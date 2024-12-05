HomeThe Migration and Climate Nexus
The Migration and Climate Nexus
Migrations et climats : enjeux croisés
Published on Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Abstract
On December 5, 2024, the CLIMIG project of the French Collaborative Institute on Migration (ICM) is convening an international workshop at the Campus Condorcet (Paris-Aubervilliers) entitled “The Migration and Climate Nexus.” Its aim is to promote cross-disciplinary conversations around climate and migration.
Announcement
Schedule - Thursday 5 December 2024
8:45-9:20 Welcome tea & coffee.
9:20 Introduction: Fabrice Langrognet, CNRS, CLIMIG project.
9:30-11:00 The Borders of Climate Change: Climate and Migration Rights
Chair: Marine Denis, CNDA, CLIMIG project
- Benjamin Boudou: “Ecosovereigntism: The greening of the self-determination argument against immigration”
- Hélène Benveniste, Simona Capisani: “Governing climate migration: A right to a livable space in the Paris Agreement”
- Zoé Briard: “The respect of human rights in processes of planned relocations as adaptation strategy to climate change: Exploring the links between planned relocations, buyouts and expropriation.”
11:00-11:15 Coffee break.
11:15-12:45 Climate, Migration and Gender
Chair: Katti Millock, PSE, CLIMIG project.
- Francesca Rosignoli: “Advancing policy avenues for addressing vulnerabilities by gender in climate change migration and displacement”
- Loubna Ou-Salah, Lore Van Praag: “‘Make sure I can come!’ Gendered dynamics in Moroccan transnational migrant networks in Tenerife: Environmental concerns, engagement and remittances”
- Juliette Danfakha: « “Je n’ai pas de terre là-bas qui soit mon chez-moi”. Expressions indigènes genrées des changements climatiques depuis San Juan Cancuc jusque Mexico »
- Lorenzo Alunni, Chiara Moretti : “Embodiment in times of climate change
12:45-12:55: Presentation of the photo exhibition: Clara Jullien, Paris-1, CLIMIG Project.
12:55-14:30 Buffet
14:30-16:00 Climate Change and Im(mobilities) in Afric
Chair: Maëlys de la Rupelle, Cergy Paris, CLIMIG project.
- Eric Gyampoh : “Urban-rural migration as a livelihood adaptation strategy against climate change: Experiences of migrant farmers in Mangoase, Akwapim North Municipality, E/R, Ghana”
- Laurent Beduneau-Wang, Majda Soumane: “Multi-centennial effective traditions to cope with youth migration and climate change in the South of Morocco”
- Isaac Oluwatayo: “Climate-change-induced conflicts in rural Nigeria: Experience from herder-arable crop farmers in selected rural communities of Ekiti State”
- Joseph Inyama: “Voluntary and involuntary immobility in the context of climate change: The role of community attachment and mobility constraints in Nigeria.
16:00-16:15 Coffee break
16:15-17:45 Local Governance and Climate-Related Risks: Case Studies in Island Territories
Chair: Lio Ando-Bourguet, Paris-Cité, CLIMIG project.
- Laurent Giacobbi: « Les migrations dans la Caraïbe insulaire au prisme du dérèglement climatique, entre défis humanitaires et enjeux sécuritaires ».
- Francesca Colla: “Climate uninhabitability and forced evacuation in the case of Barbuda: a critical analysis”
- K.M.S. Tareq: “Regional solutions of ‘regional’ problems: Emergence and (in)effectiveness of climate mobility governance in Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific.”
- Nishara Fernando: “Habitable for some and not for all: Tsunami, displacement, long-term impact of forced internal migration into relocation sites and returned. A case of Sri Lanka”
17:45-18:00 Conclusion
- Jean-Marc Goudet, Inserm, CLIMIG project.
Important information
This event is in person only. Registration is required (see attached document).
Comité d’organisation
- Fabrice Langrognet, MIGRINTER, CNRS Clara
- Jullien, Géographies-cités, ART-Dev, Paris-1
- Marine Denis, HCR, juge assesseure à la CNDA
- Maëlys de la Rupelle, THEMA, CY Cergy Paris Université
- Florian Bonnefoi, MIGRINTER, LAVUE, CEDEJ
- Lio Ando-Bourguet, CESSMA, Paris-Cité
- Jean-Marc Goudet, Ceped, Inserm
- Katrin Millock, PSE, CNRS
