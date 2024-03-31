HomeThe Journal of Studies in Language, Culture, and Society (JSLCS) - varia
Published on Monday, February 05, 2024
Abstract
Announcement
The Journal of Studies in Language, Culture, and Society (JSLCS)
Presentation
The Journal of Studies in Language, Culture, and Society (JSLCS) is a double-blind peer-reviewed, free-of-charge, open-access, and multidisciplinary journal that is published three times a year and edited by the University of Bejaia. The main objective of JSLCS is to provide a platform for national and international scholars, academicians, and researchers to share contemporary thoughts in the fields of linguistics and languages, civilization and literature, sociology, psychology, translation, anthropology, education, ICT, history, cultural and intercultural studies, communication, pedagogy, history, philosophy, religion, etc.
Prospective authors are encouraged to submit papers on new studies, research, or theoretical contributions relative to their areas of interest. Topics should be related to, but are not limited to, the following:
- Andragogy and pedagogyAnthropological studies
- Code and ethics in the arts and humanities
- Cultures across societies;
- ESP Pedagogy and Information Communication Tools;
- Foreign and second language education;
- Gender in intercultural studies;
- Information and communication technologiesInnovation in educational research
- Interpreting and translation studies
- Language and culture
- Language and gender issues
- Language policy and practice;
- Language, culture, and communication.
- Language, ethnicity; ideology and religion
- Languages in contact trends in the arts and humanities
- Professional Development and Teacher Education
- Social intervention, language, and multimedia;
- Sociological studies theory and practice in educational psychology
- Transnational and regional identities and their relationship to cultural and social processes;
Submission guidelines
Submitted articles should be written in English and be about 4000 to 8000 words. Manuscripts are expected to include an explicit, systematic, and rigorous methodology to sustain empirically-based claims that contribute to moving forward the knowledge of academic writing.
Articles are to be submitted online through the JSLCS website on ASJPvia this link: http://www.asjp.cerist.dz/en/Article/681
Submission deadline: 31 March, 2024
Publications of Edition 2023 (Volume 6) will be June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2024.
Email: jlcsbejaia@gmail.com / revue.jslcs@univ-bejaia.dz
Editor in chief
Pr. Nadia Idri
Éditeur associé
- Ahmed Chaouki Hoadjli Université Mohamed Khider de Biskra
- حنان صارنو Université Abdelhamid Ibn Badis de Mostaganem
- Sabri Koç
- Mourad Bektache Université Abderrahmane Mira de Béjaia
- اخروف الحبيب Université Paris Nanterre 92000
- ربيع عبدالرؤف محمد عامر كلية التربية - جامعة الملك خالد - المملكة العربية السعودية
- أ.د علي عبد الامير عباس الخميس كلية الفنون الجميلة - جامعة بابل - جمهورية العراق
- hind amal mostari Université El Djilali Liabès de Sidi Bel Abbès
- Nacif Labed Université Mentouri de Constantine
- Coates Richard ACE - Arts and Cultural Industries-United Kingdom
- Breeze Andrew Charles Navara University-Spain
- Suhair Al-Alami Department of General Studies, Ghurair University, Dubai-United Emirates
- Anita Virga University of the Witwatersrand
- Moufoutaou ADJERAN Université d'Abomey-Calavi
- أ.د. رحاب يوسف Prof. Rehab Yousef جامعة بني سويف ، مصر
- Shiyab Said M. Modern and Classical Language Studies, Satterfield Hall Kent State University United States
- Anissa Daoudi University of Birmingham
- Dr. Shair Ali Khan
- Abdelhamid Bessaid
- Khalida KISSI Ecole Normale Supérieure d'Oran
- Mimouna ZITOUNI Université Oran 2 Mohamed Ben Ahmed Oran
- Bouguebs Radia Ecole normale supérieure de Constantine
- Madhubala Bava Harji Faculty of Education, Languages, Pscyhology and Musci, SEGI University, Kota Damansara, MALAYSIA
- Abrar-ul-Hassan Abrar
- هناء الشلول د. جامعة جدارا - كلية الآداب واللغات
- Bootheina Majoul
Subjects
Places
- Béjaïa, Algeria
Date(s)
- Sunday, March 31, 2024
Keywords
- foreign language, culture, society, translation, teach, education, gender, ESP pedagogy, art
Reference Urls
Information source
- secretary JSLCS
courriel : secretaryJSLCS [at] gmail [dot] com
License
This announcement is licensed under the terms of Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal.
To cite this announcement
« The Journal of Studies in Language, Culture, and Society (JSLCS) - varia », Call for papers, Calenda, Published on Monday, February 05, 2024, https://calenda.org/1131808