The Ottoman Governance of Diversity

Announcement

Basel, 25 – 26 October 2024

Course Description

Diversity in the Ottoman Empire was part of the basic features of daily life. Not only provinces of very different cultures were part of this political construction, with populations of very different backgrounds, but also at the local scale, diversity was very often an important element, with cities and villages assembling very different groups. Almost nowhere in the Empire, there was anything that could be seen as homogeneity. Diversity was everywhere, at every scale, and it was part of the very nature of the Empire since its beginning. Coexistence was a condition for the very existence of the Empire and diversity was dealt with as part of the basic elements of governance. There were numerous recognized groups, of which we should not have a static vision, as identities were ductile. The Ottoman Empire was in no way a Turkish empire. It was also characterized by a remarkable mosaic of languages. The Ottoman language (Osmanlı) was of course the dominant administrative idiom, but at the local scale, local languages were always respected, even for imperial administration. Almost all Ottoman subjects, of all social milieux, also lived in an atmosphere of multilinguistic realities with one language for family affairs, another one for commerce or administration and another one again for cultural or religious practices.

One should of course be wary of irenic visions of the coexistence between all those groups, as the Ottoman centuries have been marked by numerous episodes of conflict sometimes implying a communal dimension, and as the Ottoman ancient regime system was based upon the governance of hierarchized differences and not upon equality. That notwithstanding, coexistence was in the Ottoman context the object of a complex and efficient system of regulation. The understanding of this system poses a certain number of conceptual challenges, pertaining not only to the interpretation of the nature of the Ottoman governance of diversity, but also of the nature of the Empire itself. It is the aim of this workshop to discuss such dimensions, through an examination of various situations which allow us to decipher the system of governance and the various challenges it faced.

Workshop Sessions

Diversity in (of) the Ottoman and the Complex Regimes of Historicity of its Interpretation: Reflections on the Historiography Defining the Early and Classical Ottoman Governance of Diversity: Aleppo as a Case Study Diversity in an Age of Reforms and Foreign Interferences: 19th c. Tunis as a Case Study The Post-Ottoman Destruction of Diversity: A Critical Discussion (Algeria, Tunisia, Greece, Turkey, the Balkans, Palestine)

Application guidelines

deadline for applications: 2 September 2024.

mandatory documents: CV in English and short text (about their academic background and explaining how this workshop fits in to their research interests): max. 400 words, in third-person singular, in English.

send to: falestin.naili@unibas.ch.

Selection committee

Dr. Falestin Naïli, Assistant Professor, Near and Middle Eastern Studies, University of Basel & Dr. Alexander Balistreri, Assistant/ Post-Doc, Near and Middle Eastern Studies, University of Basel