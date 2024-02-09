Home“France: Musiques, Cultures, 1789-1914” network
Published on Tuesday, January 09, 2024
The France: Musiques, Cultures, 1789-1914 network will meet in Paris, on 4-6 July 2024, at the Bibliothèque musicale La Grange-Fleuret (Paris). Proposals on any aspect of music in France during the long nineteenth century are welcome.
The conference will be held in collaboration with the Bibliothèque musicale La Grange-Fleuret and the Centre de la musique romantique française / Palazzetto Bru Zane; the FMC network is grateful to both partners.
Proposals for formal papers (20 minutes), groups of papers, roundtables and other sorts of activities are invited on any relevant topic; the languages of the conference will be English and French.
Proposals on any aspect of music in France during the long nineteenth century are welcome. Abstracts should be no more than 150 words,
and should be submitted by Friday 9 February 2024.
Abstracts should be in Word format, emailed to Mark Everist (m.everist@southampton.ac.uk).
We anticipate finalising the programme by the end of February 2024. Informal inquiries may also be made to the same address.
Thanks to the partnership with the Centre de la musique romantique française / Palazzetto Bru Zane, there will be a small number of accommodation grants available for early career researchers. Please express interest in these awards at the time of submission of abstracts.
- Mark Everist (university of Southampton)
- Étienne Jardin (Palazzetto Bru Zane)
- Thomas Vernet (Bibliothèque musicale La Grange-Fleuret)
- Jennifer Walker (West Virginia University)
- Bibliothèque La Grange-Fleuret - 11bis Rue de Vézelay
Paris, France (75)
- Friday, February 09, 2024
- musique
- Mark Everist
courriel : m [dot] everist [at] southampton [dot] ac [dot] uk
- Etienne Jardin
courriel : ej [at] bru-zane [dot] com
This announcement is licensed under the terms of Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal.
