A polycentric war and its narratives

Looking at the Thirty Years War from a regional perspective calls in question well established narratives and reopens the debate on alternative interpretations. Instead of emphasizing certain conflicts and battlefields while disregarding others, the regional perspective points to a complex network of interrelated European conflicts. If we take the intendency of the smaller and bigger, the imperial and the nonimperial conflicts more seriously thus a new picture arises – this picture of a polycentric war that in its core was not held together by political conflict lines but by diverse forms of interaction. One of them was evidently the forming, the transfer, the accumulation und the storage of information, of knowledge, of narratives – of everything that helped contemporaries to make sense of the conflicts, to predict the future developments or to influence the decision-making-process of others.

This conference is therefore intended to analyze the Thirty Years War from a polycentric perspective that is focused on the evolution and the impact of the contemporary news market. Contributions most welcome being concerned with the entanglement of regional conflicts, the polycentric character of the war, the analysis of the war news market, the development of narratives that had an impact on the behavior of the contemporaries, their self-perception and their attitude towards the military conflicts.

14.11

Mis 08 0101 Espace Güggi University of Fribourg

8h30-9h Introduction (Thomas Lau, Claire Gantet)

1.The polyphony of News Markets

Chair: Kilian Schindler (Uni. Fribourg)

9h05-9h50 Sigrun Haude (Uni. Cincinnati), Uses and Realities of the News Market during the Thirty Years’ War

(Uni. 9h50-10h35 Michael Kaiser (Max-Weber-Stiftung Köln), News for politics or news for business? Advices from news writers during the Thirty Years' War

10h35-11h20 Thomas Lau (Uni. Fribourg), “We have safe news” – news, knowledge and decision making during the Grison Turmoil

11h20-11h35 Coffee break

2. Religious Pluralism in a polycentric Conflict

Chair: Kilian Schindler (Uni. Fribourg)

11h35-12h20 Guido Braun (Uni. Mulhouse), Une institution multipolaire face à un conflit polycentrique : la Curie romaine et ses nonciatures devant le défi de la guerre de Trente ans

12h30-14h Lunch

Chair : Vitus Huber (Uni. Fribourg)

14h-14h45 Bridget Heal (Uni. St. Andrews), War and Religious Narrative in Electoral Saxony

14h45-15h30 Gábor Kármán (Academy of Sciences Budapest), Regio or religio? The debates of the Transylvanian princes and the Hungarian elite on the Thirty Years War

15h30-15h45 Coffee break

Urban Politics and transurban conflicts

Chair: Marco Schnyder (Uni. Fribourg)

15h45-16h30 Rahms Isabell (Uni. Mainz), Was the flight a blessing? Mainz between 1637 and 1644

16h30-17h15 Peter Wallace (Hartwick College Oneonta New York), Intercity news networking among Alsatian towns

17h15-18h Philippe Martin (Uni. Lyon II), Les comptes des villes, une source pour dire la guerre de Trente ans ?

15.11

Mis 10 01.13

Spaces of Violence

Chair: Dominic-Alain Boariu (Uni. Fribourg)

8h30-9h15 Markus Meumann (Forschungszentrum Gotha der Universität Erfurt), An Unbounded Conflict? Violent Soldiers, Civilian Populations, and Military Justice in the Thirty Years' War (and beyond)

9h15-10h Luca Lo Basso (Università di Genova), Au service des Habsbourg. Ambrogio Spinola et la guerre polycentrique d’Ostende à Casale (1603-1630)

10h-10h15 Coffee break