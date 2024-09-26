Quo vadis Provenance Research?

Announcement

2nd Annual Workshop organized by the Working group Italy of the Arbeitskreis Provenienzforschung e.V. in cooperation with the Photographic Collection of the Bibliotheca Hertziana

Presentation

The Photographic Collection of the Bibliotheca Hertziana in Rome will host the second annual meeting of the Working group Italy of the Arbeitskreis Provenienzforschung e.V. The workshop will focus on primary sources and archival collections in post-unitarian Italy, which serve as a fundamental tool for provenance research.

Research projects dealing with the Italian post-unitary period up to the recent years still face the significant challenge of not only having to locate archival sources, but also of finding a way to access and consult them. The workshop aims to put this issue up for discussion and wishes to promote an open dialogue between international scholars and representatives of research institutions. The focus lies not only on traditional art historical sources such as specified libraries, photographic collections, private estates or institutional archives. It is also intended to include historical and political archives. The aim is to connect various sources and methods of archival work related to the field of provenance research and to identify potential improvements in the provision and the use of archival material (including digital data) in Italy and abroad.

Program

Thursday, 26 September 2024

(https://vimeo.com/event/4469488 )

13:30 Greetings

Welcome remarks: Katharina Hüls-Valenti, Johannes-Gutenberg Universität Mainz | Johannes Röll, Bibliotheca Hertziana

14:00 Photographic collections and their value in provenance research

Chair: Tatjana Bartsch, Bibliotheca Hertziana

Interventions:

Alessandra Giovenco , British School at Rome | Janet Wade , Macquarie University, Sydney: Photographs, Amulets and Books from Post-unitarian Italy: Agnes and Dora Bulwer’s Legacy to the British School at Rome

, British School at Rome , Macquarie University, Sydney: Photographs, Amulets and Books from Post-unitarian Italy: Agnes and Dora Bulwer’s Legacy to the British School at Rome Marta Binazzi , I Tatti – The Harvard University Center for Italian Renaissance Studies | Università degli Studi di Firenze The Berenson Photo Archive as a tool for provenance research. Mapping the network around the Asian and Islamic art photographic collection

, I Tatti – The Harvard University Center for Italian Renaissance Studies | Università degli Studi di Firenze The Berenson Photo Archive as a tool for provenance research. Mapping the network around the Asian and Islamic art photographic collection Elisa Bassetto , Università di Bologna Tra arte antica e avanguardia: la collezione Coray nella fototeca di Carlo Ludovico Ragghianti

, Università di Bologna Tra arte antica e avanguardia: la collezione Coray nella fototeca di Carlo Ludovico Ragghianti Francesca Mambelli, Fondazione Federico Zeri | Università di Bologna: Cui prodest provenance data? Strumenti e progetti di valorizzazione della Fondazione Zeri

16:00 Coffee Break

16:30 Circulating objects: retracing provenance through dealers’ estates and art market records

Chair: Christian Fuhrmeister, Zentralinstitut für Kunstgeschichte | Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München

Interventions:

Giada Policicchio , Kunsthistorisches Institut in Florenz – Max-Planck-Institut: Riscoprire le fonti di una collezione perduta. La raccolta barocca di Angelo Cecconi a Firenze

, Kunsthistorisches Institut in Florenz – Max-Planck-Institut: Riscoprire le fonti di una collezione perduta. La raccolta barocca di Angelo Cecconi a Firenze Ilaria Trafficante , Scuola Superiore Meridionale, Naples: Edward Perry Warren e la Lewes House Collection. Il ruolo delle fonti archivistiche nella ricostruzione delle provenienze

, Scuola Superiore Meridionale, Naples: Edward Perry Warren e la Lewes House Collection. Il ruolo delle fonti archivistiche nella ricostruzione delle provenienze Federica De Giambattista, Sapienza Università di Roma: Da Venezia a Berlino: opere d’arte bizantine e medievali vendute a Wilhelm Bode per il Kaiser-Friedrich-Museum dal conte Alvise Bernardino Barozzi

18:30 Keynote Lecture

Meike Hopp, Professor for Digital Provenance Research, Technische Universität Berlin: TBA

Friday, 27 September 2024

(https://vimeo.com/event/4469488)

09:00 Museums and their collecting history: antiquities, colonial objects and asian art

Chair: Thomas Fröhlich, Deutsches Archäologisches Institut, Rome

Interventions:

Elisa Bernard , IMT School for Advanced Studies, Lucca: Afterlives of Antiquities. The History of the Modern Collecting of Ancient Art in Post-Unitarian Italy’s Museums

