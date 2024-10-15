HomeCities, Migrations, and Urban Integration
Call for papersAfrica
Published on Friday, October 11, 2024
Abstract
The École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) and the International University of Rabat (UIR) are pleased to announce the organization of an international online symposium on the theme of "Cities, Migrations, and Urban Integration," This symposium aims to present the results of the research project "Moroccan Cities and Migrations" and to put them into perspective alongside other studies on this topic at an international level.
Announcement
Presentation
We invite researchers, practitioners, and experts to submit proposals for presentations that fall within one of the following themes:
Spatial Dynamics of Migrations in Cities
- Impact of migrations on urban morphology and development
- Spatial segregation and social diversity in host cities
- Inclusive urban planning and intercultural meeting spaces
Socio-economic integration of migrants in urban areas
- Access to employment, housing and urban services for migrants
- Adaptation strategies and social networks of migrant populations
- Cultural and identity issues of integration in urban areas
Urban governance and local migration policies
- Role of local authorities in migration management
- Inclusive urban policies and innovative initiatives
- Multi-level cooperation and public-private partnerships in the reception of migrants
Migration, health and urban planning
- Impact of migration on urban health systems
- Access to care and health equity for migrant populations
- Urban planning and health infrastructure in high-migration areas
- Environmental health and living conditions of migrants in urban areas
- Innovations in migrant-friendly health services
- Resilience of urban health systems to migration flows
Submission Guidelines
- Choice of theme
- Title of the paper
- Abstract (300 words maximum)
- Keywords (5 maximum)
- Name(s), affiliation(s) and short biography of the author(s) (maximum 100 words)
Proposals must be submitted in French or English via the submission system here
before October 15, 2024
Symposium Format
The symposium will take place in hybrid via a platform that will be determined.
Publication
A selection of the best papers will be published in the proceedings of the symposium.
Key Dates
- Acceptance notification: November 15, 2024
- Symposium: December 16-20, 2024
Organizing Committee
- Prof. Jérôme CHENAL, EPFL
- Dr. Jean-Claude Baraka Munyaka, EPFL
- Prof. Nawal Benabdallah, UIR
This symposium is part of the Morocco-Switzerland cooperation project "Moroccan Cities and Migrations", led by CGS/UIR & ENAC/EPFL, supported by MESRSI & HES.
Contact
- nawal.benabdallah@uir.ac.ma
Subjects
- Africa (Main category)
- Society > Geography > Migration, immigration, minorities
- Zones and regions > Africa > North Africa
- Society > Urban studies
Places
- Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
Event attendance modalities
Hybrid event (on site and online)
Date(s)
- Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Keywords
- urban migration, socio-economic, integration, urban governance
Contact(s)
- Nawal Benabdallah
courriel : nawal [dot] benabdallah [at] uir [dot] ac [dot] ma
Reference Urls
Information source
- Nawal Benabdallah
courriel : nawal [dot] benabdallah [at] uir [dot] ac [dot] ma
License
This announcement is licensed under the terms of Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal.
To cite this announcement
« Cities, Migrations, and Urban Integration », Call for papers, Calenda, Published on Friday, October 11, 2024, https://doi.org/10.58079/12gbu