This one-day conference, organized by GRER-ICT Les Europes dans le monde (UR 337, Université Paris Cité) and IHRIM (Université Clermont Auvergne) is dedicated to illuminating a crucial yet underexplored area: the media (written press, radio, television, internet, etc.) of ethnic and/or religious minorities in Great Britain, the United States, South Africa, and other English-speaking countries. These minority media, operating on the fringes of the dominant mainstream media, are not just a significant platform, but also an essential lifeline for the ethnic and/or religious minorities they represent.

We understand the expression "ethnic minorities" as referring to people of immigrant origin living in host countries, who constitute a minority in terms of both numbers and power. These groups, like the British ethnic minorities, suffer from all forms of hostility (racism, discrimination, etc.).

Studies of transnational and diasporic media have met with growing interest from researchers. Myria Georgiou, for example, has turned her attention to issues revolving around identity, transnationalism and the media. She is also interested in questions of representation and the media relationship to citizenship and identity.

Despite the growing interest in transnational and diasporic media, certain minority media still constitute a relatively unexplored field of research. A major example is the written press of Muslim minorities in Great Britain. There is very little literature on these media and their content. The conference aims to fill this gap and stimulate further research.

To be sure, ethnic minorities also express themselves in their own languages. Yet our decision has been to concentrate on English-speaking ethnic minority media, which, through their linguistic choice, testify to a dual anchorage in the culture of the host society as well as in their own original culture.

Submitted papers should address issues related to discourse (discourse analysis), identity, and representation. The role played by these media within "communities" will be particularly explored, in an attempt to understand what needs are met and what media are preferred.

Proposals for papers in French or English may also address the following themes (the list is not restrictive):

collective identities and relationships with the Other;

identity claims;

reception of discourse, readership or audience;

minority media relationship with the country of origin;

ethnic minority media funding.

Submission guidelines

Proposals of 250 to 500 words in English or French, accompanied by a short biography, should be sent to: Dr Nargès Bardi, Université Clermont-Auvergne, bardinarges1@yahoo.fr

before 30 June 2024

Replies will be given in early July. A publication is envisaged with L'Harmattan (Paris) in Prof. Michel Prum's "Racisme et Eugénisme" book series.

Organising committee

Nargès Bardi

Marie-Annick Mattioli

Ludmila Ommundsen Pessoa

Michel Prum

