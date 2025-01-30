The reception of Greek myths about nature and the living world

Announcement

Par ailleurs, dans la pensée mythique, l’invention technologique pour s’approprier, aménager, exploiter et dominer la nature vise autant à en dépasser les lois qu’à en découvrir les "secrets". Pierre Hadot n’a pas manqué de souligner non pas le dualisme mais bien la complémentarité d’une attitude dite prométhéenne (de conquête, de domination de la nature) vis-à-vis d’une attitude orphique qui, elle, implique une relation plus harmonieuse entre l’homme et l’environnement [3] . Mais qu’en est-il de cette complémentarité dans la réception des mythes grecs à travers textes et images ? Dans la réalité historique, entre le XIV e et le XVI e siècle, l’assujettissement de ce qui relève de la nature, transformée en ressources, par les communautés humaines européennes, ne correspond pas encore à une séparation claire entre nature et société, l’homme ne se pense pas encore comme étant en dehors de la nature. Le partage entre nature et culture tel que Philippe Descola l’a défini dans l’"ontologie naturaliste [4] " semble commencer à apparaître mais il ne correspond pas à ce qu’il sera dans les siècles ultérieurs. Que retiennent les auteurs et artistes des représentations des interactions entre l’humain et la nature d’après les mythes grecs ?

L’étude de la réception implique en effet l’examen des transformations, plus ou moins manifestes et importantes, de ces mythes transmis à l’Europe des XIV e -XVI e siècles, souvent par des intermédiaires. Les nouvelles formes littéraires et visuelles qui leur sont données engagent des perspectives de recherche historiques, littéraires, philosophiques et scientifiques sur les représentations de la nature et du vivant qu’elles contiennent, sur ce qu’elles révèlent des intérêts et préoccupations des lecteurs et lectrices de la période considérée. Pour donner une idée, encore schématique, des textes où ces mythes se multiplient entre le XIV e et le XVI e siècle, on peut mentionner des traductions d’ouvrages latins et, à la fin de la période, d’ouvrages grecs, parfois avec des médiations latines, des œuvres mythographiques, des chroniques, des encyclopédies, des traités de morale et autres ouvrages didactiques, des traités scientifiques, sans oublier les romans et les textes poétiques, rédigés aussi bien en latin, en grec qu’en langues vernaculaires. Ces manuscrits et imprimés comportent souvent un décor. Représentations textuelles et visuelles du mythe sont ainsi juxtaposées, les secondes ne constituant jamais les illustrations des premières mais plutôt leur prolongement. Issues ou non de modèles préexistants, les miniatures ou les vignettes produisent du sens, enrichissent celui du texte, confortent l’artiste ou son atelier dans son rôle d’inventeur de nouvelles formes, de nouveaux "montages" narratifs.

En Grèce ancienne, la "nature" (phusis) relève d’une vision dynamique du monde qui englobe aussi bien les êtres terrestres que les êtres célestes et infernaux. Riche matière à spéculation, la nature s’entend, par exemple, au sens de puissance démiurgique et souveraine. En cela elle se confond, à différents degrés, avec le divin. Dans les mythes grecs, transmis ensuite à Rome, les dieux incarnent et gouvernent le monde naturel. Leur venue à l’être se fait parfois avec le concours des éléments : les eaux primordiales, ensemencées par le sang du sexe tranché d’Ouranos (le Ciel), donnent naissance à Aphrodite. De même, les lieux de la nature – forêts, îles, mers, déserts mais aussi jardins, champs et sources – sont à la fois peuplés d’êtres humains et d’êtres divins ou fabuleux qui participent de son règne et qui interagissent avec toutes les catégories du vivant et de l’inanimé : espèces végétales et animales, minéraux, corps célestes et constellations, saisons, reliefs et formations géologiques. Les frontières de ces catégories n’en demeurent pas moins fragiles. L’image d’un cosmos ordonné, hiérarchisé, où le genre humain tient une place prépondérante, se fonde sur d’incessantes transformations, sur des dynamiques de flux et de reflux, entre âge d’or et périodes de décadence [2] .

