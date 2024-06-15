The City and Housing

Announcement
إشكالية الندوة
تذهب البحوث والدراسات بشأن السكن العشوائي إلى معالجته من جوانب لا تفي بمضامينه وحيثياته (Bardhan et al., 2019; Schneider, 2002) فتركز على جوانب دون غيرها (Connolly, 2009; Lehmann, 2020; Moser, 1978; Roy, 2009; Soyinka et al., 2021). فبات هذا النوع من السكن مناط برؤى[1] مختلفة وفقا للتخصصات (Parnell & Oldfield, 2014) وأصبحت معالجته مجزّأة لا تمكِّن من وضع يدها على أصل المشكلة ومن حلِّها بصفة شاملة ودائمة.
فعلاوة على ذلك، لا تقتصر مظاهر الإشكالية المطروحة على هشاشة السكن أو سياقاته المعينة فقط، بل هي أكبر واوسع من ذلك حيث تمتد هاته الأخيرة عبر جميع البيئات الحضرية وتتخذ أشكالًا ومظاهر متنوعة (Alves, 2018; Deuskar, 2019; Ho, 2014) تتأثر بالعوامل الاقتصادية والاجتماعية والثقافية والسياسية المحيطة بها (Harris, 2018) والتي تختلف وتتنوع بحسب المناطق والبلدان، وعليه جاء المنظور من زاوية مجتمعات الجنوب والشمال اين اتجهت البيانات[2] المختلفة بدول الشمال[3] وكأن غير الرسمي لا يوجد بها (Angel, 2000, p. 329; Arnott, 2009; Durst & Wegmann, 2017; Neuwirth, 2006).
من اجل تطويق هذه الإشكالية الحضرية ومن أجل الوصول إلى فهم أفضل لها، يتعين علينا التعامل مع هذه الاشكالية بشكل متعدد التخصصات مع ضرورة دمج مجموعة متنوعة من المناهج والمقاربات التي يمكن لها ان تتيح لنا ذلك من خلال استكشاف التصورات الجماعية والأطراف المعنية والعمليات الاجتماعية والاقتصادية والسياسية التي تكمُن وراء تشكيل هذه الظاهرة.
فانطلاقا من هذه النقطة يمكننا التوصل إلى فهم أوسع وأدق للإشكاليات المطروحة من خلال معرفة وتحديد كيفية تأثر وتأثير ظاهرة السكن العشوائي على الديناميكيات الحضرية على نطاق أوسع ومن ثم اثراء فهمنا لهذه الظاهرة العالمية وتحديد خصوصياتها الجغرافية والاجتماعية الضرورية من اجل صياغة سياسات حضرية أكثر شمولًا وملائمة لواقع جميع المجتمعات، سواء تلك المتواجدة في الشمال أو الجنوب.
على هذا الصعيد، يسمح لنا استدراج منهجية مقاربة متعدد التخصصات إلى التعامل مع الاشكالية الحضرية والإسكان العشوائي بالتغلب على القيود التي تفرضها علينا المنهجية التفكيكية وذلك من خلال فهم تعقيد هذه الظاهرة الحيوية التي تلعب دورًا أساسيًا في النسيج الاجتماعي والاقتصادي للمدن على حد سواء.
على هذا الأساس، يندرج مجال موضوع الندوة إلى التوجه نحو تقديم استكشافات معمقة للتفاعلات المعقدة التي تتلاحم بين مسألة السكن، الإشكالية الحضرية والعشوائية المتواجدة في سياقات جغرافية مختلفة، اين يكمن الهدف من الفهم الجيد للإشكالية إلى تحديد مدى تفاعل هذه العناصر الثلاثة وتصادمها مع بعضها البعض، وكيفية تحديدها و/أو إعادة تكوينها، وذلك وفقًا للطرق والازمنة الخاصة بكل بلد وبكل مدينة.
من خلال تسليط الضوء على السكن العشوائي على المساحات الحضرية وشبه الحضرية، ستسعى الندوة إلى استكشاف الوجوه الجديدة للإشكالية واستكشاف التصورات المرتبطة بها، مع إيلاء اهتمام خاص لدور السكن العشوائي في هذه العملية اين يتعين علينا فهم أفضل لكيفية التعبير عن الإشكاليات المطروحة في هذه البيئات المحددة، وكيف تؤثر الصور والتصورات المحيطة بها على كيفية تجليها.
بالإضافة إلى ذلك، ترجو الندوة إلى إجراء تحليل عميق للأزمنة المرتبطة بالإشكاليات المطروحة في السياقات الحضرية حيث انه ومن المهم فهم كيف تتطور الاشكالية على الصعيد الزمني وكيفيات تكيفها مع التغييرات الاجتماعية والاقتصادية والسياسية الجوهرية والزمنية التي طرأت ولا تزال تطرأ على هذه المجتمعات وذلك من اجل فهم تأثيراتها على الديناميكيات الحضرية.
تهتم الندوة أيضًا بالتركيز على المخاطر والفرص المدركة على أرض الواقع والناتجة عن عمليات الإشكاليات المطروحة سواء بالنسبة للإشكالية الحضرية و/أو السكن العشوائي وذلك من خلال دراسة كيفية تجربة وتفسير هذه الأنشطة العشوائية من قبل مختلف الفاعلين المحليين اين سيكون من الممكن تحديد التحديات والفوائد المتعلقة بالإشكالية المدرجة في هذه الندوة.
