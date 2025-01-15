Announcement

Le projet ARCHERIF recherche un(e) stagiaire en deuxième année de Master (M2) dans l’un de ces domaines : Médiation culturelle, Sciences l’information et de la communication ; Technologies de l’Information et de la Communication pour l’Education (TICE), Master MMI (Métiers du multimédia et de l’Internet).

The ARCHERIF project is seeking an internship candidate enrolled in second year Master’ (M2) in one of these fields: Cultural mediation, Information and Communication studies or Education science with a focus on ICT for Education, MMI (Métiers du multimédia et de l’Internet).

Skills required

Good analytical, writing and communication skills in English and French are imperative

Be possessed of an artistic and creative mind

Practical mastery of digital design tools (Indesign, Photoshop, Illustrator)

Good practical knowledge of information visualisation softwares (Infogram, Canva, Gephi, Kartoo, Piktochart, etc)

Community Management: manage the project’s website and enhance the project’s communication and dissemination plan

Possess intercultural sensitivity

Interest and awareness of the project’s topic (Racism, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, intersectional discriminations)

A sense of diplomacy and discretion.

Capacity for team work

Tasks

The student will be assigned the following tasks:

1) Information visualisation

Produce persuasive and pretty infographics to illustrate the scientific reports and project deliverables;

Produce mapping of publications on the topic;

Produce infographics from interviews of best anti-racism practices in foreign universities (thematic trees, etc).

2) Visual identity of the project & Branding

Harmonise our graphic chart across all our communication media (email, letter heads, flyers, models for reports and deliverables);

3) Enhance the project’s presence on the web and on social media:

Implement some of the project’s Communication & Dissemination Plan actions (newsletters, news) on the project’s website

Animate its social media account (LinkedIn), etc.

Update the pedagogical website of the project coordinator

4) Stakeholders and coalition building

Identify NGOs, learned societies and organisations for communication, dissemination and awareness raising of project’s objectives and results.

General information



Period: Feb-July 2025 (6 months)

Location: Laboratoire LPL, 5 Avenue Pasteur, Aix-en Provence.

Remuneration: Gratuity at the current hourly rate.

Supervision

The student will be placed under the supervision of the project coordinator (Prof Fidelia Ibekwe).

Submission guidelines

To apply, send your (1) résumé, (2) a motivation letter, if possible, include links to your information visualisation portfolio to archerif09@gmail.com

Application deadline : 15/01/2025.