Announcement

O “Sul” a que se dedica é multifacetado: não apenas o Sul de Portugal, mas também esta formação política no contexto da Europa do Sul e as geografias do hemisfério sul com as quais teve laços históricos no passado. É um centro regularmente avaliado pela FCT (Fundação para a Ciência e Tecnologia) em Portugal com bons resultados (classificado como “muito bom” em 2019 - a última avaliação concluída). Publica duas colecções de livros académicos, ambas sujeitas a revisão científica por pares por comités internacionais, utilizando o sistema “double-blind peer review”. Estas colecções são intituladas: “Biblioteca - Estudos & Colóquios” e “Fontes & Inventários”. Esta última, como o nome indica, dedica-se à divulgação de ferramentas e fontes de investigação que auxiliam os investigadores no seu trabalho.

Presentation

The CIDEHUS (Interdisciplinary Center for History, Cultures, and Societies) is a non-profit research unit in the field of Humanities and Social Sciences. Its core discipline is History, and its scientific program focuses on studying the impact of diversity and changes in the South over the long term.

The "South" it engages with is multifaceted: not only the South of Portugal but also this political formation in the context of Southern Europe and the geographies of the southern hemisphere with which it has had historical ties in the past. It is a center regularly evaluated by the FCT (Foundation for Science and Technology) in Portugal with good results (rated "very good" in 2019 - the last completed evaluation).

It publishes two collections of academic books, both of which undergo scientific peer review by international committees, using the "double-blind peer review" system. These collections are titled: "Biblioteca - Estudos & Colóquios" and "Fontes & Inventários." As the name suggests, the latter is dedicated to disseminating research tools and sources that aid researchers in their work. Although many of their publications are in Portuguese, both collections accept texts in English, French, Spanish, and Italian. They may be studies authored by its members or by other international researchers, as long as they pass the peer review process and the content is directly related to the center's scientific program.

CIDEHUS opens a call for manuscript submissions for publication in the «Bibliotecas - Estudos & Colóquios» and «Fontes e Inventários» collections.

Proposals must take into account the following:

Publication is made in e-book format through the OpenEdition Books platform.

The books must be directly related with CIDEHUS' strategic program: diversity and societal changes in the South (of Portugal, Europe, territories historically linked to the Iberian space, as well as the Mediterranean Sea) that are observed through different analytical scales.

Unitary books that alter the state of the art are preferred.

Each collection has an editorial and international scientific board that supervise the peer review process.

Each collections' editorial and scientific boards will select proposals sent within every four-month period.

Submission guidelines

Manuscripts must follow the outlined submission rules and sent to cidehus_edicoes@uevora.pt.

The final texts must not have over 350 pages (100 000 words or 630 000 characters).

More information is available on the information pages at Publicações do CIDEHUS.

CIDEHUS' Editorial Board for the Biblioteca – Estudos & Colóquios Collection

Mafalda Soares da Cunha (Director)

Graça Almeida Borges

Paulo Batista

Maria do Rosário Borges

Luísa Alvim (Technical Assistant)

Raquel Cabrita (Editorial Assistant)

CIDEHUS' Editorial Board for the Fontes e Inventários Collection

André Madruga Coelho (Director)

Paulo Batista

Nélson Vaquinhas

Bruno Lopes

Raquel Cabrita (Editorial Assistant)

Scientific Council for the Biblioteca – Estudos & Colóquios Collection