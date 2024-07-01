A Geography of (Art) Historians

HomeA Geography of (Art) Historians
Published on Monday, June 24, 2024
Abstract
The Comité International d'Histoire de l'Art (CIHA) and the Comité International des Sciences Historiques (CISH) played a crucial role in the advancement of scholarship in the fields of Art History and History during the Cold War. Both NGOs of scholars contributed to building a professional community beyond political borders. We invite submissions papers exploring the history of these international organisations and their role in fostering transnational networks, cultural exchanges, and theoretical and methodological debates between scholars. We are also interested in local structures and the impact of international meetings on the development of national historiographies.
Announcement
Complutense University of Madrid, November 14th-15th, 2024.
Argument
The Comité International d'Histoire de l'Art (CIHA) and the Comité International des Sciences Historiques (CISH) played a crucial role in the advancement of scholarship in the fields of Art History and History during the Cold War. Both NGOs of scholars contributed to building a professional community beyond political borders. Some of the most renowned historians and art historians of the time belonged to their Boards or were members representing their country. Furthermore, international congresses and colloquia under the aegis of the CIHA and the CISH served as a forum for intellectual dialogue between specialists from different geographical and cultural regions of the world.
We invite submissions of 20-minute papers exploring the history of these international organisations and their role in fostering transnational networks, cultural exchanges, and theoretical and methodological debates between scholars. We are also interested in local structures and the impact of international meetings on the development of national historiographies. We especially encourage papers focused on the Eastern Bloc and the Global South.
Topics
Topics of interest may include, but are not limited to:
- national committees, but also failed projects to create them, or affiliated associations: scope, funding, members, concerns, projects, debates, scientific conferences; institutions involved; the impact of politics
- international meetings under the auspices of both NGOs: organisation and aftermath; government involvement; scholars in exile attendance; the experience of the participants; intellectual exchange; methodological debates; historiographical trends; political conditions and tendencies as determining factors in the discussions
- state control and cultural diplomacy concerning the activity of both NGOs and their national committees or affiliated associations
Submission guidelines
Please send an abstract (max. 300 words) and a short bio to coldwar.ciha.cish@gmail.com
Extended deadline: July 1st, 2024
- Applicants selected will be notified by July 1st, 2024.
- The language of the conference will be English.
- There is no conference fee.
Organisers
- José M. Faraldo (UCM)
- Patricia García-Montón (UCM/UCLM)
Honorary Patronage
- Comité International d'Histoire de l'Art (CIHA)
- Comité International des Sciences Historiques (CISH)
Subjects
- History (Main category)
- Zones and regions > Africa
- Zones and regions > America
- Zones and regions > Asia
- Zones and regions > Europe
- Zones and regions > Oceania
- Periods > Modern > Twentieth century > 1945-1989
Places
- Madrid, Kingdom of Spain
Event attendance modalities
Full on-site event
Date(s)
- Monday, July 01, 2024
Keywords
- transnational networks, cultural exchanges
Information source
- Patricia García-Montón
courriel : pgarci01 [at] ucm [dot] es
License
This announcement is licensed under the terms of Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal.
To cite this announcement
« A Geography of (Art) Historians », Call for papers, Calenda, Published on Monday, June 24, 2024, https://doi.org/10.58079/11viw