ARCHERIF. Towards anti-racism certification for higher education and research institutions in France
ARCHERIF. Vers une certification antiraciste pour les établissements d’enseignement supérieur et de recherche en France
Stage master 2
Published on Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Abstract
The ARCHERIF project is seeking an internship candidate enrolled in second year Master’ (M2) in one of these fields: Cultural mediation, Information and Communication studies or Education science with a focus on ICT for Education, MMI (Métiers du multimédia et de l’Internet).
Announcement
The ARCHERIF project is seeking an internship candidate enrolled in second year Master’ (M2) in one of these fields: Cultural mediation, Information and Communication studies or Education science with a focus on ICT for Education, MMI (Métiers du multimédia et de l’Internet).
Skills required
- Good analytical, writing and communication skills in English and French are imperative
- Be possessed of an artistic and creative mind
- Practical mastery of digital design tools (Indesign, Photoshop, Illustrator)
- Good practical knowledge of information visualisation softwares (Infogram, Canva, Gephi, Kartoo, Piktochart, etc)
- Community Management: manage the project’s website and enhance the project’s communication and dissemination plan
- Possess intercultural sensitivity
- Interest and awareness of the project’s topic (Racism, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, intersectional discriminations)
- A sense of diplomacy and discretion.
- Capacity for team work
Tasks
The student will be assigned the following tasks:
1) Information visualisation
- Produce persuasive and pretty infographics to illustrate the scientific reports and project deliverables;
- Produce mapping of publications on the topic;
- Produce infographics from interviews of best anti-racism practices in foreign universities (thematic trees, etc).
2) Visual identity of the project & Branding
- Harmonise our graphic chart across all our communication media (email, letter heads, flyers, models for reports and deliverables);
3) Enhance the project’s presence on the web and on social media:
- Implement some of the project’s Communication & Dissemination Plan actions (newsletters, news) on the project’s website
- Animate its social media account (LinkedIn), etc.
- Update the pedagogical website of the project coordinator
4) Stakeholders and coalition building
- Identify NGOs, learned societies and organisations for communication, dissemination and awareness raising of project’s objectives and results.
General information
Period: Feb-July 2025 (6 months)
Location: Laboratoire LPL, 5 Avenue Pasteur, Aix-en Provence.
Remuneration: Gratuity at the current hourly rate.
Supervision
The student will be placed under the supervision of the project coordinator (Prof Fidelia Ibekwe).
Submission guidelines
To apply, send your (1) résumé, (2) a motivation letter, if possible, include links to your information visualisation portfolio to archerif09@gmail.com
Application deadline : 15/01/2025.
Attached files
Keywords
- community management, compétence interculturelle, visualisation, information, identité visuelle
Information source
- Fidelia Ibekwe
courriel : fidelia [dot] ibekwe [at] univ-amu [dot] fr
