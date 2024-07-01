A Geography of (Art) Historians

Announcement

Complutense University of Madrid, November 14th-15th, 2024.

Argument

The Comité International d'Histoire de l'Art (CIHA) and the Comité International des Sciences Historiques (CISH) played a crucial role in the advancement of scholarship in the fields of Art History and History during the Cold War. Both NGOs of scholars contributed to building a professional community beyond political borders. Some of the most renowned historians and art historians of the time belonged to their Boards or were members representing their country. Furthermore, international congresses and colloquia under the aegis of the CIHA and the CISH served as a forum for intellectual dialogue between specialists from different geographical and cultural regions of the world.

We invite submissions of 20-minute papers exploring the history of these international organisations and their role in fostering transnational networks, cultural exchanges, and theoretical and methodological debates between scholars. We are also interested in local structures and the impact of international meetings on the development of national historiographies. We especially encourage papers focused on the Eastern Bloc and the Global South.

Topics

Topics of interest may include, but are not limited to:

national committees, but also failed projects to create them, or affiliated associations: scope, funding, members, concerns, projects, debates, scientific conferences; institutions involved; the impact of politics

international meetings under the auspices of both NGOs: organisation and aftermath; government involvement; scholars in exile attendance; the experience of the participants; intellectual exchange; methodological debates; historiographical trends; political conditions and tendencies as determining factors in the discussions

state control and cultural diplomacy concerning the activity of both NGOs and their national committees or affiliated associations

Submission guidelines

Please send an abstract (max. 300 words) and a short bio to coldwar.ciha.cish@gmail.com

Extended deadline: July 1st, 2024

Applicants selected will be notified by July 1st, 2024.

The language of the conference will be English.

There is no conference fee.

Organisers

José M. Faraldo (UCM)

Patricia García-Montón (UCM/UCLM)

Honorary Patronage