بالإضافة إلى هذا، سيتعين في هذه الندوة على إبراز مجال، محاور ودرجات التعامل مع الفاعلين المتدخلين والمشاركة في هذه العمليات، سواء كانت حكومية أو مجتمعية أو خاصة غير الرسمية، مع التركيز على أولئك الذين يمكن أن يلعبوا دورًا في تعزيز أو تنظيم الاشكالية الحضرية حيث يعتبر فهم التفاعلات المولودة والمتواجدة بين هؤلاء الفاعلين أمرًا حاسمًا لوضع سياسات واستراتيجيات أكثر فعالية في إدارة الإشكاليات المطروحة.
في النهاية، تهدف هذه الندوة إلى توفير مساحة لتفكير عميق حول الروابط المعقدة بين إشكالية السكن والحضرية، بناءً على التركيز على حالات دراسات الحالة في مختلف المدن، بما في ذلك المدن الجزائرية، لإثراء الفهم لهذه الظواهر من خلال اعتماد نهج مقارن ومتعدد، يهدف إلى المساهمة في فهم أفضل للتحديات والفرص التي تثيرها هذه التفاعلات على مجتمعات الجنوب وصياغة توصيات مستنيرة لسياسات حضرية أكثر ملاءمة وشمولية.
الكلمات المفتاحية
السكن، المدينة، التحضر، السكن العشوائي، التوسعات العمرانية، الديناميكيات العمرانية، سياسة العمران، دول الجنوب، دول الشمال، الفاعلين المتدخلين، المقاربات (المناهج) متعددة التخصصات.
محاور الندوة
- المحور الاول: مقاربات حول تطور السكن العشوائي (البعد الزمكاني).
- المحور الثاني: مدى مساهمات المتدخلين في انتاج وتطوير السكن العشوائي.
- المحور الثالث: السكن العشوائي: صور معمارية وعمرانية.
- المحور الرابع: تحديات ومخاطر السكن العشوائي على البيئة الحضرية.
طريقة المشاركة
يرجى من المتدخلين تقديم ملخصات من 450 كلمة مع 4 إلى 6 كلمات مفتاحية باللغة العربية، الإنجليزية أو الفرنسية على أن تتناول المداخلة أحد المحاور الموضحة أعلاه. يجب أن تتضمن جميع المداخلات مساهمة بحثية عالية الجودة تصف النتائج الأصلية وغير المنشورة للأعمال أو الأبحاث التجريبية أو النظرية والتي تندرج تحت طيات موضوع الندوة.
يجب أن تتضمن الملخصات (بصفة إجبارية) على:
عنوان المداخلة البحثية
المحور (إختيار أحد المحاور)
اسم ولقب المؤلف (أو المؤلفين)
الانتماءات وعناوين البريد الإلكتروني (المهني إن وجد) للمؤلفين
يمكن للمتدخلين المشاركة بأكثر من ورقة بحثية على ألا يتعدى عدد المتدخلين في الورقة البحثية الواحدة ثلاثة متدخلين.
يتم تقديم الملخصات إلكترونيًا وبطريقة حصرية عبر منصة المشارقة (أنقر هنا من أجل الولوج إلى منصة المشاركة) وذلك قبل 15 جوان 2024.
نتشر المقالات المختارة في مجلة «العمارة، وبيئة الطفل»
رسوم المشاركة
سيتم إبلاغكم برسوم المشاركة في المؤتمر في وقت لاحق.
مواعيد مهمة
- استلام الملخصات (450 كملة)، آخر أجل : 15 جوان 2024.
- القبول الأولي للملخصات، 30 جوان 2024.
- إرسال المداخلات النهائية، آخر أجل 15 سبتمبر 2024.
- القبول النهائي للمداخلات، 30 سبتمبر 2024.
- آخر أجل لتسجيل المتدخلين والمشاركين، 10 أكتوبر 2024.
- انعقاد فعاليات الندوة : 20-21 أكتوبر 2024.
التقييم المداخلات
يتم قبول الملخصات والمقالات النهائية بعد تقييمها من قِبل اللجنة العلمية للندوة.
رئيس الندوة
الدكتور بضياف وليد
اللجنة العملية
رئيس اللجنة العلمية للندوة
- أ.د. الذيب بلقاسم، (جامعة باتنة 1 ، الجزائر).
الأعضاء
- أ.د. صاحبي وهيبة ( جامعة باتنة 1 ، الجزائر).
- أ.د. علقمة جمال( جامعة قالمة، الجزائر).
- أ.د. إبراهيم بن يوسف( مرصد الفضاء والمجتمع، كندا).
- أ.د. بن حسين نصيرة (جامعة قسنطينة 3، الجزائر).
- أ.د. عبد السلام الشبول (جامعة الأردن، الأردن).
- د. رحوي حسين (جامعة تلمسان، الجزائر).
- د. محمد محمود عبد الله يوسف (جامعة القاهرة، مصر).
- د. علي أحميدة محمد الشهيبي (المعهد العالي للعلوم والتقنيــة - الأبيـار، ليبيا).
- د. وليد بن سعد الزامل (جامعة الملك سعود، المملكة العربية السعودية).
- د. زينب قندوز غربال (جامعة سوسة، تونس).
- د. منصوري لامياء (جامعة الجزائر 1، الجزائر).
- د. حاج محمد نعيمة (جامعة بشار، الجزائر).
- د. سخري عادل (جامعة بسكرة، الجزائر).
لجنة التنظيم
رئيس اللجنة التنظيمية للندوة
- د. سعيدي الطاهر (جامعة باتنة 1، الجزائر).
الأعضاء
- د. بوعافية عبد الرزاق (جامعة باتنة 1، الجزائر).
- د. بوذراع حسام (جامعة باتنة 1، الجزائر).
- د. سفيان عبد الكريم (جامعة باتنة 1، الجزائر).