, IMT School for Advanced Studies, Lucca: Afterlives of Antiquities. The History of the Modern Collecting of Ancient Art in Post-Unitarian Italy’s Museums Agnese Pergola | Antonella Ferraro | Chiara Giobbe , Museo Nazionale Romano, Rome: Gli Archivi del Museo Nazionale Romano: un progetto di gestione integrata della documentazione storica

, Museo Nazionale Romano, Rome: Gli Archivi del Museo Nazionale Romano: un progetto di gestione integrata della documentazione storica Anna Antonini | Carolina Orsini , Comune di Milano – Museo delle Culture MUDEC: Scavare negli archivi, ricostruire storie per una gestione etica del patrimonio proveniente da Asia, Africa America e Oceania: il caso del MUDEC di Milano

, Comune di Milano – Museo delle Culture MUDEC: Scavare negli archivi, ricostruire storie per una gestione etica del patrimonio proveniente da Asia, Africa America e Oceania: il caso del MUDEC di Milano Giulia Pra Floriani, Museo delle Civiltà and “IsIAO Library” (BNCR), Rome: Collecting Artworks for Italian “Orientalists”: Provenance research and the Museum of the Italian Institute for the Middle and Far East (1933–1957)

11:00 Coffee break

11:30: Contextualizing provenances: art, politics and protagonists

Chair: Lutz Klinkhammer, Deutsches Historisches Institut in Rom

Interventions:

Joanna Smalcerz , University of Warsaw: The Art Trade and Policymaking: Researching the Political Clout of Art Dealers in Post-Unification Italy

, University of Warsaw: The Art Trade and Policymaking: Researching the Political Clout of Art Dealers in Post-Unification Italy Flaminia Ferlito , IMT – School for Advanced Studies, Lucca: Il patrimonio artistico delle corporazioni religiose del Fondo per il Culto. Musealizzazione e mercato artistico tra Italia e Stati Uniti

, IMT – School for Advanced Studies, Lucca: Il patrimonio artistico delle corporazioni religiose del Fondo per il Culto. Musealizzazione e mercato artistico tra Italia e Stati Uniti Susanna Arangio , Università di Ferrara: La collezione Susmel tra fondi archivistici e il MAGI ’900

, Università di Ferrara: La collezione Susmel tra fondi archivistici e il MAGI ’900 Gaia Fiorentino, Museo Ebraico di Roma | Università di Siena: La figura di Isaia Levi nelle carte degli Archivi Vaticani

13:30 Lunch

14:30 Restituting the past: archival findings on nazi and fascist looting in italy

Chair: Bianca Gaudenzi, Freie Universität Bozen | Deutsches Historisches Institut in Rom

Interventions:

Marco Cavietti | Maria Idria Gurgo di Castelmenardo , Ministero della Cultura, Rome: Le carte dell’Ufficio diretto da Rodolfo Siviero. Fonti per lo studio della provenienza del patrimonio culturale

, Ministero della Cultura, Rome: Le carte dell’Ufficio diretto da Rodolfo Siviero. Fonti per lo studio della provenienza del patrimonio culturale Alessandra Barbuto | Micaela Procaccia , Ministero della Cultura, Rome: Ricerche sulla provenienza dei beni culturali sottratti in Italia agli ebrei tra il 1938 e il 1945

, Ministero della Cultura, Rome: Ricerche sulla provenienza dei beni culturali sottratti in Italia agli ebrei tra il 1938 e il 1945 Elena Cagiano de Azevedo, Ministero della Cultura, Rome: Investigating Ludwig Pollak’s Legacy: A Digital and Documentary Approach

16:00 – 17:00 final discussion

18:00 Guided tour through the exhibition “Max Liebermann – an impressionist from Berlin”, Museum Casa di Goethe, Rome (optional)

Scientific organization

Katharina Hüls-Valenti (Johannes-Gutenberg Universität Mainz)

Johannes Röll (Bibliotheca Hertziana)

Tatjana Bartsch (Bibliotheca Hertziana)

Alice Cazzola (Universität Heidelberg | Kunsthistorisches Institut in Florenz)

Madeleine Schneider (Technische Universität Berlin)

Supported by

Fritz Thyssen Foundation

Bibliotheca Hertzinana

Max Planck Institute for Art HistoryWorking Group Provenance Research e.V.

In cooperation with

German Centre for Lost Cultural Assets

German Historical Institute in Rome

German Archaeological Institute Rome

Sapienza Università di Roma - Dipartimento di Storia Antropologia Religioni Arte Spettacolo

Under the partonage of German Embassy Rome