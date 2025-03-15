Sung poetry in Amazigh and Arabic languages

Announcement

Dans le cadre des études berbères, les années 1960 ouvrent une nouvelle ère pour les objets littéraires et en particulier pour la poésie. Est délaissée une approche de cette poésie comme échantillon linguistique ou comme champ documentaire sommé de révéler « l’âme berbère » qui avait dominé l’ère coloniale et abouti à la publication de nombreux recueils écrits ? A côté de la pratique de la collecte et de la publication de corpus qui se poursuit jusqu’à aujourd’hui (aussi bien par des spécialistes que par des amateurs), des études ont mis en avant la fonction des textes littéraires sur le plan de la communication littéraire mais aussi leurs aspects esthétiques, et ont interrogé les ou le système(s) littéraire(s) berbère(s) / amazigh(s) (Bounfour, 1999 ; Galand-Pernet, 1998). Les perspectives d’analyse se sont multipliées : regards sur la métrique et les aspects musicaux à travers l’ethno-musicologie (Jouad, Mahfoufi), question des impacts de l’écrit sur les performances orales à travers la chanson moderne (Yacine), celle de l’intertextualité entre genres anciens et nouveaux (Ameziane), effets de l’affirmation identitaire… Cette poésie berbère / amazighe chantée, ancienne et retranscrite ou renouvelée dans de nouvelles formes de performance (oralité médiatisée), sert aussi de matériau essentiel pour la connaissance des sociétés berbères : ces « textes », dès les années 1970, ont commencé à servir des approches ethno historiques dans le cadre de l’oral history (J. Vansina, 1961) et de l’histoire « populaire » mobilisées par divers chercheur à partir des années 1970 (Benbrahim, Agrour, Assam), approches impactant les sociétés elles-mêmes : les usages sociaux de cette poésie chantée se transforment comme le montrent ses nouveaux contextes de performances (célébrations locales, festivals régionaux…), offrant par la même occasion de nouveaux objets à l’ethnologie. En parallèle, le contexte de développement des NTIC incite à une réévaluation de l’oralité, entre maintien d’une “oralité primaire” telle que définie par Zumthor, 1983 (Amussu, 2019) et développement d’une “oralité tertiaire” en lien avec la raison numérique telle qu’abordée par Mayer, 2009. Les enquêtes de terrain ou en ligne offrent de multiples signes de sa vitalité actuelle. Les propositions pourront s’inscrire dans ces perspectives multiples, en questionnant les continuités et les ruptures en ce qui concerne aussi bien les performances, le fond (thématiques), la forme (prosodie, esthétiques musicalités…) et les fonctions de ces multiples réactualisations poétiques.

Cet axe se propose d’étudier le phénomène du ṭarab et ses diverses manifestations en accordant une attention particulière au jeu musical et à celui de l’interprète. Le ṭarab est un état émotionnel que provoque la poésie et la musique. Il est « la finalité de la musique » (G. Pernon, 1998). C’est « un large spectre de sentiments, des plus intériorisés aux plus violents : plaisir, délectation, choc émotionnel, exaltation […], et même transe pouvant provoquer la mort. » (J. Lambert) 1 . De très nombreuses scènes qui illustrent l’effet du ṭarab sur le récepteur sont décrites par Abū l-Farağ al-Iṣfahānī dans Kitāb al-Aġānī. Selon F. Lagrange, le ṭarab « nait de l’adéquation entre l’ethos inspiré par la mélodie et la thématique de la qaṣīda, non par une naïve nature descriptive de la musique, mais par la subtile alchimie qu’imprime le chanteur à son jeu entre rythme musical et métrique poétique, par sa diction, son choix des coupures et des respirations, qui colorent le texte de milles nuances » 2 .