- بن عائشة عبد النور (جامعة باتنة 1، الجزائر).
- زغيشي سليم (جامعة باتنة 1، الجزائر).
مكان انعقاد الندوة
جامعة باتنة 1، ممرات 19 ماي، طريق بسكرة، 05000، باتنة، الجزائر.
للاستفسار والتواصل
الدكتور بضياف وليد (رئيس الملتقى)
الدكتور سعيدي طاهر (ريئس لجنة التنظيم)
Conf.ville.habitat@univ-batna1.dz
المراجع
Alves, G. (2018). Determinants of Slum Formation: The Role of Local Politics and Policies [WorkingPaper]. CAF. https://cafscioteca.azurewebsites.net/handle/ 123456789/1158
Angel, S. (2000). Housing policy matters: A global analysis. Oxford University Press. http://site.ebrary.com/id/10269201
Arnott, R. (2009). Housing Policy in Developing Countries: The Importance of the Informal Economy. In M. Spence, P. C. Annez, & R. M. Buckley (Eds.), Urbanization and Growth, Commission on Growth and Development (pp. 167–196). World Bank.
Bardhan, R., Jana, A., & Sarkar, S. (2019). Informality. In The Wiley Blackwell Encyclopedia of Urban and Regional Studies (pp. 1–11). John Wiley & Sons, Ltd. https://doi.org/10.1002/9781118568446.eurs0161
Chiodelli, F. (2019). The Dark Side of Urban Informality in the Global North: Housing Illegality and Organized Crime in Northern Italy. International Journal of Urban and Regional Research, 43(3), 497–516. https://doi.org/10.1111/1468-2427.12745
Chiodelli, F., Coppola, A., Belotti, E., Berruti, G., Clough Marinaro, I., Curci, F., & Zanfi, F. (2021). The production of informal space: A critical atlas of housing informalities in Italy between public institutions and political strategies. Progress in Planning, 149, 100495. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.progress.2020.100495
Connolly, P. (2009). Observing the evolution of irregular settlements: Mexico City’s colonias populares, 1990 to 2005. International Development Planning Review, 31(1), 1–35. https://doi.org/10.3828/idpr.31.1.2
Deuskar, C. (2019). Informal urbanisation and clientelism: Measuring the global relationship: Urban Studies. https://doi.org/10.1177/0042098019878334
Durst, N. J., & Wegmann, J. (2017). Informal Housing in the United States. International Journal of Urban and Regional Research, 41(2), 282–297. https://doi.org/10.1111/1468-2427.12444
Gurran, N., Maalsen, S., & Shrestha, P. (2020). Is ‘informal’ housing an affordability solution for expensive cities? Evidence from Sydney, Australia. International Journal of Housing Policy, 1–24. https://doi.org/10.1080/19491247.2020.1805147
Harris, R. (2018). Modes of Informal Urban Development: A Global Phenomenon. Journal of Planning Literature, 33(3), 267–286. https://doi.org/10.1177/0885412217737340
Ho, P. (2014). The credibility theses and its application to property rights: (In)Secure land tenure, conflict and social welfare in China. Land Use Policy, 40, 13–27. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.landusepol.2013.09.019
Lehmann, S. (2020). The unplanned city: Public space and the spatial character of urban informality. Emerald Open Research, 2, 16. https://doi.org/10.35241/emeraldopenres.13580.1
Moser, C. O. N. (1978). Informal sector or petty commodity production: Dualism or dependence in urban development? World Development, 6(9), 1041–1064. https://doi.org/10.1016/0305-750X(78)90062-1
Neuwirth, R. (2006). Shadow cities: A billion squatters, a new urban world (1. Routledge paperback ed). Routledge.
Parnell, S., & Oldfield, S. (2014). The Routledge handbook on cities of the Global South (1 Edition). Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group.
Roy, A. (2009). The 21st-Century Metropolis: New Geographies of Theory. Regional Studies, 43(6), 819–830. https://doi.org/10.1080/00343400701809665
Schneider, F. (2002). Size and Measurement of the Informal Economy in 110 Countries Around the World.
Soyinka, O., Adenle, Y. A., & Abdul-Rahman, M. (2021). Urban informality and sustainable design of public space facilities: A case study of Hong Kong SAR of China in 2018. Environment, Development and Sustainability, 23(11), 16560–16587. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10668-021-01370-8
UN‐Habitat (Ed.). (2004). The Challenge of Slums: Global Report on Human Settlements 2003. Management of Environmental Quality: An International Journal, 15(3), 337–338. https://doi.org/10.1108/meq.2004.15.3.337.3
[1] لقد تم تقديم هذا المصطلح في مطلع عام(2004) من طرف الامين العام الاممي كوفي عنان في مقدمة تقرير الامم المتحدة المعنون " « The Challenge of Slums: Global Report on Human Settlements 2003 », https://unhabitat.org/the-challenge-of-slums-global-report-on-human-settlements-2003.
[2] بغض النظر على مدى مرجعية البيانات التي تم جمعها وسردها من طرف هيئة الامم المتحدة خاصة فيما يخص إجراء التعدادات الخاصة بالبنايات السكنية والاحياء العشوائية و/أو غير الرسمية في مختلف الدول العالمية، نجد ان مختلف هاته التقارير لا تقوم بإدراج بأي صفة كانت مختلف التقارير المدرجة على مستوى الدول الصناعية ذات الدخل الكبير (Arnott, 2009).