Ce colloque international a pour but de fédérer des chercheurs et chercheuses d’horizons variés autour de la réception des mythes grecs relatifs à la nature et au vivant dans les textes, manuscrits et imprimés, réalisés entre 1300 et les années 1550. Il s’agira d’interroger la fortune, la réinterprétation et les nouvelles exploitations des mythes grecs qui laissent la part belle au monde "naturel" dans ses acceptions les plus larges. Quels sont les mythes grecs liés à la nature et au vivant réécrits et mis en images du XIV e au XVI e siècle en Europe ? Par quels intermédiaires et quels filtres ? Dans quels types de texte et d’image ? Avec quelles significations et à quelles fins ? Comment, de la Grèce ancienne à l’Europe médiévale et renaissante, les représentations de la nature et du vivant, des relations de l’humain avec le non humain, du divin avec la nature qu’offraient ces mythes grecs sont-elles transmises et réinterprétées ?

The ambition of this international conference is to bring together researchers from a wide range of backgrounds to examine the reception of Greek myths relating to nature and the living world in manuscripts and printed books produced between 1300 and the 1550s. The aim is to investigate the fortune, reinterpretations and new uses of myths that give pride of place to the “natural world” in its broadest sense. Which of them have been reformulated and put into images in Europe between the 14th and 16th centuries? What are their intermediaries and filters? In what kinds of text and image are such reinterpretations to be found? What are their meanings and purposes? From ancient Greece to medieval and Renaissance Europe, how depictions of nature and the living world, of the relationships between the human and the non-human, of divine and nature, offered by these myths, were transmitted and reinterpreted?

Much studied nowadays, the notions of “nature” and “living world” have always been very hard to define, especially as their meanings evolve from one era to the next [1]. This conference does not deal directly with the general question of conceptions/perceptions of nature in antiquity and the pre-modern world, nor with the overall problem of the evolution of the notion of “nature” from antiquity to the 14th-16th centuries. Its topic is the reception of many types of mythical narratives, from Greek and then Roman literature, that offer to nature and the living world a prominent role.

In ancient Greece, “nature” (phusis) was part of a dynamic vision of the world that encompassed terrestrial, celestial and infernal beings. A rich matter of speculation, nature was understood, by example, as a demiurgic and supreme power inextricably linked to divine power. Ancient gods embodied and governed the natural world. Their coming into being was sometimes allowed by the elements: the primordial waters, sown with the blood of the cut sex of Ouranos (Heaven), gave birth to Aphrodite. Likewise, nature’s places –forests, islands, seas, deserts, but also gardens, fields and springs– were populated by both human and divine or fabulous beings who were part of its reign. Such beings interacted with all categories of the living world, also with “inanimate” things: plant and animal species, minerals, celestial bodies and constellations, seasons, mountains and geological formations. Yet the boundaries between these categories remain fragile. The image of an ordered, hierarchical cosmos, in which humankind holds a predominant place, was based on transformations, on ebbs and flows, on golden ages and decadences [2].

Writers and artists of the late Middle Ages and the 16th century often referred to such myths as “fables of the poets”. They were fascinated by these stories, by the literal, historical, as well as physical and allegorical meanings they often attributed to them. By appropriating nature and the living world associated with such myths, to what extent were they renewing them?

The study of reception involves investigating the more or less obvious and significant ways Greek myths, transmitted to Europe, are transformed in the 14th-16th centuries. The new literary and visual forms they take should bring up perspectives in historical, literary, philosophical and scientific domains. Our aim is indeed to explore what myths relating to nature and the living world reveal about the interests and concerns of pre-modern readers. To give an idea, still schematic, of the great variety of texts where these mythical narratives (re)appear, we might mention translations of Latin works (and, at the end of the considered period, of Greek works), sometimes with Latin mediation, mythographic works, chronicles, encyclopedias, moral treatises and other didactic works, scientific treatises, not to mention novels and poetic texts, written in Latin, Greek and vernacular languages. These manuscripts and printed books are often decorated. When textual and visual representations of myths are combined, images are never illustrations of a text, rather its extension. Whether derived from pre-existing models or not, miniatures and vignettes produce meaning, enriches the text, and reinforce the artist’s or his workshop role as inventor of new forms and narrative “montage”.

