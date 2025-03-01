Announcement

Call for papers, UISPP intercongress (Java - 27 cotober - 6 november 2025)

Argument

This symposium will concentrate on the creation, transmission and movements of prehistoric collections –including natural history specimens, human remains, and artefacts–, from the colonial era to the present day. Particular emphasis will be placed on collections from Southeast Asia, however, case studies drawn from other historical and geographical contexts are welcome too.

It will concentrate on three interdependent topics:

Field explorations conducted in Southeast Asia during the colonial and post-colonial periods.

Movement of samples and collections i n their diversity (museum, academic, private, and community-owned collections), exchanged, curated, and displayed in Asia and elsewhere in the world.

Archaeological collections today : narratives, accessibility, policies and regulation in local and international contexts.

The theme “Field explorations” will concentrate on the scientific practices, methods and techniques employed in the collect of archaeological artefacts, ecofacts, and human remains, surveys and excavations carried out by laymen and archaeologists (Blanckaert 1996; Kuklick & Kohler 1996; Kolher 2007; Latour 1993). It would include papers:

paying particular attention to the collaborative aspects of these scientific undertakings, in which the local population and knowledge possibly played important roles (Chambers & Gillespie 2000; Dubald & Madruga 2022; Podgorny 2015);

about forms of scientific validations and expertise between the field and institutions: international scientific commissions with interdisciplinary and international collaborations in European and Asian laboratories, etc. (Bossaert & Durand 2018; Reubi 2015);

(Bossaert & Durand 2018; Reubi 2015); about the role of foreign financing or international institutions (UNESCO) and foundations (not restricted to American ones, but also referring to Dutch, Japanese, Australian institutions) during the colonial and postcolonial periods (Boylan 1997 [1979]; Carruthers 2019; Delley et al. 2016; Kaeser 2002; Petitjean et al. 2006; Proctor 2003).

The theme “Movement of samples and collections” will examine the itineraries, exchanges, cataloguing, description, and interpretation of the material collected as well as its dissemination to the public (Achim & Gänger 2021; Secord 2004). It will focus on the fate these collections have faced on site in Asia, and abroad (19th-21th c.). It would include papers

identifying which specimens were retained in Asia and which ones were sent abroad, and for which reasons;

studying the making of copies: selection of models, methods to reproduce originals (drawing, casts, digital models and twins) and their different uses: pedagogical, scientific, for museums exhibitions, commercial, etc.;

examining the possible reconfiguration, division, reshaping of these collections, and the consequences on the narratives about them (Bennett et al. 2017);

determining how the political and cultural transition from colonial to post-colonial society has impacted the ways prehistory has been collected, exhibited, and communicated (Schlanger 2002; Schmalzer 2008).

The theme “Archaeological collections today” addresses current practices in local and international contexts regarding the narratives about collections, their accessibility, their scientific relevance and epistemic significance, and their related policies and regulation in Asia and abroad (Bloembergen & Eickhoff 2011; Drieënhuizen & Sysling, 2021). Collection managers and curators are especially welcome in this section, as well as scholars interested in collections provenance research. Papers could deal with:

innovative experiences and current trends in museology, regarding display methods and narratives;

the interrelations between policies, regulations, and standards implemented by national and international institutions;

the diversity of governance forms of museal institutions: public and private, including community-owned institutions (Bezerra & Gomes Ferreira 2002; Clifford 1997);

the place of alternative narratives in current museographies, including discourses by local communities (biography of objects and collections) and historians of science and collections (Delley & Kaeser 2024).

Expected proposals should take into account:

The political, social, economic, religious and cultural dimensions of scientific practice;

the continuities and ruptures observed between the colonial and post-colonial periods;

the multi-scale realities involving actors, institutions, practices, networks, activism, specimens and artefacts;

the impact of places within scientific practices: between centres and peripheries; colonies and metropolises; rural and urban areas; shared and contested territories.

How to submit

Please send abstracts (2000 characters max) with title, the name(s) of the author(s) and its/their affiliation(s), an email address to: history-of-archaeology@uispp.org

Deadline: 1st March 2025.

Convenors

Maddalena Cataldi, Sapienza University of Roma, Italy

Adèle Chevalier, Muséum national d’histoire naturelle, France

Géraldine Delley, Latenium museum & University of Neuchâtel, Switzerland

Sébastien Plutniak, Centre national de la Recherche scientifique, lab. CITERES, Tours, France

Bibliographic orientations