La performance poétique est quasi-inhérente à la poésie arabe ancienne. Les poètes, ceux qui composaient oralement et/ou leurs transmetteurs, comme ceux qui composaient par écrit, déclamaient leurs poésies en public, dans les foires et les marchés, dans les cours royales et califales, et dans diverses assemblées. La performance poétique implique la voix, le souffle et le corps (le regard, la gestuelle). Elle donne à entendre non seulement le contenu du poème, mais réalise son rythme et sa musicalité (rimes internes et externes ; assonances et allitérations). La voix du poète ou celle du rhapsode n’actualise la musicalité du poème que le temps que dure la performance. L’adaptation du poème, sa mise en musique, enveloppe de sonorités le poème, lui donne une musicalité seconde et la voix de la chanteuse ou celle du chanteur se substitue à la voix du poète et à celles de l’auditeur et du lecteur. « Le muṭrib n’est pas le porte-voix d’un poète, il n’est aucunement à son service » (F. Lagrange, 2012). En effet, le chanteur s’approprie le poème, il l’interprète et sa voix le sert et le sublime. Son expressivité, son phrasé, ses modulations, ses vocalises et ses ornements et leur emplacement, ses sorties de la mélodie pour l’irtiğāl [l’improvisation], sont autant de pistes à explorer. Ils constituent sa performance, traduisent son imprégnation à la fois par la poésie et la musique, donnent corps à son émotion, à la salṭana (émotion esthétique) qu’il transmet à l’auditeur.

Les poèmes chantés relèvent de deux catégories : la première est constituée de poèmes appartenant aux trois registres de langue mentionnés supra et sont composés par des poètes- paroliers et donc destinés à être chantés (zağal moderne ; malḥūn/mālūf ; ʿayṭa ; etc.). La seconde catégorie est composée de poèmes anciens et modernes en fuṣḥā et sont choisis par un compositeur ou un(e) interprète. Le choix d’un poème peut se doubler d’un choix de vers dans ce même poème. En effet, il arrive souvent qu’on chante un extrait et non le poème en entier, et ce, pas seulement en raison des contraintes liées à son enregistrement sur un support quelconque. En effet, cette pratique remonte aux temps anciens comme en témoignent les aṣwāt [les poèmes chantés] dans Kitāb al-Aġānī d’Abū l-Farağ al-Iṣfahānī (897- 967 J.-C.) qui n’excédaient guère sept vers (F. Lagrange, 2012). Cet axe s’intéressera aux critères qui président au choix des compositeurs ou ceux des interprètes de ce qui est « chantable » (F. Lagrange, 2012). On se demandera si ces choix sont dictés par un goût poétique de leurs auteurs ou bien par le goût du public, s’ils sont le résultat d’un effet de mode ou d’un contexte politique et historique. 3.1. Le choix de la reprise

This inaugural issue of Poésies toutes ! aims to deal with sung poetry in Amazigh and Arabic languages, based on the observation that in these two linguistic domains, poetry and song are important components of culture, if not the most important. This cultural affinity extends to the age-old relationship between these two arts. They are, in a way, two sides of the same coin.

This publication will be divided into two parts. Each of them will bring together contributions that explore sung poetry in the three idioms : Amazigh and Arabic, taking into account the diversity and linguistic particularities specific to each of them.

As this editorial choice is perfectly in line with the founding principles of the magazine, this issue will open its columns to contributions dealing with songs from both the “scholarly” and “popular” fields.

The aim of this call is to produce a multi-disciplinary and interdisciplinary issue (literature, history of poetry, linguistics, musicology, ethnomusicology, history, sociology).

As a digital magazine, Poésies toutes ! offers contributors the possibility of disseminating multimedia objects : images, sound documents, videos, field data, etc., in this thematic dossier as in all future publications.

Arabic Studies

“[...] theorists are unanimous in believing that perfection is achieved only when melody

is combined with poetic text.” (A. Shiloah, 1994)

This section of the thematic dossier will explore six main axes, beginning with an attempt to grasp the « the elusive ‘language of songs’ ») (F. Lagrange, 2012).

1. Language

Three linguistic registers are subject to analysis: 1. Pre-modern and modern poetry in fuṣḥā (literal Arabic); 2. Poetry in “Middle Arabic”: Zağal, muwaššaḥāt, šiʿr ʿāmmī (Orient), malḥūn ; mālūf/ṭarab andalūsī (Maghreb), šiʿr nabaṭī (Arabian Peninsula); šiʿr ḥumaynī (Yemen) ; and 3. vernacular or dialect poetry : Algerian šaʿbī ; ʿayṭa (Morocco) ; etc.

In addition to studying the question of diglossia, the investigation will address the potential existence of a poetic Koïné in the poetries of the malḥūn and the mālūf/ṭarab andalūsī. It will also delve into the linguistic, poetic and prosodic aspects of poetry produced in these three language registers.

