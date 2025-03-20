Announcement

Presentation

The third Saikaku-Bakin symposium will be held on 20-22 March 2025 at Collège de France and Paris Cité University in Paris. Its goal is to foster conversation among scholars working on Early Modern Japanese narrative across the entire Edo period. The presentations will explore the ways in which Japanese authors of the Early Modern period attempted to make their writing available to new audiences through a wide array of rewriting processes. The relationship and boundaries between prose genres and other narrative or non-narrative forms, including images and performance will also be considered. Possible questions include:

What do we mean by terms like “popular literature” and “popularization”? Can these terms be applied productively to Edo-period literature?

What role do forms of rewriting such as translation, adaptation, pastiche, parody, etc. play in Edo-period literature? How did writers of the Edo period experiment with different generic forms and ways of thinking about composition itself?

Can early modern writers and their works inform our current efforts to bring literature to new audiences via translation and other strategies?

Thursday March 20th

Edo Narrative

Collège de France, Institut des Civilisations - Salle Françoise Héritier

5:30-7:00pm Q&A

Panel 1

7:00-7:30pm

Chair: Paul Schalow (Rutgers University)

David ATHERTON (Harvard University) What is fiction for? Ueda Akinari’s Kamakura tales and the bounds of narrative

(Harvard University) What is fiction for? Ueda Akinari’s Kamakura tales and the bounds of narrative Andrew GERSTLE (SOAS University of London) Reading jōruri narratives

Friday March 21th M

Popular Literature

Paris Cité University - Amphithéâtre Alan Turing

Panel 2

11:00-11:30am Q&A

11:30am-12:00pm

Chair: Marianne Simon-Oikawa (Université Paris Cité)

Will FLEMING (UC Santa Barbara) Jippensha Ikku’s practice of serial publication and the emergence of an interactive readership

(UC Santa Barbara) Jippensha Ikku’s practice of serial publication and the emergence of an interactive readership HATANAKA Chiaki ( Keai University) Saikaku’s self-replication for the mass production of his works

Keai University) Saikaku’s self-replication for the mass production of his works Angelo WONG (Columbia University) Hyakumonogatari and setsuwa pastiche in Shokoku hyakumonogatari’s depictions of the return of dead wives

(Columbia University) Hyakumonogatari and setsuwa pastiche in Shokoku hyakumonogatari’s depictions of the return of dead wives Panel 3

2:30-3:30pm Q&A

3:30-4:00pm Chair: Daniel Struve (Université Paris Cité)

Cristian PALLONE (University of Bergamo) Yoshiwara goes to theatre: Some considerations regarding the evolution of sharebon in the Tenmei and Kansei eras

(University of Bergamo) Yoshiwara goes to theatre: Some considerations regarding the evolution of sharebon in the Tenmei and Kansei eras William HEDBERG (Arizona State University) Chikamatsu Monzaemon’s Later Battles of Coxinga and the Edo-period discovery of Taiwan

Panel 4

4:30-5:30pm Q&A 5:30-6:00pm

Chair: Gérald Peloux (Inalco)

Paola MASCHIO (University of Milan) The spoken language of women in Shikitei Sanba’s Ukiyo buro

(University of Milan) The spoken language of women in Shikitei Sanba’s Ukiyo buro David J. GUNDRY (UC Davis) The question of humor in Ihara Saikaku’s fiction

Saturday March 22

Popularization

Paris Cité University - Amphithéâtre Alan Turing

Panel 5

10-11:30am Q&A

11:30am-12:00pm Chair: Matthias Hayek (EPHE - PSL)

Nicolas MOLLARD (Université Jean Moulin Lyon 3) When philological essays disguise as fiction: an analysis of Kyokutei Bakin’s Mukashigatari shichiya no kura (1811)

(Université Jean Moulin Lyon 3) When philological essays disguise as fiction: an analysis of Kyokutei Bakin’s Mukashigatari shichiya no kura (1811) Ye YUAN (Oberlin College) Rewriting Japanese story into Chinese form: and the unruly woman in early modern Japan

(Oberlin College) Rewriting Japanese story into Chinese form: and the unruly woman in early modern Japan Kevin MULHOLLAND (University of Montana) Humor, historical consciousness and Engi kyōgiden information culture in Kyokutei Bakin’s Musō Byōei kochō monogatari

Panel 6

2:30-4:00pm Q&A 4:00-4:30pm

Chair: Nicolas Mollard (Université Jean Moulin Lyon 3)

Morgaine SETZER-MORI (Ruhr University Bochum) Historiographical elements and the construction of historical meaning in Takai Ranzan’s Atsumori gaiden: Kitan Aoba no fue (1813)

(Ruhr University Bochum) Historiographical elements and the construction of historical meaning in Takai Ranzan’s Atsumori gaiden: Kitan Aoba no fue (1813) Jeffrey KNOTT (National Institute of Japanese Literature) Premodern Genji commentaries and Tanehiko’s Nise Murasaki

(National Institute of Japanese Literature) Premodern Genji commentaries and Tanehiko’s Nise Murasaki Shan REN (University of Oregon) The alluring poisonous woman: Oren in Kyokutei Bakin’s Shinpen kinpeibai

Roundtable Discussion 4:30-5:30pm

Jeffrey NEWMARK (University of Winnipeg), Glynne WALLEY (University of Oregon) Bringing Edo literature to new audiences: translation, pedagogy, digital tools

Venues