[3] في كتابه « Housing policy matters, a global analysis »، يقوم Angel (2000) بعرض معمق حلو بعض من البيانات التي تم جمعها في عام 1990، حيث يتم تسليط الضوء على الارتباط القوي بين التنمية الاقتصادية والانتاج غير الرسمي للإسكان. اين يرى الباحث ان نسبة هذا الانتاج تقدر بحوالي 65% بالنسبة للبلدان والدول ذات الدخل الضعيف، بينما تنخفض هاته الأخيرة وبشكل كبير لتصل إلى درجة الصفر على مستوى البلدان والدول ذات الدخل المرتفع (Angel, 2000, p. 329; Durst & Wegmann, 2017).
Argument
Most studies and research addressing the issue of informal housing tend to approach it from angles and perspectives that do not fully grasp its essence or its requirements (Bardhan et al., 2019; Schneider, 2002), typically focusing on certain aspects rather than others (Connolly, 2009; Lehmann, 2020; Moser, 1978; Roy, 2009; Soyinka et al., 2021). Consequently, the issue of informal housing has become subject to fragmented views[1] according to areas of expertise (Parnell & Oldfield, 2014), leading to a fragmented approach and hindering the possibility of truly understanding its essence and proposing a comprehensive and sustainable solution.
Moreover, the challenges associated with informal housing are not limited solely to the study and analysis of housing precariousness itself or its specific contexts but encompass a much broader and complex range of aspects and manifestations (Alves, 2018; Deuskar, 2019; Ho, 2014). Indeed, these challenges unfold across all urban environments, taking various forms influenced by a multitude of surrounding economic, social, cultural, and political factors (Harris, 2018), which in turn vary across regions and countries.
Thus, in analyzing the issue of informal housing and urban informality, a perspective specifically oriented towards Southern countries has been favored, leading to a trend where available data seem to favor an emancipation of Northern countries from these issues[2], highlighting a predominance of the Southern perspective on informality compared to that of Northern countries[3] (Angel, 2000, p. 329; Arnott, 2009; Durst & Wegmann, 2017; Neuwirth, 2006).
For a better understanding of urban informality, it is essential to approach it from a multidisciplinary perspective, integrating a diversity of approaches. This allows for the exploration of collective imaginaries, involved actors, and social, economic, and political processes that underlie and shape informality.
From this perspective, we can achieve a broader and more precise understanding of the issues raised by identifying how the phenomenon of informal housing influences and is influenced by urban dynamics on a larger scale. This approach will deepen our understanding of this global phenomenon and shed light on its geographical and social characteristics. This is essential for developing more inclusive and adapted urban policies that reflect the reality of all societies, whether located in Southern or Northern regions.
In this context, adopting a multidisciplinary approach methodology offers us the opportunity to address both urban and informal housing issues by overcoming the limitations and restrictions imposed by fragmented approaches. This approach will thus allow us to understand the complexity of this crucial phenomenon, which, it is important to emphasize, plays a fundamental role in the social and economic fabric of cities, equally.
The conference proposes an in-depth exploration of the complex interactions between housing, urbanity, and informality in various geographical contexts. The objective is to understand to what extent these three elements engage in dialogue or confrontation, how they are defined or redefined, and under what modalities and temporalities specific to each country and city.
By focusing on the impact of informal constructions in urban and peri-urban spaces, the conference seeks to probe the new faces of informality and explore the associated imaginaries (perspectives), with particular attention to the role of informal housing in this process. It aims to better understand how informality is expressed in these specific environments, and how the representations and perceptions surrounding it influence its manifestation.
Simultaneously, a thorough analysis of the temporalities linked to informality in urban contexts will be conducted. Understanding how informality evolves over time and adapts to social, economic, or political changes is essential for grasping its effects on urban dynamics.
The conference also aims to emphasize the perceived risks and opportunities on the ground resulting from the processes of the issues raised, both regarding urban issues and/or informal housing. By examining how these informal activities are perceived and experienced by local actors, it will be possible to identify the challenges and advantages related to the issue addressed in this conference.
Furthermore, this conference will seek to highlight the areas, axes, and levels of interaction with stakeholders and actors involved in these processes, whether governmental, community-based, or from the unofficial private sector. Emphasis will be placed on those who can play a role in promoting or organizing urban issues, as understanding the interactions generated among these actors is crucial for developing more effective policies and strategies in addressing the problems.
In summary, the conference aims to provide a space for in-depth reflection on the complex links between housing, urbanity, and informality, drawing on case studies, notably in Algeria, to enrich the understanding of these phenomena. By adopting a comparative and multidisciplinary approach, it aims to contribute to a better understanding of the challenges and opportunities posed by these interactions for Southern societies and to formulate informed recommendations for more suitable and inclusive urban policies.
Axes
- Axe 1 : Approaches to the evolution of informal housing (spatio-temporal dimension).
- Axe 2 : Contributions of stakeholders to the production and development of informal housing.
- Axe 3 : Informal housing : Architectural and urban forms.
- Axe 4 : Challenges and risks of informal housing on the urban environment.
Submission Guidelines
Authors are kindly invited to submit a 450-word abstract with 4 to 6 keywords in French, Arabic, or English on one of the previously described axes. All submissions must include a high-quality research contribution describing original and unpublished results of conceptual, constructive, empirical, experimental, or theoretical work in the field of climate change and its impacts on urban development.
Abstracts should include the following elements:
- Communication Title
- Axis(es)
- Author(s) Name(s)
- Affiliations and Professional Email Addresses of the Corresponding Author
Candidates may participate with one or more communications. The number of authors in a communication must not exceed three authors.
Abstracts must be submitted exclusively electronically via the link (Click here to proceed to the submission link)
before June 15, 2024.
The selected articles will be published in "Journal of Architecture and environment of child”
Participation fees
The conference participation fees will be communicated to you later.
Important dates
-
Submission of abstracts (450 words): Deadline: June 15th, 2024.
