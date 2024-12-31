Announcement

Revista de Estudos Literários – issue 15 (2025) Annual journal of the Centre for Portuguese Literature, published by the University of Coimbra Press

Coordinators

Carlos Reis (University of Coimbra)

Gabriella Campos Mendes (University of Coimbra)

Argument

The work of José Cardoso Pires (1925-1998) is an important milestone in the panorama of 20th century Portuguese literature. Without being tied to a specific literary movement, Cardoso Pires’ work can, however, be correlated with aesthetic trends and dominant themes that marked the second half of the 20th century, from neorealism at the end of its cycle to so-called postmodernism. In this sense, novels such as O Hóspede de Job (1963) and O Delfim (1968) were decisive, and the latter can be considered a masterpiece of narrative writing in Portuguese.

On the other hand, José Cardoso Pires had a clear drive to reinvent languages and to open up to non-canonical genres. The reception of the short story of North American origin, the logic of Crime fiction, the parodic allegory, the visual representation typical of cinematographic storytelling, the deconstruction of conventional narrative matrices and the call for a revision of historical and cultural myths are some of the dominant features that characterise a work whose exegesis continues to make sense. Added to this is the fact that Cardoso Pires has cultivated various genres in addition to novels, such as drama, short story, novella, essay and crónica, reiterating, renewing and self-analysing the direction of his literary production over half a century of activity.

Marking the centenary of José Cardoso Pires in 2025, the Revista de Estudos Literários is dedicating the thematic section of its 15th issue to the great Portuguese writer, coordinated by Carlos Reis and Gabriella Campos Mendes. Below are the themes accepted for the proposal and publication of articles:

Ethics, ideology and commitment in José Cardoso Pires; Cardoso Pires’ characters: figurations and refigurations; Cardoso Pires and cinema: adaptations and intermediary dialogues; Narrative time and fictional time in José Cardoso Pires; Cardoso Pires’ narrative fiction and theatre: inscriptions in history; Crónicas and short story in José Cardoso Pires; Myth, allegory and parody in Cardoso Pires; Memory, invention and recreation in José Cardoso Pires

Submission guidelines

Proposals for articles to be submitted to the Revista de Estudos Literários will meet the following guidelines:

Length: 6000 to 7000 words; Accepted languages: Portuguese, Spanish, French, Italian and English; Submissions: https://impactum-journals.uc.pt/rel Information: clp@ci.uc.pt; subject: Revista de Estudos Literários 15.

Deadline for submissions : 31 December 2024

Publication: September 2025

Peer Review Process

All items accepted by the Editorial Board will be submitted to a system of anonymous referees, entrusted to two external reviewers. If necessary, a third reviewer will be auscultated. In light of advice received the Editorial Board may determine that the authors adopt the suggestions contained in them and, ultimately, may decline to accept the text.

Editorial Team

Diretor

Carlos Reis, Universidade de Coimbra

Conselho Redatorial