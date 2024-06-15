Polarisation of British and American societies

Announcement

On postule ici que la polarisation apparente de ces deux pays s’est accrue au cours des dernières années, en raison notamment de l’arrivée au pouvoir et du mandat de Donald J. Trump aux États-Unis et du vote en faveur du Brexit au Royaume-Uni. Il s’agira de comprendre comment ces deux événements ont agi comme des catalyseurs renforçant des divisions déjà présentes et créant de nouvelles formes de divisions. (Hobolt, 2016 ; Sobolewska et Ford, 2020 ; West, 2019) On interrogera ici autant les causes de ce qui est perçu comme une polarisation que les conséquences de cette polarisation. Il semble ainsi essentiel d’explorer deux aspects fondamentaux de ce phénomène de polarisation : la montée de la droite radicale populiste et le rôle des médias. Il conviendra alors de mettre en lumière la façon dont les populistes et les médias, chacun à leur façon, déploient leur influence et façonnent les opinions publiques. La polarisation fait partie intégrante de la logique populiste car celle-ci repose sur un narratif binaire et clivant qui construit un monde en opposition : eux vs nous, peuple vs élite, nationaux vs étrangers, etc. (Roberts, 2021) Par ailleurs, le succès de Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson ou Donald Trump a inévitablement conduit à l’émergence de nouvelles lignes programmatiques qui accroissent les effets de polarisation. (Roberts, 2021) Au Royaume-Uni, par exemple, la guerre contre le « wokisme » que mène le Parti conservateur est un exemple frappant de cette polarisation politique. Quant aux médias, ils jouent un rôle central dans la formation et l'influence de l'opinion publique, en diffusant des informations et des analyses qui peuvent apparaître comme biaisées ou partiales. Il est donc essentiel d'étudier la polarisation des médias, qui se manifeste notamment à travers la division entre médias mainstream et médias alternatifs. Les médias du 21e siècle étant très diversifiés - télévision, journaux, internet, radio, réseaux sociaux et autres plateformes - on s’intéressera aux médias d’informations dans leur ensemble. (Beaufort, 2020)

La polarisation croissante au sein des sociétés britannique et étatsunienne soulève des interrogations profondes quant aux mécanismes d'influence de l'opinion publique et aux transformations aussi bien politiques que sociales qui en découlent. Cette polarisation se manifeste à plusieurs niveaux, notamment entre différentes tranches d'âge, entre les niveaux d'éducation, et entre les milieux urbains et ruraux. La polarisation partisane, déjà très marquée aux États-Unis et désormais de plus en plus présente au Royaume-Uni, constitue également un aspect crucial. (Sides et Hopkins, 2015 ; Duffy et. al., 2019)

Argument

The growing polarisation within American and British societies raises profound questions about the mechanisms by which public opinion is influenced and the political and social transformations that ensue. This polarisation expresses itself at several levels, notably between different age groups, between levels of education, and between urban and rural areas. Partisan polarisation, already very marked in the United States and now increasingly present in the United Kingdom, is also a crucial aspect. (Sides and Hopkins, 2015; Duffy et. al., 2019)

We assume here that the apparent polarisation of US and UK societies has increased in recent years, not least due to the rise to power and tenure of Donald J. Trump in the US and the vote in favour of Brexit in the UK. The aim will be to understand how these two events have acted as catalysts reinforcing divisions already present and creating new forms of divisions. (Hobolt, 2016; Sobolewska and Ford, 2020; West, 2019) The causes of what is perceived as polarisation will be examined as much as the consequences of this polarisation on British and American societies. It therefore seems essential to explore two fundamental aspects of this polarisation: the rise of the populist radical right and the role of the media. It will then be necessary to highlight the way in which populists and the media, each in their own way, exert their influence and shape public opinion. Polarisation is an integral part of populist logic because it is based on a binary and divisive narrative that constructs a world in opposition: them vs. us, people vs. elite, nationals vs. foreigners, etc. (Roberts, 2021) Furthermore, the success of Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson or Donald Trump has inevitably led to the emergence of new programmatic lines that increase the effects of polarisation. (Roberts, 2021) In the UK, for example, the Conservative Party's war against "wokism" is a striking example of this political polarisation. As for the media, they play a central role in shaping and influencing public opinion, by disseminating information and analyses that may appear biased or one-sided. It is therefore essential to study the polarisation of the media, which can be seen in the division between mainstream and alternative media. As the media of the 21st century are very diverse: television, newspapers, the internet, radio, social networks and other platforms, we will be looking at the news media as a whole. (Beaufort, 2020)

It should be noted that the media are not the only means of influencing public opinion. Other vectors such as literature, cinema, political communication, advertising, and other channels can also play a significant role in shaping opinion. (Prince, 2012; White, 2023) This influence on public opinion can, moreover, originate from official sources such as the state, the government or political parties, but it can also be the result of activist or citizen initiatives. There is therefore a plurality of sources and objectives to consider when analysing the polarisation of contemporary American and British societies.

Finally, we might consider the meaning of the term “polarisation”, which is used to describe a certain fragmentation of society. Does this necessarily imply a division into two poles: conservative and liberal, extremist and centrist, woke and anti-woke? Does this division into two poles reveal the beginnings of what could be a new "third way" or "culture wars"?

To what extent can a polarised society still be a nation, and can the United States and the United Kingdom still be considered 'one' nation? What might be the longer-term effects of this growing polarisation on British and American democracy?

Convenors

Laetitia Langlois, maître de conférences en histoire et civilisation britannique contemporaine à l'Université d'Angers, membre du laboratoire 3L.AM

Clifford Baverel, maître de conférences en histoire et civilisation nord-américaine à l'Université d'Angers, membre du laboratoire CIRPaLL

Bibliography

