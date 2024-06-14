Transpacific Studies

Announcement

La domination de sociétés asiatiques et océaniennes par des puissances coloniales fut articulée au XIX e siècle à des stéréotypes qui mêlaient fascination et exotisme à leur endroit (Said, 1978, ; Wesley-Smith, 2016). Cet « orientalisme » classique (soit une approche ethnocentriste qui amalgamait des individus à une identité collective et essentialisée) a évolué, voire s’est transformé, au XXI e siècle. Il est par exemple possible d’observer l’émergence d’un « orientalisme numérique » (Suat et al., 2021), soit la représentation des cultures, des traditions et des habitants de l’Asie à travers des supports et des médias numériques élaborés en Californie (tels que les films disponibles en ligne, les jeux vidéo, les applications, les réseaux sociaux) dans le but de proposer des biens de consommation dématérialisés et produits en dehors de ces espaces mais dont le contenu perpétue une représentation biaisée et exogène à ces sociétés. En revanche, il est également possible d’observer un « orientalisme inversé » (Slingerland, 2010), décelable entre autres dans l’offre culturelle des Instituts Confucius, c’est-à-dire, basée sur une simplification et une homogénéisation des expressions culturelles chinoises, telles que la prépondérance du mandarin aux dépends du cantonais ou une version uniformisée du folklore chinois. Cette stratégie renforce les idées préconçues à propos de la Chine mais consolide son influence non- coercitive. Un intérêt particulier sera porté à l’étude des manières et des stratégies de concevoir et de façonner l’altérité dans le Pacific Rim sous l’angle d’expressions créatives, d’imaginaires sociaux et de représentations sociales.

Les routes océaniques ouvertes par les entreprises coloniales européennes du XVIe siècle ont esquissé ce qui, au XIX e et XX e siècles, deviendrait un flux notable de migrations transpacifiques depuis l’Asie de l’Est vers l’Océanie et les Amériques. Il convient par conséquent de se pencher sur les diasporas et les communautés transnationales présentes dans le Pacific Rim en associant des perspectives non confinées aux frontières entre états-nations à des approches qui mettent en lumière des stratégies de soft power. Invisibilisées ou célébrées, singularisées ou assimilées à un processus de métissage, ces migrations ont produit des bouleversements en termes de valeurs, de normes, de croyances, de traditions, d’art et de langues dans les territoires où elles se sont installées, de manière provisoire ou permanente. Les études sur les Nikkei, soit les personnes et les communautés d’origine japonaise vivant dans les Amériques depuis le XIX e siècle, et celles sur les Dekasegi, soit les descendants de japonais qui retournent travailler au Japon depuis la fin du XX e siècle, rendent compte des multiples facettes des phénomènes migratoires et d’« identités hybrides » (Hirabayashi et al., 2002). Un intérêt particulier sera porté aux migrations chinoises, sud-coréennes, polynésiennes et mélanésiennes ainsi qu’aux les liens tissés entre des groupes de migrants originaires de différents pays, tels que les relations entre Asiatiques et Hispaniques aux Etats-Unis (Kang et Torres, 2016).

En premier lieu, une analyse globale des sociétés humaines qui vivent autour de l’océan Pacifique doit pouvoir mettre en dialogue les données géographiques, politiques et économiques ainsi que les variables des enjeux sociaux, culturels et environnementaux qui la rendent objectivable. Parallèlement, si l’océan Pacifique représente un tiers du globe, il ne peut être seulement compris comme un gigantesque espace d’eau vide entouré de sociétés humaines dépourvues d’autres interactions que les transactions commerciales ou la compétition entre puissances. C’est précisément pour observer l’étendue et la diversité des échanges et les relations entre les habitants de l’Asie, des îles du Pacifique et des côtes américaines, que Matt K. Matsuda appelle à ce que « les spécialistes de l’Asie du Sud-Est, de l’Asie de l’Est et des îles du Pacifique, et de l’Amérique du Nord et du Sud » mettent l’accent sur « l’interconnexion des différents mondes » (Matsuda, 2012). L’étude des sociétés pacifiques reliées entre elles prend toute sa place dans le cadre du Pacific Rim, soit une région géographique qui entoure l’océan Pacifique et comprend les pays bordant cet océan. Un espace qui peut être analysé, tant en considérant les aspirations à jouer le rôle de thalassocraties de la part de plusieurs pays ou des chaines de valeur entre continents, qu’en observant les migrations et les diasporas qui la constituent, les représentations de l’altérité qui la distinguent, les peuples autochtones qui l’habitent ou encore les phénomènes de changement climatique qui la caractérisent.

Presentation

The shift of the world's center of gravity (both economically and geopolitically) from the Atlantic to the Pacific is a major contemporary topic of study. Coveted by powerful nations anxious to take part in the production of wealth in Asia and to control the growing interconnection of different parts of the globe, this complex maritime space calls for renewed analytic approaches. However, it continues to be studied by scientific disciplines that are as compartmentalized in their subjects of study as they are separated by their cultural areas of specialization. Two major issues emerge from this situation.