2. Genres

The pre-modern and modern repertoire in Arabic is largely dominated by entertainment songs; ġazal (love poetry) reigns supreme. However, other genres feature prominently: religious poetry (particularly mystical/sufi); panegyric (madīḥ); nationalist poetry, and political satire.

In addition to these genres, there are songs that are now part of our heritage, such as: the morning fayrūziyāt, broadcast by radio stations in many Arab countries; the kalṯūmiyyāt (Umm Kulṯūm's televised concerts broadcast every first Thursday of the month on Egyptian TV), the ṭarab andalūsī broadcast in the early afternoon and the malḥūn songs broadcast mid-afternoon by Moroccan national radio, etc. There are also commemorative songs for religious and national celebrations, often broadcast on anniversaries.

The axis seeks to question the relationship of the components of this repertoire to history and to measure their cultural, social and political impacts.

3. Choices: selection of poems, verses, and reprises

Sung poems fall into two categories:

1. Poems composed in the three registers mentioned above, composed by poet-lyricists and intended for singing (modern zağal ; malḥūn/mālūf; ʿayṭa; etc.).

2. The second category consists of pre-modern and modern poems in fuṣḥā and are chosen by a composer or performer. The choice of a poem can be coupled with a choice of verses within that same poem. Indeed, we often sing an extract rather than the whole poem, and not just because of the constraints associated with recording it on any medium.

Indeed, this practice dates to ancient times as witnessed by the aṣwāt [sung poems] in Kitāb al-Aġānī by Abū l-Farağ al-Iṣfahānī (AD 897-967), which hardly exceeded seven verses (F. Lagrange, 2012).

This axis will focus on the criteria used by composers or performers in determining what is “singable” (F. Lagrange, 2012). Are these choices guided by poetic taste, audience preferences, trends, or political and historical contexts.

3.1. Choice of covers

There are two types of covers:

3.1.1 Covers: between emulative imitations and heritage preservation

A common practice involves reprising both the text and melody performed by different artists (Ṣafwān Bahlawān and his covers of the songs of Muḥammad ʿAbd al-Wahāb (d. 1991), Fuʾād al-Zabbādī and his covers of numerous songs, notably Egyptian). This serves as a tribute to the original performer and often carries a subtle desire to rival or surpass them.

Another case in point involves composers singing poems they originally set to music for other performers, as in Muḥammad ʿAbd al-Wahāb self-performed setting of Nizār Qabbānī’s (d. 1998) poem, later interpreted by Nağāt al-Ṣaġīra.

3.1.2. Repetition of the same text in a different musical setting

This is also prevalent in Arabic music. For instance, Kamāl al-Dīn Ibn al-Nabīh’s poem Afdīh in ḥafiẓa l-hawā aw ḍayyaʿā was first sung by Umm Kulthum and later by Aḥmad al-Bayḍāwī. Similarly, Abū Firās al-Ḥamdānī’s elegy Arāka ʿaṣiyya l-damʿ was set to music three times by ʿAbduh al-Ḥāmūlī, Aḥmad Zakariyā (d. 1961), and Riyāḍ al-Sunbāṭī (d. 1981). Umm Kulthum performed all three versions, with the most recent (1965) becoming the most famous.

These revivals extend beyond classical Arabic poetry to other genres, such as malḥūn pieces revived by groups like Ğīl Ğilāla. This axis will explore how such reprises reflect emulative imitation on the one hand, and how they contribute to the preservation of turāṯ (heritage) on the other, just as singing muwaššaḥāt, ṭarab andalūsī, malḥūn, etc., does today.

4. Musical adaptation

The musical and vocal adaptation of the poetic text is the nodal point of sung poetry. This axis will focus on the relationship between poem, music/melody, and performance/singing. It will investigate the many aspects of this relationship, including how the poem is set to music, the relationship between poetic genres and musicological genres, how music can modify the poem, and the alignment between melodic phrases, poetic meters, and hemistiches.

5. Voice

Poetic performance is nearly intrinsic to classical Arabic poetry. Poets, whether composing orally and/or through their transmitters, as well as those who composed in writing, would declaim their poetry in public settings such as fairs, markets, royal and caliphal courts, and various assemblies.

Poetic performance engages the voice, breath, and body (including gaze and gestures). It delivers not only the content of the poem but also realizes its rhythm and musicality through internal and external rhymes, assonance, and alliteration. The poet’s voice or that of the rhapsode actualizes the musicality of the poem only for the duration of the performance itself.