- First Notification to authors: June 30th, 2024.
- Full paper submission deadline: September 15th, 2024.
- Final notification of paper acceptance: September 30th, 2024.
- Participant registration deadline: October 10th, 2024.
- Conference date: October 20-21st, 2024.
Evaluation
Acceptance of abstracts and final articles will be made after evaluation by the Scientific Committee of the conference.
General coordinator of the conference
BEDDIAF Walid
Scientific Committee
Committee President:
- Pr. DIB Belkacem (University of Batna 1, Algeria).
Members:
- Pr. SAHBI Wahiba (University of Batna 1, Algeria).
- Pr. ALKAMA Djamel (University of Guelma, Algeria).
- Pr. BENYOUCEF Ibrahim (The Observatory, Space and Society, Canada).
- Pr. BENHACINE Nacira (University of Constantine 3, Algeria).
- Pr. SOUALMIA Nouria (University of Mascara, Algeria).
- Pr. ALSHABOUL Abdessalam (University of Jordan, Jordan).
- Dr. RAHOUI Hocine (University of Tlemcen, Algeria).
- Dr. ABDULLAH Mohamd Mhamoud (University of Cairo, Egypt).
- Dr. EL CHEHIBI Ali (Higher Institute of Science and Technology, AlAbyar, Libya).
- Dr. AL ZAMIL Walid Ben Saad (King Saud University, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia).
- Dr. GANDOUZ GHERBAL Zeineb (University of Sousse, Tunisia).
- Dr. MANSOURI Lamia (University of Algiers 1).
- Dr. HADJ MOHAMED Naima (University of Bechar, Algeria).
- Dr. SAKHRI Adel (University of Biskra, Algeria).
Organizing committee
Committee President:
- Dr. SAIDI Taher (University of Batna 1, Algeria)
Members:
- Dr. BOUAFIA Abderazak (University of Batna 1, Algeria).
- Dr. BOUDRAA Hocem (University of Batna 1, Algeria).
- Dr. SOUFIAN Abdelkarim (University of Batna 1, Algeria)
- BENAYCHA Abdennour (University of Batna 1, Algeria).
- ZERHICHI Salim (University of Batna 1, Algeria).
Venue
University of Batna 1, Allées 19 mai. Route de Biskra 05000 Batna – Algeria.
Contacts
Dr. BEDDIAF Walid (General Coordinator of the Confrence)
Dr. SAIDI Taher (President of organisation committee)
Conf.ville.habitat@univ-batna1.dz
Bibliography
Alves, G. (2018). Determinants of Slum Formation: The Role of Local Politics and Policies [WorkingPaper]. CAF. https://cafscioteca.azurewebsites.net/handle/ 123456789/1158
Angel, S. (2000). Housing policy matters: A global analysis. Oxford University Press. http://site.ebrary.com/id/10269201
Arnott, R. (2009). Housing Policy in Developing Countries: The Importance of the Informal Economy. In M. Spence, P. C. Annez, & R. M. Buckley (Eds.), Urbanization and Growth, Commission on Growth and Development (pp. 167–196). World Bank.
Bardhan, R., Jana, A., & Sarkar, S. (2019). Informality. In The Wiley Blackwell Encyclopedia of Urban and Regional Studies (pp. 1–11). John Wiley & Sons, Ltd. https://doi.org/10.1002/9781118568446.eurs0161
Chiodelli, F. (2019). The Dark Side of Urban Informality in the Global North: Housing Illegality and Organized Crime in Northern Italy. International Journal of Urban and Regional Research, 43(3), 497–516. https://doi.org/10.1111/1468-2427.12745
Chiodelli, F., Coppola, A., Belotti, E., Berruti, G., Clough Marinaro, I., Curci, F., & Zanfi, F. (2021). The production of informal space: A critical atlas of housing informalities in Italy between public institutions and political strategies. Progress in Planning, 149, 100495. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.progress.2020.100495
Connolly, P. (2009). Observing the evolution of irregular settlements: Mexico City’s colonias populares, 1990 to 2005. International Development Planning Review, 31(1), 1–35. https://doi.org/10.3828/idpr.31.1.2
Deuskar, C. (2019). Informal urbanisation and clientelism: Measuring the global relationship: Urban Studies. https://doi.org/10.1177/0042098019878334
Durst, N. J., & Wegmann, J. (2017). Informal Housing in the United States. International Journal of Urban and Regional Research, 41(2), 282–297. https://doi.org/10.1111/1468-2427.12444
Gurran, N., Maalsen, S., & Shrestha, P. (2020). Is ‘informal’ housing an affordability solution for expensive cities? Evidence from Sydney, Australia. International Journal of Housing Policy, 1–24. https://doi.org/10.1080/19491247.2020.1805147
Harris, R. (2018). Modes of Informal Urban Development: A Global Phenomenon. Journal of Planning Literature, 33(3), 267–286. https://doi.org/10.1177/0885412217737340
Ho, P. (2014). The credibility theses and its application to property rights: (In)Secure land tenure, conflict and social welfare in China. Land Use Policy, 40, 13–27. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.landusepol.2013.09.019
Lehmann, S. (2020). The unplanned city: Public space and the spatial character of urban informality. Emerald Open Research, 2, 16. https://doi.org/10.35241/emeraldopenres.13580.1
Moser, C. O. N. (1978). Informal sector or petty commodity production: Dualism or dependence in urban development? World Development, 6(9), 1041–1064. https://doi.org/10.1016/0305-750X(78)90062-1
Neuwirth, R. (2006). Shadow cities: A billion squatters, a new urban world (1. Routledge paperback ed). Routledge.
