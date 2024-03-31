Announcement

The Journal of Studies in Language, Culture, and Society (JSLCS)

Presentation

The Journal of Studies in Language, Culture, and Society (JSLCS) is a double-blind peer-reviewed, free-of-charge, open-access, and multidisciplinary journal that is published three times a year and edited by the University of Bejaia. The main objective of JSLCS is to provide a platform for national and international scholars, academicians, and researchers to share contemporary thoughts in the fields of linguistics and languages, civilization and literature, sociology, psychology, translation, anthropology, education, ICT, history, cultural and intercultural studies, communication, pedagogy, history, philosophy, religion, etc.

Prospective authors are encouraged to submit papers on new studies, research, or theoretical contributions relative to their areas of interest. Topics should be related to, but are not limited to, the following:

Andragogy and pedagogyAnthropological studies

Code and ethics in the arts and humanities

Cultures across societies;

ESP Pedagogy and Information Communication Tools;

Foreign and second language education;

Gender in intercultural studies;

Information and communication technologiesInnovation in educational research

Interpreting and translation studies

Language and culture

Language and gender issues

Language policy and practice;

Language, culture, and communication.

Language, ethnicity; ideology and religion

Languages in contact trends in the arts and humanities

Professional Development and Teacher Education

Social intervention, language, and multimedia;

Sociological studies theory and practice in educational psychology

Transnational and regional identities and their relationship to cultural and social processes;

Submission guidelines

Submitted articles should be written in English and be about 4000 to 8000 words. Manuscripts are expected to include an explicit, systematic, and rigorous methodology to sustain empirically-based claims that contribute to moving forward the knowledge of academic writing.

Articles are to be submitted online through the JSLCS website on ASJPvia this link: http://www.asjp.cerist.dz/en/Article/681

Submission deadline: 31 March, 2024

Publications of Edition 2023 (Volume 6) will be June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2024.

Email: jlcsbejaia@gmail.com / revue.jslcs@univ-bejaia.dz

Editor in chief

Pr. Nadia Idri

Éditeur associé