Firstly, a global analysis of the human societies living around the Pacific Ocean must be able to put into dialogue the geographical, political, and economic data as well as the social, cultural, and environmental variables that make it objectifiable. At the same time, if the Pacific Ocean represents a third of the globe, it cannot solely be understood as a massive space of empty water surrounded by human societies devoid of interactions other than commercial transactions or competition between powers. It is precisely in order to observe the extent and diversity of exchanges and relations between the inhabitants of Asia, the Pacific islands and the American coasts, that Matt K. Matsuda calls for "scholars of Southeast Asia, East Asia and the Pacific Islands, and North and South America" to focus on "the interconnectedness of different worlds" (Matsuda, 2012). The study of interconnected Pacific societies takes its full place within the framework of Pacific Rim, a geographical region that surrounds the Pacific Ocean and includes the countries bordering it. This area can be analyzed in terms of the aspirations of several countries to play the role of thalassocracies or value chains between continents, as well as in terms of the migrations and diasporas that make it up, the representations of otherness that distinguish it, the indigenous peoples that inhabit it and the phenomena of climate change that characterize it.

Secondly, the impasses of an ethnocentric reading that focuses solely on the narrative formulated by the winning powers are compounded by those of a perspective that claims to be the spokesperson of the defeated and the oppressed. Yet, as Serge Gruzinsky notes when comparing the Iberian conquest of America and Asia during the Renaissance: "Bringing the Mexican coast closer to the China Sea also means attenuating our inextinguishable Eurocentrism and raising new questions. It's a matter of reconnecting cables that national historiographies have pulled out, and subjecting the elements thus reunited to a global reading that brings them into dialogue with each other, and not just with Europe. It is by varying the focal points, and no longer by reversing the points of view as in the distant days of the "vision of the vanquished", that we can hope to arrive at a history that makes sense in our time".

The international colloquium to be held on November 4 and 5, 2024 at La Rochelle University therefore aims to build a field of transpacific studies, that is, to structure a multidisciplinary field of research on the cultural, social, political, economic, and environmental dynamics within this zone - considering both the stakes of Sino-American rivalry and the interconnection of Pacific populations from a decentralized perspective. This event will be structured around six research axes:

Migrations and cultural transformations

The ocean routes opened by European colonial ventures in the 16th century sketched out what, in the 19th and 20th centuries, would become a significant flux of transpacific migration from East Asia to Oceania and the Americas. The diasporas and transnational communities present in the Pacific Rim should therefore be examined from perspectives that are not confined to the borders between nation-states, and from approaches that highlight soft power strategies. Invisibilized or celebrated, marginalized, or assimilated in a process of miscegenation these migrations have produced shifts in terms of values, norms, beliefs, traditions, art, and languages in the territories where they have settled, whether temporarily or permanently. Studies on the Nikkei, people and communities of Japanese origin living in the Americas since the 19th century, and on the Dekasegi, descendants of Japanese who have returned to work in Japan since the end of the 20th century, illustrate the many facets of migration and "hybrid identities" (Hirabayashi et al., 2002). Of particular interest will be Chinese, South Korean, Polynesian, and Melanesian migrations, as well as the links forged between groups of migrants from different countries, such as relations between Asians and Hispanics in the USA (Kang and Torres, 2016).

Orientalism and Otherness

The domination of Asian and Oceanian societies by colonial powers was articulated in the 19th century by stereotypes that combined fascination and exoticism towards them (Said, 1978; Wesley-Smith, 2016). This classic "orientalism" (i.e., an ethnocentric approach that amalgamated individuals with a collective, essentialized identity) has evolved, even transformed, in the 20th century. For example, it is possible to observe the emergence of a "digital orientalism" (Suat et al., 2021), i.e. the representation of Asian cultures, traditions and inhabitants through digital media and supports developed in California (such as films available online, video games, applications, social networks) with the aim of offering dematerialized consumer goods produced outside these spaces, but whose content perpetuates a biased representation exogenous to these societies. On the other hand, it is also possible to observe an "inverted orientalism" (Slingerland, 2010), detectable among other things in the cultural offerings of Confucius Institutes, based on a simplification and homogenization of Chinese cultural expressions, such as the preponderance of Mandarin at the expense of Cantonese, or a standardized version of Chinese folklore. This strategy reinforces preconceived ideas about China, but also consolidates its non-coercive influence. Particular interest will be paid to the study of ways and strategies of conceiving and shaping Otherness in the Pacific Rim from the angle of creative expressions, social imaginaries and social representations.

