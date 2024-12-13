Call for papersHistory
Interdisciplinary Center for History, Cultures, and Societies (CIDEHUS) Publications – Open call for manuscript submissions
Published on Friday, December 13, 2024
The CIDEHUS (Interdisciplinary Center for History, Cultures, and Societies) is a non-profit research unit in the field of Humanities and Social Sciences. Its core discipline is History, and its scientific program focuses on studying the impact of diversity and changes in the South over the long term. The "South" it engages with is multifaceted: not only the South of Portugal but also this political formation in the context of Southern Europe and the geographies of the southern hemisphere with which it has had historical ties in the past. It publishes two collections of academic books, both of which undergo scientific peer review by international committees, using the "double-blind peer review" system. These collections are titled: "Biblioteca - Estudos & Colóquios" and "Fontes & Inventários." As the name suggests, the latter is dedicated to disseminating research tools and sources that aid researchers in their work.
The "South" it engages with is multifaceted: not only the South of Portugal but also this political formation in the context of Southern Europe and the geographies of the southern hemisphere with which it has had historical ties in the past. It is a center regularly evaluated by the FCT (Foundation for Science and Technology) in Portugal with good results (rated "very good" in 2019 - the last completed evaluation).
It publishes two collections of academic books, both of which undergo scientific peer review by international committees, using the "double-blind peer review" system. These collections are titled: "Biblioteca - Estudos & Colóquios" and "Fontes & Inventários." As the name suggests, the latter is dedicated to disseminating research tools and sources that aid researchers in their work. Although many of their publications are in Portuguese, both collections accept texts in English, French, Spanish, and Italian. They may be studies authored by its members or by other international researchers, as long as they pass the peer review process and the content is directly related to the center's scientific program.
CIDEHUS opens a call for manuscript submissions for publication in the «Bibliotecas - Estudos & Colóquios» and «Fontes e Inventários» collections.
Proposals must take into account the following:
- Publication is made in e-book format through the OpenEdition Books platform.
- The books must be directly related with CIDEHUS' strategic program: diversity and societal changes in the South (of Portugal, Europe, territories historically linked to the Iberian space, as well as the Mediterranean Sea) that are observed through different analytical scales.
- Unitary books that alter the state of the art are preferred.
- Each collection has an editorial and international scientific board that supervise the peer review process.
- Each collections' editorial and scientific boards will select proposals sent within every four-month period.
Submission guidelines
- Manuscripts must follow the outlined submission rules and sent to cidehus_edicoes@uevora.pt.
- The final texts must not have over 350 pages (100 000 words or 630 000 characters).
More information is available on the information pages at Publicações do CIDEHUS.
CIDEHUS' Editorial Board for the Biblioteca – Estudos & Colóquios Collection
- Mafalda Soares da Cunha (Director)
- Graça Almeida Borges
- Paulo Batista
- Maria do Rosário Borges
- Luísa Alvim (Technical Assistant)
- Raquel Cabrita (Editorial Assistant)
CIDEHUS' Editorial Board for the Fontes e Inventários Collection
- André Madruga Coelho (Director)
- Paulo Batista
- Nélson Vaquinhas
- Bruno Lopes
- Raquel Cabrita (Editorial Assistant)
Scientific Council for the Biblioteca – Estudos & Colóquios Collection
- Cátia Antunes (Leiden University)
- Gibran Bautista y Lugo (Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México)
- Jaime Serra (Universidade de Évora)
- Juan Luis Pan-Montojo (Universidad Autónoma de Madrid)
- Laura de Mello e Souza (Université de Paris IV - Sorbonne)
- Mariana Cândido (Emory University)
