Announcement

The Association for Spanish and Portuguese Historical Studies annual conference - Lisbon, Portugal - July 8-12 2024, organized by Ana Valdez and Ângela Domingues (Universidade de Lisboa)

Presentation

Taking into account the geopolitical influence of Lisbon, Portugal, and Iberia over the centuries, we would like to invite submissions on the broad theme of From Lisbon to the World to promote the discussion of topics related to concepts of empire; the colonized Iberia; the Iberian colonizer; encountering and being encountered; mutual negotiations; learning and education; knowledge acquisition and production; networking and trading; revolutions and counter-revolutions, among other possible topics.

The ASPHS meeting in Lisbon aims to be as inclusive as possible. Thus, we are also open to receiving proposals that fall outside the main theme but highlight the richness of the Iberian history and its worldly influence.

Presentations should be original work. A typical panel session will include three papers, a chairperson, and a discussant (the chairperson may also double as the discussant). Proposals should include a 200-word abstract for each paper and a one-page curriculum vitae for each participant, including chairs and discussants. Please include each participant’s name and e-mail address along with any special requirements. All rooms come equipped with computers and projectors. We can only honor accommodation requests that are turned in with the proposal.

Conference participants must be members of the ASPHS. Graduate students presenting a paper for the first time at an ASPHS conference will receive a free membership for their first year, but must still submit the necessary paperwork. See the Membership page for more information. A limited number of ASPHS travel grants will be awarded to graduate students presenting papers.

Lisbon is a popular destination, and the organizers may not be able to accept all proposals if the number of submissions exceeds logistic capacities, although it is our hope to be able to accommodate all feasible and well-presented academic proposals on the history of Iberia and the Iberian world that are submitted on time. Established ASPHS members and their graduate students will be given priority.

Submission guidelines

We invite the submission of proposals for panels, roundtable discussions, and individual papers for the 53rd Annual Meeting that will take place at the School of Arts and Humanities of the University of Lisbon (FLUL).

Proposals should be submitted no later than January 3, 2024 to proposalsASPHS24@letras.ulisboa.pt, so that they can be reviewed by the end of January.

General enquires should be sent to ASPHS24lisboa@letras.ulisboa.pt.

