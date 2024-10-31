Uurban governance and spatial planning in Africa

Announcement

Association Annual Geographers (AAG) Annual Meeting, 24 - 28 March 2025, Detroit, Mich., USA

Session Organizer & Chair

Carlos Nunes Silva (Lisbon, Portugal)

Presentation

Virtual Session

The Session explores recent developments and innovations in spatial planning in African countries. It includes theoretical and empirical contributions addressing, but not limited to, the following issues:

Spatial planning systems: structure, tools, practices

Spatial planning and informal urbanization

Spatial Planning and Social Housing

Urban land policy and spatial planning

Citizen participation in urban planning

The role of local government in spatial planning

Spatial planning in Metropolitan Areas

We are also interested in hearing about historical accounts of urban planning in Africa, in both colonial and post-colonial periods.

The Session comprises country and cross-country studies, as well as individual and comparative studies of cities in Africa. This can be either standard academic research or firsthand presentations by academics, planners or policy makers engaged in developing innovative modes of urban/spatial planning in African countries.

The Session is supported by the 'African Urban Planning Research Network' (AUPRN).

The Session is sponsored by the AAG Africa Specialty Group, AAG Development Geographies Specialty Group, and AAG Urban Geography Specialty Group.

Submission guidelines

Abstracts by members of the 'African Urban Planning Research Network' (AUPRN), as well as from anyone with a relevant contribution in this field, are welcome. The Session is an opportunity for those interested on these issues to share their work and experiences.

It is expected the inclusion of a selection of the papers in a special issue planned to be published in the journal Planning Perspectives. Papers will undergo the standard double blind peer review process of the journal.

Please send a 200 words abstract to Carlos Nunes Silva (cnsulisboa@gmail.com)

no later than October 25th.

The AAG abstract submission deadline is October 31th.

Inquiries should be sent, by e-mail, to: Carlos Nunes Silva (Lisbon, Portugal): cnsulisboa@gmail.com