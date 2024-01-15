Interracial Intimacies in France and the French Empire

Announcement

Ainsi, en France, comme dans d’autres espaces nationaux et impériaux, la régulation des relations intimes est liée à la moralité et l’immoralité, aux conceptions de l'appartenance et de l'exclusion, ainsi qu’à la normativité sexuelle et à la perversion. Cependant, le contrôle, la répression et la politisation de la vie intime ne représente qu’une des dimensions auxquelles s’intéresse ce numéro spécial. L'expérience vécue des intimités interraciales contourne souvent les initiatives de l'État, se manifestant sous la forme de relations conjugales, commerciales, consensuelles et non consensuelles au sein d’une société en apparence indifférente aux questions liées à la race. Cet appel sollicite ainsi des contributions qui explorent les pratiques quotidiennes de l'intimité, telles que le concubinage, le sexe, le mariage, ainsi que d'autres unions formelles et informelles, éphémères ou durables. Il s’intéresse également aux études portant sur la régulation du sexe, de la race, du genre, de la classe sociale, de l'ethnicité, de la religion et de l'âge. L’un des objectifs principaux du numéro est de présenter une synthèse de l'intimité interraciale en France et dans l'empire français à travers le temps et l'espace, de lier la période coloniale et postcoloniale, et d'établir des comparaisons avec d'autres empires.

Arguments

French Politics, Culture, and Society seeks contributions to a special issue on interracial intimacy in France and the French empire, co-edited by Elisa Camiscioli and Caroline Séquin. We welcome contributions from history, the social sciences, and cultural studies. In addition to research articles, we will consider shorter reflections on recent events or debates. Abstracts (and article manuscripts if selected) may be submitted in English or French.

The issue explores sex, love, conjugality, and desire across the color line in any period of French history. For more than two decades, scholars have shown how such ostensibly private practices have always been matters of state, with interracial intimacy buttressing, challenging, and even redefining broader social, political, economic, and cultural concerns. In the early modern period, race-mixing (métissage) was tolerated in some imperial spaces, whether to foster assimilation or broker political and trade relations. By the early eighteenth century, however, the Codes Noirs signaled the repression of marital (and sometimes sexual) relations across racial boundaries in parts of the empire. And while republican universalism has prevented, in principle, the adoption of laws banning interracial relations in the modern era, a range of legal and extralegal strategies has impeded the practice of interracial intimacy.

Thus in France, as in other national and imperial sites, the regulation of intimate relations was entangled with ideas about belonging and exclusion, morality and immorality, and sexual normativity and perversion. Yet the policing, repression, and politicization of intimate life are but one side of the coin. The lived experience of interracial intimacies often circumvented state initiatives, appearing as conjugal, commercial, consensual, and non-consensual relations in an ostensibly color-blind land. We seek contributions that explore everyday practices of intimacy—dating, sex, marriage, and other formal and informal unions, whether ephemeral or enduring—as well as studies pertaining to the regulation of sex, race, gender, class, ethnicity, religion, and age. Our aim is to provide a more granular account of interracial intimacy in France and the French empire across time and place, to bridge the colonial and postcolonial, and draw comparisons to other empires.

Possible topics include:

Whether there were uniquely French aspects to the sexual cultures shaping the discourses and practices of métissage

Queer interracial intimacies

“Interracial desire” as a historical (and historiographic) construct

Connections between intimacy and liberatory political projects

Lived experience, including love, sex, violence, alienation, and longing

How ideas and practices pertaining to interracial intimacy relate to French, European, and national-imperial borders

Legal and extra-legal attempts to regulate interracial intimacy

Submission guidelines

By January 15, 2024, please submit an extended abstract summarizing the article you wish to contribute (about 1,000 words) and a one-page CV to:

Elisa Camiscioli (ecamis@binghamton.edu)

Caroline Séquin (sequinc@lafayette.edu)

Abstracts for articles should include a discussion of the archival, oral, and/or published sources and explain the essay’s contribution to the existing scholarship. Authors will be notified in late January whether they should submit a full version of their manuscript for peer review. Regular articles should be no more than 10,000 words including footnotes; essays on recent events and debates can range between 3,000 and 6,250 words. The due date for completed manuscripts is September 15, 2024. Articles selected for publication after the peer review process will be published in 2025.

Editorial board