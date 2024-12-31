Announcement

Guest editor

Dr. Enrico Ciappi (LUISS Guido Carli Univeristy of Rome)

Editor-in-chief

Prof. Cristina Cassina (Università degli Studi di Pisa);

Prof. Michela Nacci (Università degli Studi di Firenze)

Argument

Too often confined in the perimeter of military studies, the concept of débâcle discloses a plurality of dramatic, iridescent, vivid meanings. Facing a defeat means participating in a collective trauma, questioning established certainties, redeeming national identity in the face of a moral and political challenge.

Rather than reconstructing the episodes of defeat and rebirth in French history, the eighth call for papers of Suite française invites to reflect on the perception of such episodes and their disruptive psychological and political impact. How were débâcle and similar categories such as décadence, trauma, failure, and renascence used by thinkers witnessing the Terror, Sedan, Vichy, and Dien Bien Phu?

The case studies and the levels of analysis are many and are not limited to the following suggestions:

The relationship between decline and renewal, within the debate on the causes of defeat and the means for collective redemption;

The tension between conservation and revolution in times of national crisis;

The paradoxs of the empire, where the defeat of the French might represent a success for colonised people, and vice versa;

The loser’s perspective, i.e. who feels lost and bewildered due to radical socio-political change.

Submission guidelines

The proposals, not exceeding 2.000 characters, accompanied by a temporary title and a brief biographical note, must to be sent to redazione@suitefrancaise.it

no later than December 31, 2024.

The selection will be announced by January 31, 2025.

The final paper, between 20,000 and 50,000 characters in length, with an abstract and five keywords, ought to be written according to the journal’s editorial rules. The submission deadline is May 31, 2025 to meet the time and procedure of the double-blind review process. The issue will be published in the fall of 2025.

