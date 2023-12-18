The Tangier Zone Statute Centenary

Announcement

Join us on Monday 18 December 2023 for the Tangier Statute Centenary Conference! Our hybrid event will bring together academics from both sides of the Mediterranean to discuss the International Zone of Tangier (1925-56), colonialism, internationalism, and European integration.

Argument

Bringing together scholars from both sides of the Mediterranean, this conference aims to renew interest in the International Zone of Tangier (1925–56). It will take place 100 years to the day after France, Spain, and the United Kingdom signed the Zone’s constitutive treaty, known as the Tangier Zone Statute. The agreement, which was later joined by Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Italy, subjected Tangier to a special regime : although nominally an integral part of Morocco, the city and its surroundings were to a large extent subject to the joint administration of Western powers.

This regime, which has been variously described as ‘shared colonialism’ (Daniela Hettstedt) or ‘unequal federal integration’ (Paul Reuter), was deeply problematic. It shared the discriminatory premise of colonialism, disregarded Moroccans’ aspirations to independence, and even hampered the city’s economic development rather than fostering it. And yet, the Zone’s multinational institutional arrangements, its experience of legal pluralism and treaty-based constitutional rights, as well as its reliance on tax evasion schemes, are certainly worthy of scholarly interest and investigation. Considering that they served as an inspiration for post-WWII endeavours of global and regional integration and governance, they are also of interest to a broader 21th century audience.

Organisation

The conference is organized by:

Hamid Aboulas (Faculté des Sciences Juridiques, Économiques et Sociales de Tanger, Université Abdelmalek Essaâdi)

Fouzi Rherrousse (Université Mohammed Premier Oujda)

Francesco Tamburini (Università di Pisa)

Willem Theus (KU Leuven and UCLouvain - Université catholique de Louvain), Geert van Calster (KU Leuven)

Michel Erpelding (Faculty of Law, Economics and Finance - University of Luxembourg).

It is graciously hosted by Faculté des Sciences Juridiques, Économiques et Sociales de Tanger and the Consulate General of Italy in Casablanca (with special thanks to Mr. Marco Silvi, Consul General of Italy in Casablanca). It furthermore enjoys the support of the Tangier City Council, the Société marocaine d'histoire du droit and Associazione Dimore Storiche del Mediterraneo(with special thanks to Riccardo Finozzi).

It will include contributions by Arthur Asseraf (University of Cambridge), Aya Bejermi, Adam Belkadi (Université de Bordeaux), Fulvio Bontempo (Università di Pisa), Philip Burton (University of Liverpool), Faiza El Alaoui (Faculté des Sciences Juridiques, Économiques et Sociales de Tanger), Sersar El Mahdi (Faculté des Sciences Juridiques, Économiques et Sociales de Tanger), Marco Fioravanti (Dipartimento di Giurisprudenza Università degli studi di Roma Tor Vergata), Dr Oumar KOUROUMA, Dimitrios A. Kourtis, Jessica Marglin (USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences), Romain Micalef, Antoine Perrier (CNRS - Centre national de la recherche scientifique), Adil Rajaa (Faculté des Sciences Juridiques, Économiques et Sociales de Tanger), and Alessia Tortolini.

Registrations

Programme

Local time/heure locale : UTC+1 ( = Central European Time/Heure normale d’Europe Centrale)

Morning/Matinée

Faculté des Sciences Juridiques, Économiques et Sociales de Tanger

09 :00-09 :30 : Registration/Inscriptions

09 :30-10 :30 : Welcome speeches/Discours de bienvenue

Address by Mr Mounir Lymmouri , President of the Tangier City Council/Allocution de M. Mounir Lymmouri , Président du Conseil de la Ville de Tanger

, President of the Tangier City Council/Allocution de M. , Président du Conseil de la Ville de Tanger Address by a Representative of the Presidence of Abdelmalek Essaâdi University/Allocution d’un.e représentant.e de la présidence de l’Université Abdelmalek Essaâdi

Address by Prof. Toufik Essaid, Dean of the Tangier Faculty of Legal, Economic, and Social Sciences/Allocution de M. le Professeur Toufik Essaid, Doyen de la Faculté des sciences juridiques, économiques et sociales de Tanger.