Then, from the 14th to the mid-16th century, what remains of the mythical thinking about nature and the living world? How did it “survive”? As people’s mentalities in this time were mostly shaped by a Christian way of thinking the natural world, what place is given to such myths in books and book decoration? If, in the Middle Ages, nature and all it contains were thought of within the Christian doctrine –in which “Nature” is an extension of God’s work– Greek myths were also the subject of reinterpretations that, if not reconcile, at least attenuate the divergences between Christian and pagan conceptions. Our purpose is to understand how these stories make sense in Christian societies of pre-modern Europe, and how representations of nature and the living world conveyed by Greek myths are updated and sometimes modified.

Moreover, in mythical thought, technological invention to appropriate, organize, and dominate nature aims as much to overcome its laws as to discover its “secrets”. Pierre Hadot emphasized not dualism but complementarity between a Promethean attitude (of conquest and domination of nature) and an Orphic attitude, which involves a harmonious relationship between humankind and the environment [3]. But what about this complementarity in the reception of Greek myths through texts and images? In historical reality, between the 14th and 16th centuries, the submission of nature transformed into resources by European human communities does not yet correspond to a clear separation between nature and society. Peoples don’t see themselves as being outside nature. The division between nature and culture, defined by Philippe Descola as part of the “naturalist ontology” [4], seems to emerge but is not yet what it will be in later centuries. What do authors and artists retain of the human-nature interactions from Greek myths?

We encourage proposals from a variety of research fields and methodological approaches –history, medieval and modern literature, book history, art history, philosophy, history of science or environmental humanities. Without excluding other perspectives, communications would be focused on:

Transmissions and rewritings: the literary or scientific contexts in which myths find a new place, its narrative form, the articulation of myth with other sources and materials, pre-modern visual compositions of Greek myths of nature.

Inside the reception of mythical narratives, evolution of the representations of “Nature” –a supernatural power, polysemic allegory and figure of creation– and of Greek deities who invest or personify different aspects of nature.

Reception of Greek cosmogonic myths and, outside the context of the world origins, reception of myths about births: tales of childbirth, germination, eruption, spurting, fall, etc.; reception of myths that explain natural phenomena.

Metamorphosis, a matter for the gods: stories of animal, vegetable, mineral or other metamorphosis, as a mode of expression of deities.

Reception of myths relating to more or less violent interactions between humans and nature: stories of the exploitation of nature as a resource, of its anthropization or domination; stories depicting mankind’s ability to imitate nature, to defy prohibitions or “natural” laws (healing, resuscitation, immortalization, giving life, magical enchantment); on the contrary, the fragility of men facing natural cataclysms.

Reception of myths of union and concord between beings, human and non-human, animate and inanimate things: images of unity of different components of the living world; heroes and heroines, deities and hybrid beings who subdue the most primal forces of nature, pacify it, or inspire a harmonious vision of the world; representations of idyllic spaces that give rise to artistic and aesthetic topoi: imaginary or real description of natural loci, variety and significance of the landscape, etc.

New lives of mythical hybrids and “fabulous” beings depicted in their imagined environments, reception of the mythical “wonders” of nature.

Creation of new myths about nature and the living world, inspired by Greek myths.

Submission guidelines

To submit your proposal, please send the title and a summary in French or English (maximum 200-300 characters), along with a brief CV,

by January 30th, 2025

at the following addresses:

catherine.gaullier-bougassas@unicaen.fr

laure.cebe@unicaen.fr

Notification of acceptance: by early March 2025.

The papers will be published by Brepols publishers, in the “Research on Antiquity Receptions” series (https://www.brepols.net/series/RRA).

Travel and accommodation costs will be covered according to the terms of the University of Caen Normandy.

Proposals selection

Catherine Gaullier-Bougassas, Professor of Medieval French Language and Literature, ERC Agrelita (Principal Investigator), Craham (UMR 6273), University of Caen Normandy

Angèle Tence , Post-d octoral researcher in Art History, ERC Agrelita, Craham (UMR 6273), University of Caen Normandy

