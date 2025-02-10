Tropical fruit sectors undergoing change

Announcement

Cet appel à articles est ouvert à l’approche filière, approche qui prend en compte une succession d’opérations de transformation d’un produit, de relations économiques et de stratégies d’acteurs (Morvan, 1985), sans exclure les approches en termes de chaîne globale de valeur (Gereffi, 1999). Ici, sera adoptée une focale large de la filière, de la production jusqu’à la consommation, en passant par le transport et la logistique, la transformation et la distribution (Rastoin et Ghersi, 2010). Seront pris en compte les rapports de pouvoir qui existent entre aval et amont (Charlery de la Masselière, 2002), quelle que soit l’échelle (du global au local), notamment à travers les questions des normes et des accords commerciaux. Les acteurs et les espaces de la production peuvent faire l’objet de propositions d’articles. Les contributions sur l’aval sont également les bienvenues. Celles-ci peuvent concerner les lieux (ports, centres de conditionnement, marchés de gros) et les acteurs du transport (maritime, terrestre, aérien) et de la logistique (conditionnement, acheminement), la grande distribution ou les lieux de vente locaux et les consommateurs. Par ailleurs, nous n’opposons pas approche filière et approche territoriale, bien au contraire. Le territoire n’est pas exclusivement abordé comme une alternative à la mondialisation valorisant les ressources locales (développement territorial, système alimentaire territorialisé) (Denéchère et al., 2008 ; Campagne et Pecqueur, 2014), mais comme une dimension constitutive de cette mondialisation (Retaillé, 2005 ; Redon et al., 2015). Il s’agit de comprendre comment l’organisation économique des filières structure le territoire en fonction des rapports de force entre les acteurs (Fortunel et Gironde, 2014), au prisme des basculements de la mondialisation (Carroué, 2019) et des enjeux de durabilité environnementale. Cet appel à publication est ouvert à des travaux portant sur différentes aires géographiques (Afrique, Amérique latine, Asie, Europe, Amérique du Nord, etc.), prioritairement fondés sur des enquêtes de terrain, selon des approches disciplinaires diverses qui étudient le rapport à l’espace (géographie, économie, agronomie, histoire, sciences politiques, etc.). Les contributions pourront s’insérer, entre autres, dans les axes qui suivent.

Les fruits dits tropicaux, obtenus sous des climats chauds et humides, sont devenus des produits de consommation de masse dans les pays des Nords : banane, avocat, ananas, mangue, etc. D’autres continuent d’être perçus comme exotiques et représentent des marchés de niche : papaye, goyave, litchi, safou, fruit de la passion, notamment. Or des consommateurs remettent en cause la légitimité des filières alimentaires mondialisées, préférant des produits locaux (proximité géographique) ou intégrés à des circuits courts (proximité sociale) (Prigent-Simonin et Herault-Fournier, 2005 ; Chiffoleau, 2008 ; Praly et al., 2014 ; Frayssignes et al., 2021). Selon ce point de vue, le système alimentaire globalisé, dont font partie les filières d’exportation de fruits tropicaux, s’oppose aux systèmes alimentaires territorialisés ou alternatifs (Deverre et Lamine, 2010 ; Libourel et Gonin, 2022). Néanmoins, les filières d’exportation de fruits tropicaux connaissent de nombreuses mutations. Elles prennent désormais de plus en plus en compte les enjeux de durabilité (Biénabé et al., 2016). Par ailleurs, elles sont confrontées à un autre changement majeur : une mondialisation plus diversifiée et plus multipolaire (Carroué, 2019). Ces filières sont historiquement construites comme des filières Suds-Nords reliant des zones de production situées dans les Suds (Amérique latine et Caraïbes, Asie, Afrique) à des marchés situés aux Nords (Europe, Amérique du Nord, etc.), dans le cadre d’accords commerciaux. Mais ces filières doivent composer avec des marchés de consommation qui se renforcent dans certains Suds, notamment dans les pays émergents où la classe moyenne en (re)constitution modifie ses d’habitudes d’achat et désire manger plus de fruits et légumes (Daziano, 2014). Parallèlement, comme dans d’autres pans de l’économie (Magrin et al., 2015), les entrepreneurs des Suds sont de plus en plus impliqués dans ces filières, historiquement organisées par des firmes transnationales des Nords. Comment les acteurs des filières d’exportation de fruits tropicaux participent-ils et s’adaptent-ils à ces mutations en termes de flux de marchés, d’habitudes de consommation, de redéfinition des jeux d’acteurs ? Quelles sont les incidences spatiales de ces adaptations ?

