Thomas More, Erasmus & The Reformation

Thomas More, Érasme et la Réforme
Published on Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Abstract
Venant d’universités du Royaume-Uni, d’Italie, de Slovénie et de France, les chercheurs et spécialistes de Thomas More et d’Érasme aborderont les thématiques suivantes : leur rapport à la Réforme, avec des regards alternatifs sur son histoire ; leur inscription dans l’Humanisme, l’édition de leurs œuvres ; les alliés et les adversaires de leur travail ; l’héritage des Anciens qu’ils entretiennent ; des questions autour de la loi (dans l’œuvre de Thomas More).
Coming from universities in the UK, Italy, Slovenia and France, scholars and specialists on Thomas More and Erasmus will address the following themes: their relationship to the Reformation, with alternative views of its history; their place in Humanism, and the publication of their works; the allies and adversaries of their work; the legacy of the Classics; questions concerning the Law (in Thomas More's work).
- Religion (Main category)
- Society > Law > Legal history
- Mind and language > Thought > Philosophy
- Mind and language > Religion > History of religions
- Periods > Early modern > Sixteenth century
- Society > Political studies > Political history
- Mind and language > Thought > Intellectual history
- Mind and language > Information > History and sociology of the book
- Salle Christophe Dumont - 45bis rue de la Glacière
Paris, France (75013)
- Thursday, September 12, 2024
- Friday, September 13, 2024
- More, Érasme, réforme, humanisme, pensée, droit, foi, religion, livre
- Pierre Januard
- Marie-Claire Phélippeau
- Thomas Carrique
