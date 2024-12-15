HomeMeeting business commitments and obligations in the Iberian World: practices, networks and institutions (1620s-1860s)
Meeting business commitments and obligations in the Iberian World: practices, networks and institutions (1620s-1860s)
Cumplir con sus compromisos y obligaciones mercantiles en los espacios ibero-americanos: prácticas, redes e instituciones (1620-1860)
Honorer ses engagements et ses obligations commerciales dans les espaces ibériques et ibéro-américains : pratiques, réseaux et institutions
Published on Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Abstract
We invite submissions to the second conference of the HIRECOM Project, “Meeting Business Commitments and Obligations: Practices, Networks, and Institutions”. The Conference will take place from July 9th to 11th, 2025, both in-person and online at Casa de Velázquez (Madrid). This Second Conference will address the diversity of institutions and normative structures, both legally sanctioned and culturally accepted, that enabled, encouraged, or reinforced the meeting of economic obligations undertaken by social actors through exchanges.
Argument
We invite submissions to the second conference of the HIRECOM Project, “Meeting Business Commitments and Obligations: Practices, Networks, and Institutions”. The Conference will take place from July 9th to 11th, 2025, both in-person and online at Casa de Velázquez (Madrid).
This Second Conference will address the diversity of institutions and normative structures, both legally sanctioned and culturally accepted, that enabled, encouraged, or reinforced the meeting of economic obligations undertaken by social actors through exchanges.
Based on this theme, we invite contributions that examine the following aspects of commercial regulations:
- The legal norms and conventions established in Iberian spaces to regulate the configuration, enforcement, and reinforcement of commercial obligations.
- The heterogeneity of instruments and material supports that both made possible commercial transactions and contributed to the fulfillment of the commercial obligations they entailed.
- Commercial litigation, the role of legal proceedings and jurisdictions in defining the rules of commerce, in producing legal norms, and in structuring economic actions.
- The networks of relational resources, their functions as institutions, and infra-judicial spaces used for conflict resolution.
By focusing on social actors and the use they made of such institutions and instruments, we hope to contribute to a social history of commercial regulations that deepens the understanding of the production and transformation of the normative frameworks of economic action.
Submission guidelines
To submit a paper for the Second HIRECOM Conference 2025, the following should be sent:
- An abstract of 300 words (in either Spanish or English, the languages of the Conference) specifying the topic, questions, hypotheses, sources used, five keywords, and the intended mode of participation (online or in person in Madrid).
- A brief CV (maximum 1 page), clearly indicating the affiliated institution and email address.
Interested participants should send all the requested materials to: coord.hirecom@gmail.com
by December 15, 2024
Papers approved for presentation at the Conference may be selected for publication in an edited volume and/or journal dossier.
useful information
Casa de Velázquez will provide accommodation and meals (breakfast and midday: the evening meal shall not be provided by the Casa de Velázquez). Travel expenses will be the responsibility of the participants.
Scientific committee
- Arnaud Bartolomei (Université Côte d'Azur, CMMC)
- Gibrán Bautista y Lugo (Instituto de Investigaciones Históricas, UNAM)
- Laurine Manac'h (Université Paris I Panthéon Sorbonne-Université Paris Cité, Mondes Américains-IHD)
- Zacarías Moutoukias (Université Paris Cité, LIED)
- Fabrício Prado (William & Mary), Andréa Slemian (Universidad Federal de São Paulo)
- Martín L. E. Wasserman (Instituto de Historia Argentina y Americana “Dr. Emilio Ravignani”, CONICET-UBA)
Places
- Casa de Velazquez, calle de Paul Guinard, 3
Madrid, Kingdom of Spain (28040)
Event attendance modalities
Hybrid event (on site and online)
Date(s)
- Sunday, December 15, 2024
Keywords
- social regulations, commerce, trade, commercial obligation, history, law, Spain, Portugal, Hispanic empire, Brasil
Contact(s)
- Programme HIRECOM
courriel : coord [dot] hirecom [at] gmail [dot] com
