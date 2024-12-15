Home“Algerian Journal of Islamic Finance”
Published on Wednesday, October 02, 2024
Algerian Journal of Islamic Finance (AJIF) is a biannual international refereed scientific journal and free of charge, published by Oran 2 University in Oran (Algeria). The journal publishes original and innovative scientific research papers in three languages (Arabic, English and French) in all fields of Islamic Finance as Islamic economics, Islamic law, Insurance, Markets, Islamic Social Institutions …
Deadline submission: december 15th
- Online publication: January 1st 2025
- Wordcount limit: 7.000 – 10.000 words (including references)
- Inquiries to: rafi@univ-oran2.dz
- The AJIF strives to abide to the Code of Conduct as defined by the Committee of Publication Ethics. Conformance to standards of ethical behavior is therefore expected of all parties involves, i.e. Authors, Editors and Reviewers.
- Must adhere manuscript template and register as an "Author" at: https://www.asjp.cerist.dz/en/PresentationRevue/970. (scan the figure )
- Submission has not been previously published.
- Referencing style strictly follow APA- American Psychological Association style. The list should be in alphabetical order
- ALATYAT Yazen, Arab Academy for Banking and Financial Sciences (Jordan)
- DESSAH Djaafer, College of Islamic Sciences (Palestine)
- ELALI Saleh, Kuwait University (Kuwait)
- GACHI Faiza, Oran 2 University (Algeria)
- HAMOUD Sami, Ankara University (Türkiye)
- HARRAG Masbah, Mila University (Algeria)
- KANSAB Djamila, Oran 2 University (Algeria)
- mehdi miloud, Oran 2 University (Algeria)
- Roucham Benziane, Bechar University (Algeria)
- SAHNOUN Okba, Amir Abdelkader University (Algeria)
- SI MOHAMMED Kamel, Ain Temouchent University (Algeria)
- TCHAM FAROUK, Oran 2 University (Algeria)
- Abderrahman Ahmed Dr. Bensalem, Tlemcen University (Algeria)
- BENTALEB - HADDADOU OURIDA, Oran 2 University (Algeria)
- Economics (Main category)
- Society > History > Economic history
- Society > Economics > Economic development
- Zones and regions > America > Canada
- Zones and regions > Asia > Near East
- Zones and regions > Asia > Southeast Asia
- Society > Sociology > Economic sociology
- Belgaid, Oran
Oran, Algeria (31000)
Full online event
- Sunday, December 15, 2024
- islamic finance, insurance, banks, markets
- Azzeddine DRAOU
courriel : draou [dot] azzeddine [at] univ-oran2 [dot] dz
This announcement is licensed under the terms of Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal.