Parnell, S., & Oldfield, S. (2014). The Routledge handbook on cities of the Global South (1 Edition). Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group.
Roy, A. (2009). The 21st-Century Metropolis: New Geographies of Theory. Regional Studies, 43(6), 819–830. https://doi.org/10.1080/00343400701809665
Schneider, F. (2002). Size and Measurement of the Informal Economy in 110 Countries Around the World.
Soyinka, O., Adenle, Y. A., & Abdul-Rahman, M. (2021). Urban informality and sustainable design of public space facilities: A case study of Hong Kong SAR of China in 2018. Environment, Development and Sustainability, 23(11), 16560–16587. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10668-021-01370-8
UN‐Habitat (Ed.). (2004). The Challenge of Slums: Global Report on Human Settlements 2003. Management of Environmental Quality: An International Journal, 15(3), 337–338. https://doi.org/10.1108/meq.2004.15.3.337.3
Notes
[1] This term was introduced in early 2004 by UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan in the introduction to the UN report entitled “The Challenge of Slums: Global Report on Human Settlements 2003”, https://unhabitat.org/the-challenge. -of-slums-global-report-on-human-settlements-2003.
[2] Regardless of the extent of the reference to the data collected and reported by the United Nations, especially about conducting censuses of residential buildings and slums and/or informal neighborhoods in various countries of the world, we find that these various reports do not include in any capacity the various reports listed on the level of industrialized countries with large incomes (Arnott, 2009).
[3] In his book “Housing policy matters, a global analysis”, Angel (2000) provides an in-depth account of some of the data collected in 1990, highlighting the strong link between economic development and informal housing production. Where does the researcher see that the percentage of this production is estimated at about 65% for low-income countries and states, while the latter decreases significantly to reach zero at the level of high-income countries and states (Angel, 2000, p. 329; Durst & Wegmann, 2017)
Argumentaire
La plupart des études et des recherches qui abordent la question de l’habitat informel tendent à l'aborder sous des angles et des perspectives qui ne saisissent pas pleinement son essence ni ses exigences (Bardhan et al., 2019; Schneider, 2002) se limitant/focalisant généralement sur certains aspects[1] plutôt que d’autres (Connolly, 2009; Lehmann, 2020; Moser, 1978; Roy, 2009; Soyinka et al., 2021).. Dès lors, la question du l’habitat informel est devenue l’objet de visions fragmentaires selon les domaines d’expertise (Parnell & Oldfield, 2014), entrainant ainsi un morcellement de l'approche et une entrave à la possibilité de comprendre véritablement son essence et d’en proposer une solution globale et durable.
Par ailleurs, les enjeux associés à l'habitat informel ne se limitent pas uniquement à l’étude et à l’analyse de la précarité de l’habitat en lui-même ou à ses contextes particuliers, mais embrassent une gamme beaucoup plus large et complexe d'aspects et de manifestations (Alves, 2018; Deuskar, 2019; Ho, 2014). En effet, ces enjeux se déploient à travers tous les environnements urbains, prenant des formes diverses influencées par une multitude de facteurs économiques, sociaux, culturels et politiques environnants (Harris, 2018), lesquels varient à leur tour selon les régions et les pays.
Ainsi, dans l'analyse de la problématique de l'habitat informel et de l'informalité urbaine, une perspective orientée spécifiquement vers les pays du Sud[2] a été privilégiée, ce qui a conduit à une tendance où les données disponibles[3] semblent favoriser une émancipation des pays du Nord vis-à-vis de ces questions, mettant en évidence une prédominance de la vision de l'informalité du Sud par rapport à celle des pays du Nord (Angel, 2000, p. 329; Arnott, 2009; Durst & Wegmann, 2017; Neuwirth, 2006).
Pour une meilleure compréhension de l'informalité urbaine, il est essentiel de l'aborder de manière pluridisciplinaire en intégrant une diversité d'approches. Cela permet d'explorer les imaginaires collectifs, les acteurs impliqués, les processus sociaux, économiques et politiques qui sous-tendent et façonnent l'informalité.
À partir de cette perspective, nous pouvons parvenir à une compréhension plus large et plus précise des problématiques soulevées en identifiant comment le phénomène de l'habitat informel influence et est influencé par les dynamiques urbaines à une échelle plus vaste. Cela enrichit notre compréhension de ce phénomène mondial et permet d'identifier ses caractéristiques géographiques et sociales nécessaires pour formuler des politiques urbaines plus inclusives et adaptées à la réalité de toutes les sociétés, tant celles du Sud que du Nord.
Dans ce contexte, l'adoption d'une méthodologie d'approche pluridisciplinaire nous offre l’opportunité de traiter à la fois la problématique urbaine et de celle de l'habitat informel en dépassant les limitations et les restrictions imposées par les approches fragmentées. Cette approche nous permettra ainsi de comprendre la complexité de ce phénomène crucial, qui, il est important de le souligner, joue un rôle fondamental dans le tissu social et économique des villes, de manière équivalente.
La conférence propose, ainsi, une exploration approfondie des interactions complexes entre l’habitat, l'urbanité et l'informalité dans différents contextes géographiques. L'objectif est de comprendre dans quelle mesure ces trois éléments entrent en dialogue ou en confrontation, comment ils se définissent ou se recomposent, et ce selon quelles modalités et temporalités propres à chaque pays et à chaque ville.
En se focalisant sur l’impact des constructions informelles au niveau des espaces urbains et péri-urbains, la conférence cherchera à sonder les nouveaux visages de l'informalité et à explorer les imaginaires (perspectives) qui lui sont associés, en accordant une attention particulière à la place de l’habitat informel dans ce processus. Il s'agit, en ce sens, de mieux saisir comment l'informalité s'exprime dans ces environnements spécifiques, et comment les représentations et les perceptions qui l'entourent influencent la manière dont elle se manifeste.