When a poem is adapted and set to music, it becomes enveloped in soundscapes, gaining a secondary musicality. The voice of the singer replaces that of the poet, as well as those of the listener and reader. “The muṭrib is not merely the mouthpiece of a poet, nor is he in their service” (F. Lagrange, 2012). Indeed, singers appropriate the poem, interpreting it; their voice serves and elevates it. Their expressiveness, phrasing, modulations, vocalizations, ornaments and their placement, as well as their departures from the melody for irtiğāl (improvisation), represent critical avenues for analysis. These elements form the singer’s performance, reflecting their deep immersion in both poetry and music, giving shape to their emotion and to the salṭana (aesthetic rapture) they transmit to the listener.

6. Reception: the ṭarab

This axis examines the phenomenon of the ṭarab and its various manifestations, paying particular attention to the interplay between the music, performer, and audience.

Ṭarab is an emotional state evoked by poetry and music, described as “the ultimate goal of music” (G. Pernon, 1998), encompassing a spectrum of feelings from inner delight to ecstatic trance, even leading to death in extreme cases (J. Lambert). Numerous scenes in Kitāb al-Aġānī by Abū l-Farağ al-Iṣfahānī illustrate the profound impact of ṭarab on listeners.

According to F. Lagrange, the ṭarab “is born of the adequacy between the ethos inspired by the melody and the thematic of the qaṣīda, not by a naive descriptive nature of the music, but by the subtle alchemy imparted by the singer in his interplay between musical rhythm and poetic metre, through his diction, his choice of pauses, and breaths, coloring the text with countless nuances”.

When performing a waṣla (musical suite), the poem's aesthetic elements, its affectivity (Ullmann, 1964), are magnified by music and voice with the aim of provoking ṭarab in the receiver.

In the passage he devotes to the “criteria of excellence” concerning public performance enunciated by ancient Arab music theorists, A. Shiloah indicates that one of the qualities required of the musician-singer is their “ability to be moved and to move” (A. Shiloah, 1994), their ability to establish emotional communication in their interaction with the audience. An interaction in which their salṭana, and their impressive expressiveness, produce the ṭarab of the audience, that reacts to the performance they are witnessing in a variety of ways: cheers, applause, insistent requests for repeats expressed by the famous cries: “aʿid! aʿid! aʿid!”, encores, etc.

Amazigh Studies

In Berber studies, the 1960s ushered in a new era for literary objects, and poetry in particular. The approach that had dominated the colonial period—treating Berber poetry as a linguistic sample or as a documentary field tasked with revealing the “Berber soul”—was gradually abandoned. This shift gave way to a broader focus on the literary and aesthetic dimensions of these texts and their function in literary communication. While the practice of collecting and publishing poetic corpora has continued to the present day, carried out by both specialists and amateurs, new studies have highlighted the aesthetic value of these works and examined the structure(s) of Berber/Amazigh literary systems (Bounfour, 1999; Galand- Pernet, 1998).



Analytical perspectives have since diversified. These include studies on metrics and musical aspects through ethnomusicology (Jouad, Mahfoufi), the impact of writing on oral performances in modern song (Yacine), intertextuality between traditional and contemporary genres (Ameziane), and the effects of identity assertion.



This ancient Berber/Amazigh poetry, transcribed or renewed in new forms of performance (mediatized orality), also serves as essential material for understanding Berber societies : as early as the 1970s, these “texts” began to be used in ethno-historical approaches within the framework of oral history (J. Vansina, 1961) and “popular” history mobilized by various researchers from the 1970s onwards (Benbrahim, Agrour, Assam), approaches that have had an impact on the societies themselves : the social uses of this sung poetry are changing, as shown by the new contexts in which it is performed (local celebrations, regional festivals...), at the same time offering new objects for ethnology. By the same token, the development of NICTs is prompting a reassessment of orality, between the maintenance of a “primary orality” as defined by Zumthor, 1983 (Amussu, 2019) and the development of a “tertiary orality” in connection with “digital rationality” (raison numérique) as discussed by Mayer, 2009. Field or online surveys offer multiple signs of its current vitality.



Proposals may take these multiple perspectives into account, questioning continuities and ruptures in terms of performance, content (themes), form (prosody, musical aesthetics, etc.) and the functions of these multiple poetic updates.

