Les populations du Sahara Occidental et celles de la Palestine partagent un même déni : celui de la reconnaissance, par des Etats tiers, d’une subjectivité politique leur donnant droit à décider de leurs destins par elles-mêmes. Pourtant, la majorité des Etats membres des Nations Unies reconnait l’Etat de Palestine, lequel s’apparente, sur le terrain, de plus en plus à une chimère (Guignard et Seurat, 2020). De la même manière, la République Arabe Sahraouie Démocratique, bien que ne siégeant pas à l’ONU, est membre fondateur de l’Union Africaine et est reconnue par plusieurs dizaines d’Etats, notamment africains et latino-américains. Le déni de reconnaissance entraîne une dépossession des populations sahraouies et palestiniennes de leurs droits, mais aussi de leur passé, leur présent et de leur avenir (Pappé, 2024 ; Lopez Bargados, 2015). Cette négation de la subjectivité politique correspond, de fait, à une infériorisation fonctionnelle aux projets d’expansion territoriale dont sont porteurs le Royaume du Maroc et l’Etat d’Israél (Gimeno Martin, 2016 ; Gresh, 2023). Leurs projets reposent sur la soumission des populations palestinienne et sahraouie à un régime qui en fait des parias et qui invisibilise toute expression d’autodétermination. Il s’agit du même déni qui se trouve à l’origine des deux moments clés relatifs à ces ” questions ” : l’accord tripartite de Madrid, du 14 novembre 1975, par lequel l’Espagne colonisatrice du Sahara Occidental, cède le territoire au Maroc et à la Mauritanie ; la résolution 181 des Nations Unies qui entérine le partage de la Palestine entre deux Etats indépendants, l’un arabe et l’autre juif. Dans une perspective historique, rappelons que les découpages frontaliers conséquents aux présences française et espagnole dans l’Ouest-saharien et aux accords Sykes-Picot ont suivi la même logique en établissant des limites arbitraires au mépris des systèmes d’organisation et des représentations des populations locales (Trout, 1969 ; Laurens, 1999). Ni dans le premier, ni dans le deuxième cas, ces dernières n’ont été consultées. Les traits communs des deux ” questions ” ne s’arrêtent pas à leur origine ou la contemporanéité du déni de reconnaissance, mais traversent toute l’histoire des deux peuples.

The populations of Western Sahara and Palestine share the same denial: that of recognition, by third-party states, of a political subjectivity granting them the right to decide their own destinies. Yet, the majority of United Nations member states recognize the State of Palestine, which increasingly resembles a chimera on the ground (Guignard and Seurat, 2020). Similarly, the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, although not a member of the UN, is a founding member of the African Union and is recognized by several dozen states, particularly in Africa and Latin America. The denial of recognition leads to the dispossession of the Sahrawi and Palestinian populations of their rights, as well as their past, present, and future (Papp´e, 2024; L´opez Bargados, 2015). This negation of political subjectivity corresponds, in fact, to a functional subordination to the territorial expansion projects promoted by the Kingdom of Morocco and the State of Israel (Gimeno Mart´ın, 2016; Gresh, 2023). Their projects are based on the submission of Palestinian and Sahrawi populations to a regime that marginalizes them and renders any expression of self-determination invisible. This is the same denial that lies at the root of the two key moments related to these ”issues”: the Tripartite Agreement of Madrid, on November 14, 1975, by which colonizing Spain ceded Western Sahara to Morocco and Mauritania; and UN Resolution 181, which endorsed the partition of Palestine into two independent states, one Arab and one Jewish. From a historical perspective, it should be noted that the border delineations resulting from French and Spanish presence in the Western Sahara and the Sykes-Picot agreements followed the same logic by establishing arbitrary boundaries, disregarding the organizational systems and perceptions of local populations (Trout, 1969; Laurens, 1999). In neither case were these populations consulted. The common traits of the two ”issues” are not limited to their origin or the contemporaneity of the denial of recognition but span the entire history of both peoples.

How can comparison and historical perspective on these two issues help us better understand their political, legal, and social dimensions? The aim of our proposal is, in fact, to highlight them, while at the same time trying not to overlook the differences, starting with the social structure of the two populations and their identity construction. Particular attention will be paid to communications that fall under one or more of the following areas: 1) The formation of nationalisms: origins, intellectuals, political influences, interactions, formation of political elites, structuring of mobilizations 2) The nature of colonial phenomena at play: forced population displacements, territorial annexations and occupation, eradication of cultural traditions, humanitarian aid (role of NGOs, donors, etc.) 3) International law in both issues: UN resolutions, the Geneva Convention, resolutions of regional organizations (AU, Arab League, OIC, Socialist International, etc.) 4) Solidarity and normalization with the occupiers: the role of EU countries, the role of the USA, resolutions of national parliaments, bilateral agreements at the regional level (e.g., Israel-UAE; Israel-Morocco; Morocco-USA; Morocco-France, etc.) 5) The stakes of natural resources 6) Sahrawi and Palestinian diasporas and their mobilizations in exile 7) Art in the service of independence struggles: artistic and literary productions 8) The historical memory of the two populations: their construction, their limits, and their transmission We favour cross-cutting communications, i.e., those addressing the same theme concerning both issues from a comparative perspective.