Parallèlement, une analyse approfondie des temporalités liées à l'informalité dans les contextes urbains sera réalisée. Comprendre comment l'informalité évolue dans le temps et s'adapte aux changements sociaux, économiques ou politiques est essentiel pour appréhender ses effets sur les dynamiques urbaines.
La conférence s'intéresse également à mettre l'accent sur les risques et opportunités perçus sur le terrain, résultant des processus des problématiques soulevées, et ce, aussi bien pour ce qui est des problématiques urbaines et/ou de l’habitat informel. En examinant comment ces activités informelles sont perçu et vécues par les acteurs locaux, il sera possible d'identifier les défis et les avantages liés à la problématique abordée dans cette conférence.
De plus, cette conférence tendra à mettre en lumière les domaines, les axes et les niveaux d'interaction avec les intervenants et les acteurs impliqués dans ces processus, qu'ils soient gouvernementaux, communautaires ou issus du secteur privé non officiel. L'accent sera mis sur ceux qui peuvent jouer un rôle dans la promotion ou l'organisation des problématiques urbaines, car la compréhension des interactions engendrées entre ces acteurs est cruciale pour élaborer des politiques et des stratégies plus efficaces dans la gestion des problèmes posés.
En somme, la conférence ambitionne d'offrir un espace de réflexion approfondie sur les liens complexes entre habitat, urbanité et informalité, en se basant sur des études de cas, notamment en Algérie, pour enrichir la compréhension de ces phénomènes. En adoptant une approche comparative et pluridisciplinaire, il vise à contribuer à une meilleure connaissance des défis et des opportunités que soulèvent ces interactions pour les sociétés du Sud et à formuler des recommandations éclairées pour des politiques urbaines plus adaptées et inclusives.
Axes
- Axe 1 : Approches de l'évolution du logement informel (dimension spatio-temporelle).
- Axe 2 : Contributions des intervenants à la production et au développement du logement informel.
- Axe 3 : Logement informel : Formes architecturales et urbaines.
- Axe 4 : Défis et risques du logement informel sur l'environnement urbain.
Modalité de soumission
Les auteurs sont aimablement invités à soumettre un résumé de 450 mots avec 4 à 6 mots clés en français, en arabe ou en anglais sur l'un des axes décrits précédemment. Toutes les candidatures doivent comporter une contribution de recherche de haute qualité décrivant les résultats originaux et inédits de travaux conceptuels, constructifs, empiriques, expérimentaux ou théoriques dans le domaine des changements climatiques et leurs impacts sur le développement urbain.
Les résumés doivent comprendre les éléments suivants :
- Titre de la communication
- Axe(s)
- Nom et prénom de(s) auteur(s)
- Affiliations et adresses électroniques (Professionnel) de l'auteur correspondant
Les candidats peuvent participer avec un ou plusieurs communications. Le nombre d'auteur dans une communication ne doit pas dépasser trois auteurs.
Les résumés doivent être soumis exclusivement par voie électronique via le lien (Cliquer ici pour vous diriger vers le lien de soumission)
avant le 15 juin 2024.
Les articles sélectionnés feront l’objet d’une publication dans la revue : "Architecture et environnement de l'enfant"
Frais de participation
Les frais de participation à la conférence vous seront communiqués ultérieurement.
Dates importantes
-
Soumission de résumés (450 mots), Dernier délai : 15 juin 2024.
- 1re Notification aux auteurs : 30 juin 2024.
- Date limite d’envoi des articles : 15 septembre 2024.
- Notification finale aux auteurs :30 septembre 2024.
- Date limite d’enregistrement des participants : 10 octobre 2024.
- Déroulement de l’évènement : Les 20 & 21 octobre 2024.
Évaluation
L’acceptation des résumés et les articles finaux se fera après évaluation par le Comité Scientifique de la conférence.
Coordinateur général
Comité scientifique
Président du comité :
- Pr. DIB Belkacem (Université Batna 1, Algérie).
Membres :
- Pr. SAHBI Wahiba (Université Batna 1, Algérie).
- Pr. ALKAMA Djamel (Université Guelma, Algérie).
- Pr. BENYOUCEF Ibrahim (L’Observatoire, espace et Société, Canada).
- Pr. BENHACINE Nacira (Université Constantine 3, Algérie).
- Pr. SOUALMIA Nouria (Université Mascara, Algérie).
- Pr. ALSHABOUL Abdessalam (Université de Jordanie, Jordanie).
- Dr. RAHOUI Hocine (Université Tlemcen, Algérie).
- Dr. ABDULLAH Mohamd Mhamoud (University of Cairo, Egypt).
- Dr. EL CHEHIBI Ali (Institut Supérieur Sciences et Technologies, AlAbyar, Lybie).
- Dr. AL ZAMIL Walid Ben Saad (Université Roi Saud, Royaume d'Arabie Saoudite).
- Dr. GANDOUZ GHERBAL Zeineb (Université de Sousse, Tunisie).
- Dr. MANSOURI Lamia (Université d’Alger 1).
- Dr. HADJ MOHAMED Naima (Université de Bechar, Algerie).
- Dr. SAKHRI Adel (Université Biskra, Algérie).
Comité d’organisation
Président du comité
- Dr. SAIDI Taher (Université Batna 1, Algérie)
Membres
- Dr. BOUAFIA Abderazak (Université Batna 1, Algérie).
- Dr. BOUDRAA Hocem (Université Batna 1, Algérie).
