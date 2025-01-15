Pioneering archaeological diving in the Mediterranean and Black Sea

Announcement

In spring 2020, Jean-Pierre Joncheray started planning a symposium on pioneering archaeological diving in the Mediterranean, but sadly passed away later that year. To honor his memory, Aresmar (Association pour les Recherches Sous-Marines en Roussillon) and Cresem (Centre de Recherches sur les Sociétés et Environnements en Méditerranée - UR 7397 - Université de Perpignan Via Domitia) arenow organizing a multidisciplinary conference in April 2025.

Argument

This conference honours long-gone pioneers and those whose work ended in the early 2000s. We will explore their contributions to the exchange of knowledge across the Mediterranean. We invite archaeologists, historians, anthropologists, media and communication scholars, heritage curators, and witnesses to discuss these pioneering figures, focusing on their excavation methods, conservation techniques, and efforts to share knowledge about their archaeological finds.

We aim to understand how these pioneering approaches inform current archaeological thinking and methods. We also want to explore how they continue to affect the daily work of today's archaeologists and shape the creation and sharing of knowledge in the Mediterranean region and beyond.

This international symposium aims to provide a forum for reflecting on the work of pioneering archaeological divers in the Mediterranean and Black Sea from the 1940s onwards. The papers will focus on three main areas of these pioneering practices :

Theme 1: Issues and Methods

The foundations, evolutions, and renewals of methodological questions are a key focus of the conference. The aim is to show the evolution of ideas and methods in maritime archaeology and excavation. We will focus on some evolving research issues. These include:

· the shift in construction methods from Antiquity to the Middle Ages

· the merging of Atlantic and Mediterranean shipbuilding traditions

· new ideas about ports and the land/sea interface

· the revived interest in cargoes through archaeometric analysis

· the study of deep-sea wrecks

Theme 2: Pioneering Figures

In addition to a gallery of portraits, a presentation of the pioneers in archaeological diving prompts us to explore its origins and how it evolved. The diverse profiles will highlight the contributions of various groups (academic, self-taught, sport diving, military, etc.), the main wreck reporters and the wrecks to which they are linked.

Theme 3: Collections, Publication, and Transmission

Museums of history and archaeology have introduced underwater collections. Collections from archaeological repositories, linked to museums or not, are being re-examined. This theme explores the history of these collections, their conservation, and storage. It alsoexamines how they are shared with the public and featured in the media.

This theme also lets us examine the history of scientific publications on underwater archaeology, a vital part of research. We'll look at examples like the French publication Cahiers d'Archéologie Subaquatique, open to amateur archaeologists, and the CNRS journal Archaeonautica, aimed at professional researchers.

Finally, the transmission of knowledge, including through university courses, is at a crossroads of archaeological, technical, and regulatory issues. It is developed through some university archaeology programs and by individual researchers. This work led to dissertations and theses, and eventually to specialized training programs.

Submission procedures

We welcome papers from researchers across the humanities and social sciences, particularly those related to the conference themes. Presentations should be limited to 20 minutes. Proposals must include:

· title of the paper

· author's name, institutional affiliation, contact information, and email address

· a concise abstract of no more than 10 lines

Working languages for the conference are French and English; papers must be delivered in one of these languages.

Please send submissions to: colloquearcheo2025@univ-perp.fr

Deadline for proposals: 15 January 2025

· Response from the scientific committee: 15 March 2025

· Conference dates: 12-13-14 June 2025

Proceedings will be published.

Scientific committee