For the first time in Egypt and in North Africa, Bibliotheca Alexandrina is plaesed to host and organize the 3rd round of the International Conference on Information Literacy - Africa 2024 ( ICIL- Africa). ICIL - Africa is held bi-annually with the aim of discussing recent developments and current challenges in the field of information Literacy. It is a sister conference to the European Conferene on Information Literacy (ECIL) That started in 2012.

The year 2024 marks the collaboration between Bibliotheca Alexandrina (BA), North - West University (NWU), University of Pretoria in South Africa, Association of African Universities North Africa Regional Office, NARO and the African Library and Information Associations and Institutions in organizing and hosting the 3rd edition of the conference which will take place from 14 - 17 October, 2024 at the BA Conference Center, with the theme of " Information Literacy Revolution ...... Get Ready!"

Information literacy according to the American Library Association is " a set of abilities requiring individuals to recognize when information is needed and have the ability to locate, evaluate, and use effectively the needed information”.

The conference aims at bringing to the table of discussion several trending and emerging topics that matter to librarians and researchers related to digital inclusion, smart libraries and the inclusion of artificail intelligence (AI) in different contexts related to libraries and information literacy.

Within the framework of this round, we are pleased to announce the outgoing of the 2nd call for abstracts of individual papers & posters, Pechakucha, Doctoral Forums, and Panel discussion.

General Conference Topics

Information Literacy General Topics

Information literacy and sustainability in libraries Information literacy/ media literacy and the battle against disinformation (fake news, reliable/unreliable resources) Information literacy and emerging technologies trends emerging since COVID -19 Information literacy and new paradigms: digital literacy, digital competencies, digital skills, and digital thinking

Artificial Intelligence and Library Operations

How AI will change the job of librarians? New approaches to information and AI literacy trainings to library staff AI ethics in libraries Using artificial intelligence to advance classification systems, content indexing, document matching, citation, and content summarization Using AI in analyzing digital collections, identifying subjects, and adding metadata with these technologies The design of artificial intelligence-powered knowledge discovery tools How library management systems have evolved in sync with related technologies ow computer technologies and AI contributed to convert the library manual systems into computerized ones, giving rise to library automation AI-driven chatbots (responding to questions from library users and directing them to specific library resources) Creating programming that introduces patrons to new AI tools and teaches them how to use the technology appropriately and safely The use of virtual reality to bridge the distance barrier for distant or disable persons

Information Literacy and Smart libraries

The emergence of smart libraries and how it has changed the paradigms of library by acknowledging the potential benefits and transformation smart library brings to library operations and services Skills to be possessed by smart librarians such as: analytical and computational thinking, data literacy, information literacy, social intelligence… Emerging technologies used for smart libraries such as cloud computing, big data, 3D printing, Internet of things IOT, Artificial Intelligence, RFID, drones etc.

Information Literacy Robotic Process Automation

How robotic process automation (RPA) are employed to perform routine administrative tasks like data migration, shelf management, forms processing, and email marketing The usage of robotics in different tasks such as retrieving books on demand from mass storage facilities

Data and AI Literacy

Today, the literacy objective of libraries and library professionals takes aim at data literacy and AI literacy Providing skills needed for people to confidently participate in and engage with a society that is employing more artificial intelligence tools and processes each day

Submission guidelines

Abstract submission deadline is 2nd of May, 2024.

To submit an abstract, please visit the following link: https://bibalex.org/baifa/en/page/ICIL-Africa2024submissions

Individual papers and posters

Proposals for both papers and posters are welcome. Abstracts of no more than 300 words including references for papers or posters should be submitted on the conference website. Papers will be 20 minutes with 10 minutes for discussion and questions.

PechaKucha

These sessions will cover work-in-progress reports, new developments, innovations and good practices. It is a short, very focused, visually appealing and inspiring narrated slide show (20 slides), 6 minutes 40-second length (20 seconds for each slide), and a 300-word abstract is required.

Doctoral forum

This section covers short papers either on a critical literature review of the research topic or research question(s), research objectives, research methodology and work done so far of ongoing work of PhD students. This provides an opportunity to gain valuable feedback from peers and subject-specific experts. The review process takes place in two phases. A 300-word abstract is required.

Panel discussions

Panel discussions will also be accommodated. These discussions should address a common theme. Furthermore, they will be scheduled for 90 minutes and may include a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 5 papers. In addition to individual proposals (of no more than 300 words each including references), please also submit an overview description of no more than 500 words (including references) with the panel's content and objectives.

More information about ICIL-Africa

To know more about ICIL - Africa, Please visit the below links:

Official website: https://bibalex.org/baifa/en/page/ICIL-Africa2024

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1448163265800227/?ref=newsfeed

ICIL FB Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1309329839731090

Event on LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/events/internationalconferenceoninform7178670461227024384/

Registration

Early Bird Registerations are now Open. You can Register now to attend the Conference.

Enjoy the early bird offers until the 14th of June, 2024.

To view the registration fees, please visit the following link: https://bibalex.org/.../en/page/ICIL-Africa2024Registration

Join us now!! and embark on an unforgetable journey.

Scientific Committee

From Cairo University – Egypt:

Professor Sherif Shaheen, Professor of Library, Information and Knowledge Management, Faculty of Arts, Cairo University & President of the Egyptian Library, Information and Archives Association – Egypt

Dr. Moemen Elnasharty, Assistant Professor of Digital Humanities & Library, Information Science and Digital Archives, Faculty of Arts, Cairo University – Egypt

Dr Ahmed Abdel Radi, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Arts, Cairo University & Library Director, Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology – Egypt

From Alexandria University – Egypt:

Prof. Shawky Salem, Professor of LIS at Faculty of Arts, Alexandria University and Chairman of ACML Egypt – Egypt

From The Grand Egyptian Museum – Egypt:

Eng. Ayman Elsayed, Head of Learning and Outreach Programs at Legacy Co., Operator of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) – Egypt

From Bibliotheca Alexandrina – Egypt:

Ms. Rania Osman, Director of Information Institutions and Professional Skills Department, Bibliotheca Alexandrina- Egypt

Eng. Ahmed Samir, Head of ICT Sector, Bibliotheca Alexandrina - Egypt

Dr Ahmed Mansour, Director of Writing and Scripts Center, Bibliotheca Alexandrina - Egypt

From Sudan:

Prof Bakry Osman, President of Sudan University and President of Association of African Universities (AAU) – Sudan

From Ghana:

Dr. Helena Asamoah – Hassan, Executive Director of AfLIA and the Board Chairperson of the Ghana Library Authority – Ghana

From France:

Dr Hala Bayoumi, Head of the Digital Humanities cluster at the CEDEJ (Centre d’études et de documentation économiques, juridiques et sociales (CEDEJ) – France

From Switzerland:

Dr Basma Makhlouf, Head of Master in Information Sciences Depatment, Geneva School of Business Administration at HES-SO, University of Applied Sciences and Arts - Western Switzerland

From Ivory Coast:

Dr Cecile Ouattara-Coulibaly, Deputy Director in Charge of Scientific Commissions , Université Virtuelle de Côte d'Ivoire - Ivory Coast

From Democratic Republic of the Congo: