Cities, Migrations, and Urban Integration

We invite researchers, practitioners, and experts to submit proposals for presentations that fall within one of the following themes:

Spatial Dynamics of Migrations in Cities

Impact of migrations on urban morphology and development

Spatial segregation and social diversity in host cities

Inclusive urban planning and intercultural meeting spaces

Socio-economic integration of migrants in urban areas

Access to employment, housing and urban services for migrants

Adaptation strategies and social networks of migrant populations

Cultural and identity issues of integration in urban areas

Urban governance and local migration policies

Role of local authorities in migration management

Inclusive urban policies and innovative initiatives

Multi-level cooperation and public-private partnerships in the reception of migrants

Migration, health and urban planning

Impact of migration on urban health systems

Access to care and health equity for migrant populations

Urban planning and health infrastructure in high-migration areas

Environmental health and living conditions of migrants in urban areas

Innovations in migrant-friendly health services

Resilience of urban health systems to migration flows

Submission Guidelines

Choice of theme

Title of the paper

Abstract (300 words maximum)

Keywords (5 maximum)

Name(s), affiliation(s) and short biography of the author(s) (maximum 100 words)

Proposals must be submitted in French or English via the submission system here

before October 15, 2024

Symposium Format

The symposium will take place in hybrid via a platform that will be determined.

Publication

A selection of the best papers will be published in the proceedings of the symposium.

Key Dates

Acceptance notification: November 15, 2024

Symposium: December 16-20, 2024

Organizing Committee

Prof. Jérôme CHENAL, EPFL

Dr. Jean-Claude Baraka Munyaka, EPFL

Prof. Nawal Benabdallah, UIR

This symposium is part of the Morocco-Switzerland cooperation project "Moroccan Cities and Migrations", led by CGS/UIR & ENAC/EPFL, supported by MESRSI & HES.