10 :30-10 :45 :

Keynote speech by Prof. Hamid Aboulas, Vice-Dean of the Tangier Faculty of Legal, Economic, and Social Sciences/Discours d’ouverture de M. le Professeur Hamid Aboulas, Vice-Doyen de la Faculté des sciences juridiques, économiques et sociales de Tanger : Quelques aspects de la transformation de la ville de Tanger de 1923 à après l’indépendance

10 :45-11 :00 : Coffee break/Pause café

11 :00-12 :00 :

Panel 1 : Between Internationalism and Colonialism : Contextualizing the Tangier Statute/Entre internationalisme et colonialisme : le Statut de Tanger dans son contexte

Chair/Présidence : Fouzi Rherrousse

Ambivalences de la souveraineté, impérialisme et droit international : réflexion à partir du statut spécial de la Ville de Tanger (1923-1956) (Oumar Kourouma)

La souveraineté marocaine à l’épreuve du statut international de Tanger de 1923 ( Antoine Perrier )

) The International Situation of the City of Tangier During the Protectorate (Adil Rajaa)

12 :00-13 :00 :

Panel 2 : The International City as a Product and a Precedent : Connecting Tangier to Other International Spaces/La Ville internationale comme produit et comme précédent : les liens entre Tanger et d’autres espaces internationaux

Chair/Présidence : Michel Erpelding

The theory and practice of international administration : Comparison between Tangier and territories administered by the League of Nations ( Philip Burton )

) The Statute of Tangier as the inspiration for the Draft Statute for the City of Jerusalem ( Fulvio Bontempo and Alessia Tortolini )

and ) The International Zone of Tangier, 1924-1956 : the European Union’s Accidental Incubator ? (Willem Theus)

13 :00-15 :00 : Lunch break/Pause déjeuner

Afternoon/après-midi

Palace of Italian Institutions/Palais des Institutions Italiennes

15 :00-15 :20 : Welcome speeches/Discours de bienvenue

Adress by Mr Marco Silvi , Consul General of Italy in Casablanca/Allocution par M. Marco Silvi, Consul général d’Italie à Casablanca

, Consul General of Italy in Casablanca/Allocution par M. Marco Silvi, Consul général d’Italie à Casablanca Address by Mr Riccardo Finozzi, representative of the association Dimore Storiche del Mediterraneo/Allocution par M. Riccardo Finozzi, représentant de l’association Dimore Storiche del Mediterraneo

15 :20-16 :20

Panel 3 : Implementing the Tangier Statute : The Administration of the International City in Practice/La mise en œuvre du Statut de Tanger : Enjeux pratiques de l’administration de la Ville Internationale

Chair/Présidence : Rachid El Moussaoui

Tanger : la dimension méditerranéenne de l’économie marocaine ( Sersar El Mahdi )

) Structuration et évolution de l’enseignement dans Ville de Tanger ( Faiza El Alaoui )

) Les enjeux politiques et juridiques de la planification urbaine et architecturale de la zone internationale de Tanger (1925-1956) (Romain Micalef)

16 :20-17 :20 :

Panel 4 : Administering Justice in the International City : The Mixed Court of Tangier/Rendre la justice dans la Ville internationale : le Tribunal mixte de Tanger

Chair/Présidence : Geert Van Calster

Capitalism as Juridical Creed : The Uneasy Relationship of the Tangier Mixed Court with Public International Law ( Dimitrios A. Kourtis ) (online/en ligne)

) (online/en ligne) Divergence et convergence juridiques : analyse de deux décisions des Tribunaux mixtes de Tanger et du Caire ( Aya Bejermi and Adam Belkadi ) (online/en ligne)

) (online/en ligne) Jewish Law in the Mixed Court of Tangier, 1925-1956 (Jessica M. Marglin)

17 :20-17 :40 : Coffee break/Pause café

17 :40-18 :20 :

Panel 5 : Lawyering in the International City : Selected Portraits of ‘Mixed Lawyers’/Pratiquer le droit dans la Ville internationale : Portraits choisis de « juristes mixtes »

Chair/Présidence : Francesco Tamburini

Le fabuleux destin de deux bâtonniers tangérois : Alphonse Ménard et Daniel Saurin ( Fouzi Rherrousse )

) Incunable d’Europe : Nicola Catalano et la Zone internationale de Tanger (Marco Fioravanti)

18 :20-19 :20 :

Panel 6 : Flooding the Airwaves from the International City : Tangier as a Broadcasting Platform/Remplir les ondes à partir de la Ville internationale : Tanger comme plate-forme de radiodiffusion

Chair/Présidence : Willem Theus

A Case of Strategic Litigation : the 1938-1939 ‘Radio-Tanger’ Case and the Liberalization of Tangier’s Airwaves ( Michel Erpelding )

) The Italian Radiotelegraphic Service in the International Zone, 1931-1956 : Shattered Dreams for a Mediterranean Power ( Francesco Tamburini )

) Radio Frontier : Tangier as the Mediterranean’s Radio Hub, 1939-1963 (Arthur Asseraf) (online/en ligne)

19 :20-19 :30 : Closing remarks/Conclusions