- Dr. SOUFIAN Abdelkarim (Université Batna 1, Algérie)
- Dr. BENAYCHA Abdennour (Université Batna 1, Algérie).
- Dr. ZERHICHI Salim (Université Batna 1, Algérie).
Lieux
Université Batna 1, Allées 19 mai. Route de Biskra 05000 Batna – Algérie
Contacts
- Dr BEDDIAF Walid (Président de la conférence)
- Dr. SAIDI Taher (Président du comité d'organisation)
Conf.ville.habitat@univ-batna1.dz
Bibliographie
Alves, G. (2018). Determinants of Slum Formation: The Role of Local Politics and Policies [WorkingPaper]. CAF. https://cafscioteca.azurewebsites.net/handle/ 123456789/1158
Angel, S. (2000). Housing policy matters: A global analysis. Oxford University Press. http://site.ebrary.com/id/10269201
Arnott, R. (2009). Housing Policy in Developing Countries: The Importance of the Informal Economy. In M. Spence, P. C. Annez, & R. M. Buckley (Eds.), Urbanization and Growth, Commission on Growth and Development (pp. 167–196). World Bank.
Bardhan, R., Jana, A., & Sarkar, S. (2019). Informality. In The Wiley Blackwell Encyclopedia of Urban and Regional Studies (pp. 1–11). John Wiley & Sons, Ltd. https://doi.org/10.1002/9781118568446.eurs0161
Chiodelli, F. (2019). The Dark Side of Urban Informality in the Global North: Housing Illegality and Organized Crime in Northern Italy. International Journal of Urban and Regional Research, 43(3), 497–516. https://doi.org/10.1111/1468-2427.12745
Chiodelli, F., Coppola, A., Belotti, E., Berruti, G., Clough Marinaro, I., Curci, F., & Zanfi, F. (2021). The production of informal space: A critical atlas of housing informalities in Italy between public institutions and political strategies. Progress in Planning, 149, 100495. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.progress.2020.100495
Connolly, P. (2009). Observing the evolution of irregular settlements: Mexico City’s colonias populares, 1990 to 2005. International Development Planning Review, 31(1), 1–35. https://doi.org/10.3828/idpr.31.1.2
Deuskar, C. (2019). Informal urbanisation and clientelism: Measuring the global relationship: Urban Studies. https://doi.org/10.1177/0042098019878334
Durst, N. J., & Wegmann, J. (2017). Informal Housing in the United States. International Journal of Urban and Regional Research, 41(2), 282–297. https://doi.org/10.1111/1468-2427.12444
Gurran, N., Maalsen, S., & Shrestha, P. (2020). Is ‘informal’ housing an affordability solution for expensive cities? Evidence from Sydney, Australia. International Journal of Housing Policy, 1–24. https://doi.org/10.1080/19491247.2020.1805147
Harris, R. (2018). Modes of Informal Urban Development: A Global Phenomenon. Journal of Planning Literature, 33(3), 267–286. https://doi.org/10.1177/0885412217737340
Ho, P. (2014). The credibility theses and its application to property rights: (In)Secure land tenure, conflict and social welfare in China. Land Use Policy, 40, 13–27. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.landusepol.2013.09.019
Lehmann, S. (2020). The unplanned city: Public space and the spatial character of urban informality. Emerald Open Research, 2, 16. https://doi.org/10.35241/emeraldopenres.13580.1
Moser, C. O. N. (1978). Informal sector or petty commodity production: Dualism or dependence in urban development? World Development, 6(9), 1041–1064. https://doi.org/10.1016/0305-750X(78)90062-1
Neuwirth, R. (2006). Shadow cities: A billion squatters, a new urban world (1. Routledge paperback ed). Routledge.
Parnell, S., & Oldfield, S. (2014). The Routledge handbook on cities of the Global South (1 Edition). Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group.
Roy, A. (2009). The 21st-Century Metropolis: New Geographies of Theory. Regional Studies, 43(6), 819–830. https://doi.org/10.1080/00343400701809665
Schneider, F. (2002). Size and Measurement of the Informal Economy in 110 Countries Around the World.
Soyinka, O., Adenle, Y. A., & Abdul-Rahman, M. (2021). Urban informality and sustainable design of public space facilities: A case study of Hong Kong SAR of China in 2018. Environment, Development and Sustainability, 23(11), 16560–16587. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10668-021-01370-8
UN‐Habitat (Ed.). (2004). The Challenge of Slums: Global Report on Human Settlements 2003. Management of Environmental Quality: An International Journal, 15(3), 337–338. https://doi.org/10.1108/meq.2004.15.3.337.3
Notes
[1] Ce terme fu introduit en (2004) par le Secrétaire Générale des Nations Unis « Kofi Annan » dans l’avant-propos du rapport des Nations Unies intitulé « The Challenge of Slums: Global Report on Human Settlements 2003 », https://unhabitat.org/the-challenge-of-slums-global-report-on-human-settlements-2003.
[2] Malgré la pertinence des données recueillis par les diverses enquêtes déligentées par les Nation Unis notamment pour ce qui est du décomptage des constructions, logements et quartiers informelles dans l’ensemble des pays du monde, nous pouvons constater que ces différents rapports n’incluant d’aucune manière que ce soit dans les multiples enquêtes les pays industrialisés (Arnott, 2009).
[3] Dans son livre « Housing policy matters, a global analysis », S. Angel présente des données chiffrées de 1990 qui mettent en évidence la forte corrélation entre développement économique et production de logement informelle, ce dernier met en évidence que le ratio passe de 64% pour les pays à faible revenue à 0% pour les pays à revenu élevé (Angel, 2000, p. 329; Durst & Wegmann, 2017).