Indigeneity in the Pacific Rim

In the 21st century, indigenous populations living in island and coastal regions of the Pacific Ocean are faced with state strategies that alternate assimilation and marginalization, as well as the consequences of climate change and extractivism. Struggles for recognition of collective rights to their territories and their uses and customs are compounded by the upheavals caused by rising water temperatures, rising sea levels and the pollution of their habitats. For example, Forrest Wade Young's (2012) work on Rapa Nui/Easter Island reveals the lasting impact of imperialism on indigenous peoples; in their quest to reclaim their rights to their land, the Rapa Nui must assert their own epistemology in the face of competing discourses coming not only from tourism operators and Chilean authorities, but also from archaeology - particularly when it comes to determining the contours of an "ecological collapse" phenomenon. Of particular interest will be an approach that offers a comparative vision of indigenousness on different shores of the Pacific, examining the similarities and differences of indigenous experience in a nation-state such as Indonesia, Japan or Chile, a multicultural state such as Canada, a binational state such as Aoteroa/New Zealand, or a plurinational state such as Ecuador.

The strategic stakes of the New Silk Roads in Latin America and Oceania

Since 2013, China has been organizing a land axis to link China to Europe, as well as a maritime axis linking China to Africa bordering the Indian Ocean. Called the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), these axes take the form of roads, railroads, ports, airports, fiber optic networks, gas pipelines, undersea cables, power grids and energy transport networks. In addition to the economic objectives of securing new markets and energy supplies, the country's political goals include guaranteeing internal stability and positioning itself at the center of the Asian continent. In this context, we need to consider how this initiative fits in with the supply of natural resources and the creation of new markets in Latin America and Oceania. Indeed, USA’s strategic “pivot” towards the Pacific and its lack of interest in Latin America seem to have been seized as an opportunity by the People's Republic of China to increase its economic and commercial partnership with several Central and South American countries. In the case of the Pacific islands, these are also partners which, having established diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, are joining the New Silk Roads in the South Pacific, with a particular interest in infrastructure investment projects associated with sustainable development. Of particular interest will be the PRC's strategies to offer an alternative to a Western tradition of international relations (deemed colonial) as a member of a "Global South".

Sino-American relations

Two great powers with economies as competitive as they are linked, China and the United States maintain bilateral relations that have deteriorated since the presidency of President Donald Trump, to the point of calling into question American participation in the Trans-Pacific Partnership project. The trade war is aggravated by military rivalry over control of the China Sea and open hostility over the status of the island of Taiwan. In the context of strategic competition with China, President Biden is promoting the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), an initiative aimed at securing value chains in a cartography that would link the Pacific coastline of the United States to the Indian Ocean, encompassing Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Oceania (including the Pacific Islands). Particular attention will be paid to the various forms of economic, political, diplomatic, and military cooperation and integration, both institutional and informal, that are taking shape in the Pacific Rim around the Sino-US rivalry, as well as to regional political initiatives attempting to emancipate themselves from this competition, such as the "Blue Pacific Continent" promoted by the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF).

A "sea of islands" (Hau'ofa 1994) under pressure

Today, the Pacific Ocean is subject to anthropogenic pressures that threaten the sustainability of marine ecosystems. In this regard, global change, industrial fishing, mining, shipping, and military activities are just a few examples of the activities that are increasing the vulnerability of marine ecosystems, while revealing social and ecological interdependencies. As a result, the logics of monopolization and pooling are intensifying, as in the case of the creation of marine protected areas or the management of fisheries on a regional scale. These logics mobilize a range of actors, both human (local communities, international organizations, associations, scientists) and non-human (non-human animals, plants, and minerals). Particular attention will be paid to the "social and political construction of the ocean" (Dahou et al., 2021) and to forms of marine space management.

Submission guidelines

Proposals for papers must be sent (replies by June 28) to the following address: etudestranspacifiquescolloque@gmail.com

by June 14, 2024 at the latest

Proposals should be written in French or English and sent in .doc or .docx format. They must include:

The title of the proposal and the focus of the paper

A summary of the proposal of 500 words maximum

A biographical note on the author of the paper

Practical information

The symposium will take place on the campus of La Rochelle University (La Rochelle, France).

Presentations will be given in person. Presentations must be in English or French.

Some travel and accommodation expenses may be covered for selected speakers.

The organizers plan to publish an edited volume with a selection of the papers presented at the colloquium.

Calendar

Proposal submission deadline: June 14, 2024

Answer: June 28, 2024

Colloquium: November 4-5, 2024

Organizing team

Sebastian Urioste (La Rochelle Université)

Martine Raibaud (La Rochelle Université)

David Waterman (La Rochelle Université)

Scientific Committee

German A. Zarate-Hoyos (State University of New York at Cortland)

Rémi Castets (Université de Bordeaux Montaigne)

Sebastian Urioste (La Rochelle Université)

Martine Raibaud (La Rochelle Université) David Waterman (La Rochelle Université)

