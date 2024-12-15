Announcement

Argument

We invite submissions to the second conference of the HIRECOM Project, “Meeting Business Commitments and Obligations: Practices, Networks, and Institutions”. The Conference will take place from July 9th to 11th, 2025, both in-person and online at Casa de Velázquez (Madrid).

This Second Conference will address the diversity of institutions and normative structures, both legally sanctioned and culturally accepted, that enabled, encouraged, or reinforced the meeting of economic obligations undertaken by social actors through exchanges.

Based on this theme, we invite contributions that examine the following aspects of commercial regulations:

The legal norms and conventions established in Iberian spaces to regulate the configuration, enforcement, and reinforcement of commercial obligations.

The heterogeneity of instruments and material supports that both made possible commercial transactions and contributed to the fulfillment of the commercial obligations they entailed.

Commercial litigation, the role of legal proceedings and jurisdictions in defining the rules of commerce, in producing legal norms, and in structuring economic actions.

The networks of relational resources, their functions as institutions, and infra-judicial spaces used for conflict resolution.

By focusing on social actors and the use they made of such institutions and instruments, we hope to contribute to a social history of commercial regulations that deepens the understanding of the production and transformation of the normative frameworks of economic action.

Submission guidelines

To submit a paper for the Second HIRECOM Conference 2025, the following should be sent:

An abstract of 300 words (in either Spanish or English, the languages of the Conference) specifying the topic, questions, hypotheses, sources used, five keywords, and the intended mode of participation (online or in person in Madrid).

A brief CV (maximum 1 page), clearly indicating the affiliated institution and email address.

Interested participants should send all the requested materials to: coord.hirecom@gmail.com

by December 15, 2024

Papers approved for presentation at the Conference may be selected for publication in an edited volume and/or journal dossier.

useful information

Casa de Velázquez will provide accommodation and meals (breakfast and midday: the evening meal shall not be provided by the Casa de Velázquez). Travel expenses will be the responsibility of the participants.

