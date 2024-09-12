HomeThomas More, Erasmus & The Reformation

Thomas More, Erasmus & The Reformation

Thomas More, Érasme et la Réforme

Published on Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Abstract

Venant d’universités du Royaume-Uni, d’Italie, de Slovénie et de France, les chercheurs et spécialistes de Thomas More et d’Érasme aborderont les thématiques suivantes : leur rapport à la Réforme, avec des regards alternatifs sur son histoire ; leur inscription dans l’Humanisme, l’édition de leurs œuvres ; les alliés et les adversaires de leur travail ; l’héritage des Anciens qu’ils entretiennent ; des questions autour de la loi (dans l’œuvre de Thomas More).

Announcement

Coming from universities in the UK, Italy, Slovenia and France, scholars and specialists on Thomas More and Erasmus will address the following themes: their relationship to the Reformation, with alternative views of its history; their place in Humanism, and the publication of their works; the allies and adversaries of their work; the legacy of the Classics; questions concerning the Law (in Thomas More's work).

Places

  • Salle Christophe Dumont - 45bis rue de la Glacière
    Paris, France (75013)

Event attendance modalities

Full on-site event


Date(s)

  • Thursday, September 12, 2024
  • Friday, September 13, 2024

  • More, Érasme, réforme, humanisme, pensée, droit, foi, religion, livre

  • Pierre Januard
    courriel : ces [dot] saulchoir [at] gmail [dot] com
  • Marie-Claire Phélippeau
    courriel : amicithomaemori [at] gmail [dot] com

  • Thomas Carrique
    courriel : thomas [dot] carrique [at] dominicains [dot] fr

CC0-1.0 This announcement is licensed under the terms of Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal.

« Thomas More, Erasmus & The Reformation », Conference, symposium, Calenda, Published on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, https://doi.org/10.58079/1269r

