrative itself, analyzing writing processes from the following angles:
- Writing the event, the status and definition of narrative units (ẖabar), that of digressions or anecdotes, the hierarchization and arrangement of facts, the presence of the supernatural or miraculous.
- The literary dimension of texts: analysis of style, presence of versification, all literary techniques and their influence on the shaping of historical information.
- The relationship with sources and intertextuality: compilation and citation of documentary sources (Bora, 2019) or other authors, cutting, falsification or rearrangement of facts, quality of historical information.
- Analysis of the authors' personal imprint will be particularly valued in a literature that has often been said to be factual and objective in appearance. This can take the form of a general interpretation of history: analysis of the driving forces behind history, choice of chronological framework (continuity or rupture between dynasties or periods), and geographical framework (national framework, place of empires or relations with foreign countries).
- The hybrid character of genres that are sometimes artificially separated, and the entanglement of history, genealogy, biography and hagiography (al-Qablī, 1998); the link between the very form of the narrative and the theory of history that derives from it (al-Qadi, 1995)
3. Texts and manuscripts: conservation, publishing and digital humanities
A final focus on the material dimension of texts and their relationship with archival corpora, refers to :
-
The conservation of these manuscripts throughout the periods, their distribution in Maghrebian and foreign libraries, the constitution of public and private collections in the Maghreb.
-
Scientific edition in a variety of contexts: training for publishing work in the Maghreb, the context of publication (university diploma, voluntary project, official publishing enterprise), the linguistic and codicological challenges of these editions, editorial policies.
-
The advantages and limitations of digital humanities: the preservation of these texts through digitization, their distribution on the Internet, experiments in automatic text extraction and content processing (lexicometry, automatic language processing, etc.).
Practical details
Proposals for papers should be sent to the following address colloque.historiographie.maghreb@gmail.com, and should include :
- Title and abstract (approx. one page)
- Author's surname, first name, affiliation and position
- Contact e-mail address
by January 31, 2024.
Papers may be submitted in Arabic, French or English. Selected participants will be notified in February. Participation fees will be covered by the organizers to the extent of their means.
A publication project will be submitted to participants at the end of the symposium.
The symposium will be trilingual (French-Arabic-English).
Coordination
Antoine Perrier (CNRS, Centre Jacques Berque), antoine.perrier@sciencespo.fr