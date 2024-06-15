Les artistes au Muséum d’Histoire naturelle (1789-1914)

Announcement

Argument

Heir of the Jardin du Roy – created in 1635, by Louis XIII – the Museum of natural history ofParis is an unmissable place for whom may be interested in natural sciences. Dedicated toresearch, training and teaching about various subjects, the institute preserves numeroussamples of plant life, wildlife, minerals, and even artistic creations. These collections attractskilled naturalists or amateurs from all around Europe. Artists also have a keen interest in allthe resources of the institution. During the 19th century, most of them run into each other inthe paths of the Jardin des Plantes or in the Muséum in itself, where they do find inspirations,models or would just read, observe, feel or instruct themselves.The story of this institute where art, science, cultural and scientific heritage meets do unveil anew outlook on both the Muséum d’Histoire naturelle and artistic production of the 19th and20th centuries. This symposium will highlight and question interactions between the Muséumnational d’Histoire naturelle of Paris and artistic production (fine arts, decorative arts,illustrations, literature etc.) of the 19th century (1789-1914) through three main approaches.

A place of knowledges and apprenticeship

From its foundation (1793) onwards, the Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle created thirteen chairs related to natural sciences subjects. Twelves courses are freely accessed and dispensed by researchers such as Étienne Geoffroy Saint-Hilaire (1772-1844) or Georges Cuvier (1769-1832). Among those chairs, one is entitled course of natural illustrate or art of drawing andpainting elements produced by nature.

This first approach will focus on these teachings. How are they organized ? What are the contents of these courses and the specificities of these teachings ? Easily accessible, those courses are taught to a large audience. Who are those audiences ? The development of new technics such as photography has had an impact of those illustrations. How did those specific practices and images have renewed themselves and which kind of practices were favoured ?

A place for inspiration : the paths of artists in the Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle of Paris

The second approach will take a specific interest in the place of artists, who are not members of the Museum, in the institution through case studies of artists. How do the artists use the resources that are made available for them (i.e. educational resources, museography and collections). Which of these resources are the more commonly used ? What for ? These case studies will be a good opportunity to emphasize some artistic creations - male or female creations, French or from abroad – who are not necessarily part of the naturalist movement.

The Muséum through images

Enhancing the place of artists in the Museum shows the mainstream interest for this institute during the 19th century. Scientific popularization, the development of written press and of caricatures may have a part in this rising interest. Which promotions, images or imagination can be related to the Muséum ? Through their creations, artists also show their vision of this institution : habits of visitors or of animals of the Ménagerie and Serres of Jardin des Plantes. By doing so they contribute to spreading an image of a new Garden of Eden in the centre of Paris.This approach tries to understand the real or fictional place of the Muséum on the arts scene and in public imagination. How this image is shown through artistic productions (fine arts, cinema, contemporary art…). This third and last approach will also take an interest of artistic production supported by the institution itself (i.e. sculptures bought and display in the Jardin des Plantes)

Submission guidelines

Proposals should be written in French or English and should not be longer than a page. The proposal should be completed by a short bibliography and a quick biography of the author. Papers should be 20 minutes long. The organization and scientific committee intend to publish papers of the symposium. Therefore, proposals should not have been previously published and could be from young or skilled researchers.

Trips will not be funded by the organizers, but papers could also be given through videoconference. The selected proposals will be noticed in september 2024. They should be sent to the following email address : lesartistesaumuseum@gmail.com

Befor June 15th, 2024

Scientific and organization committee