Argument

Fruit referred to as “tropical”, grown in hot, humid climates, have become mass-consumption products in the global North: bananas, avocados, pineapples, mangoes, etc. Others are still perceived as exotic and remain niche markets: papaya, guava, litchi, safou or passion fruit in particular. However, some consumers are questioning the legitimacy of globalized food supply chains and favoring local products (geographical proximity) or short food supply chains (social proximity) (Prigent-Simonin et Herault-Fournier, 2005; Chiffoleau, 2008; Praly et al., 2014; Frayssignes et al., 2021). According to this view, the globalized food system, of which tropical fruit export chains are a part, is opposed to territorial or alternative food systems (Deverre et Lamine, 2010; Libourel et Gonin, 2022). Nevertheless, tropical fruit export chains are undergoing a number of changes. They are increasingly taking sustainability issues into account (Biénabé et al., 2016). They are also facing another major change: more diversified and multipolar globalization processes (Carroué, 2019). Historically, these supply chains were constructed as South to North axes, linking production areas in the South (Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia, Africa) to markets in the North (Europe, North America, etc.), and regulated by trade agreements. But these sectors have to contend with the consolidation of consumer markets in some Southern countries, particularly in emerging countries where the middle class is (re)forming and changing its purchasing habits, with a desire to eat more fruit and vegetables (Daziano, 2014). At the same time, as in other areas of the economy (Magrin et al., 2015), entrepreneurs from the South are becoming increasingly involved in these supply chains, which had historically been organized by transnational firms from the North. How are stakeholders in tropical fruit export sectors participating in and adapting to these changes in terms of market flows and consumption habits? How are relations between stakeholders being redefined? And what are the spatial implications of those changes?

This call for papers welcomes studies based on what the French academia refers to as the “approche filière”, considering the successive operations of a product’s transformation including economic relations and stakeholder strategies (Morvan, 1985), but we are also interested in papers favoring a global value chain approach (Gereffi, 1999). We aim to take a broad view of the value chain, from production through to consumption, including transport and logistics, processing and retail (Rastoin et Ghersi, 2010). Contributors may investigate the power relations at play between upstream and downstream (Charlery de la Masselière, 2002), on every scale (from global to local), particularly through the issues of standards and trade agreements. Proposals for articles may focus on the stakeholders involved and the areas of production. Contributions on downstream aspects are also welcome. These may concern places (ports, packaging centers, wholesale markets) and transport operators (sea, land, air) as well as logistics (packaging, routing), mass retail or local sales outlets and consumers. We do not see the value chain approach as incompatible with a spatial focus - quite the contrary. The territory is not approached exclusively as an alternative to globalization that promotes local resources (territorial development, local food systems) (Denéchère et al., 2008; Campagne et Pecqueur, 2014), but as a constitutive dimension of this globalization (Retaillé, 2005; Redon et al., 2015). We aim to understand how the economic organization of value chains structures the region as a function of the balance of power between stakeholders (Fortunel et Gironde, 2014), in light of the shifts in globalization (Carroué, 2019) and of the challenges of environmental sustainability. This call for papers welcomes studies research into diverse geographical areas (Africa, Latin America, Asia, Europe, North America, etc.), based primarily on field surveys, and stemming from a range of disciplines studying relations to space (geography, economics, agronomy, history, political science, etc.). Contributions may be submitted under the following headings (this list is not limitative):

Focus 1. Spatial diversification: Flows, production areas and markets

Where tropical fruit is concerned, the time does not seem to be ripe for de-globalization, but for increased world trade and diversification, in the context of new geopolitical and geo-economic relationships that are redefining North-South and South-South relations. Several key processes need to be better documented. Firstly, the diversification of production areas: within exporting countries to supply the agro-industry, according to various factors (rising global demand, urban pressure, climate change, disease-related health issues); in certain Southern countries, which are strengthening their agri-export model, including in the tropical fruit sector; in the northern hemisphere through the acclimatization of certain tropical crops (Spain and Italy, for example). Secondly, the diversification of consumer markets: how is demand for tropical fruit growing in emerging countries (urban sprawl, middle class, increased fruit consumption)? In what ways: through the gradual establishment of a tertiary food system and large-scale retailers, or through more traditional or informal channels linked to local traders? Lastly, how does this diversification of production areas and consumer markets rely on transport operators in sectors constrained by just-in-time logistics, the fragility and perishability of fruit (Foulquier, 2015), and what readjustments in the supply chain does it require, from the plot to the supermarket shelf or local market?

Focus 2. Less asymmetrical power relations for players from the South?

Historically, the tropical fruit supply chains have been based on asymmetrical power relations between North and South, and upstream and downstream. However, it appears that certain stakeholders from the South are now tending to play a more important role in these sectors at various levels, a role that needs to be better documented: the emergence in the South of trainers and/or skilled labor to meet the social responsibility standards of large companies; small and medium-sized producers, under contract or who sell their produce to export-import companies, who are able to group together and choose their buyers, but who are still faced with the risks associated with production (health, geopolitical, climatic); large companies or agricultural entrepreneurs in the South who manage the export of exotic fruit. These players may resort to multi-location strategies to reduce risks, like transnational firms.

Focus 3. Value chains and environmental sustainability

This section will look at the environmental impact of the tropical fruit industry on soil and water (use of farm inputs, water stress, deforestation, etc.), biodiversity (few varieties, monoculture) and the carbon footprint (transport by boat, plane, lorry, etc.). What changes and adaptations are being made in practices by industry players in response to the challenges of environmental sustainability, whether in terms of production (agro-ecology, precision farming, organic farming, etc.) or marketing (environmental and social labels, certification)? In what way are these adaptations conditioned by distributor listings, selling prices and consumption patterns? What are the barriers (Geels, 2005) to the greening of these export sectors (logistical, cognitive, 'path dependency', etc.)? What socio-environmental standards are being produced by governments and regional and international institutions? How do they circulate? And what impact do they have on industry players in terms of market access and competition?

