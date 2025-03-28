Announcement

Ce colloque international ayant pour thème : « Genre et protection sociale : enjeux, défis et opportunités » entend donc aborder ces questions à travers une réflexion pluridisciplinaire, comparative et des méthodologies triangulées, en mettant l’accent sur les méthodes sexo-spécifiques et féministes. Il vise par le biais de partage des connaissances, des expériences et des bonnes pratiques, à identifier les défis majeurs auxquels les femmes et les hommes sont confronté·e·s en matière de protection sociale et à explorer les opportunités pour renforcer et enrichir les politiques et les programmes en faveur d’une protection sociale plus inclusive et équitable pour tou·te·s..

S’il est vrai que dans les pays en voie de développement, les femmes et les filles cumulent les vulnérabilités spécifiques et conjoncturelles, le souci d’efficience commande de s’intéresser davantage à la question de genre comme unité d’analyse dans tous les domaines du développement. En effet, celle-ci peut être entendue comme une construction sociale de la féminité et de la masculinité. Elle met l’accent sur le caractère social des discriminations et inégalités fondées sur le sexe, la classe, l’âge, la race et la nationalité, sur l’actualisation constante de cette construction tout le long du cycle de vie de l’homme et de la femme, selon les contextes et périodes historiques considérés. Dès lors, elle constitue une perspective intéressante pour analyser la protection sociale dans les pays en voie de développement, et devrait être pour une meilleure mitigation des risques sociaux. En outre, elle permet l’adoption d’une approche stratégique pour intégrer la dimension de genre dans la mise en œuvre de programmes et politiques publiques qui intègrent les différences entre les sexes et attaquent les inégalités existantes pour garantir une protection sociale efficace et équitable pour tou·te·s.

Les effets de ces lacunes se sont révélés avec acuité lors de la pandémie de COVID-19, où de nombreuses personnes se sont retrouvées privées de soins de santé et de travail. Les femmes ont particulièrement souffert de la baisse de l’emploi en raison de leur surreprésentation dans les secteurs les plus durement touchés par les fermetures (BIT, 2020). Au-delà de cette crise, elles sont généralement exposées à diverses vulnérabilités en raison des normes patriarcales et du type de rôle social et économique qui leur est attribué au sein de la famille et de la société (Chant, 2010). C’est ce qui ressort du rapport de la Banque mondiale Les femmes, l’entreprise et le droit, publié en 2023, qui souligne que dans 86 économies, les femmes font face à des restrictions d’accès à l’emploi ; dans 95 autres, elles ne bénéficient pas d’un salaire égal pour un travail de valeur égale, tandis que 178 économies maintiennent des obstacles juridiques entravant leur pleine participation à la vie économique.

La protection sociale est un ensemble de mesures visant à prévenir et à réduire la vulnérabilité ainsi que les risques socio-économiques et environnementaux liés notamment à la pauvreté et aux privations. Elle vise à soutenir les individus et les communautés à faire face aux chocs tout en renforçant l’inclusion et la cohésion sociale (BIT, 2021). Elle inclut les prestations à l’enfance et aux familles, les prestations de maternité, de chômage, d’accidents du travail et de maladies professionnelles, de maladie, de vieillesse, d’invalidité, ainsi que les prestations aux survivant·e·s. Elle comprend également la protection de la santé. Elle couvre tous ces domaines grâce à une combinaison de régimes contributifs (sécurité sociale) et non contributifs (aide sociale, services sociaux, mesures d’équité sociale). Elle touche à la fois les secteurs sociaux et économiques (Banque Mondiale, 2023) et agit en complément des diverses politiques publiques régissant ces secteurs.

Argument

Social protection encompasses a set of measures aimed at preventing and mitigating vulnerability as well as socio-economic and environmental risks, particularly those linked to poverty and deprivation. Its purpose is to support individuals and communities in coping with shocks while enhancing social inclusion and cohesion (ILO, 2021). It includes benefits for children and families, maternity, unemployment, work- related injuries and occupational diseases, illness, old age, disability, and survivors. Health protection is also a key component. Social protection spans these areas through a combination of contributory schemes (social security) and non-contributory schemes (social assistance, social services, and social equity measures). It intersects both social and economic sectors (World Bank, 2023), complementing various public policies governing these areas.

As a fundamental right, social protection is enshrined in most international human rights conventions, notably the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), which guarantees the right to social security (Article 22), decent work (Article 23), and an adequate standard of living (Article 25). Furthermore, it constitutes Target 1.3 of Sustainable Development Goal 1, which aims to establish “nationally appropriate social protection systems and measures for all, including social protection floors, to achieve substantial coverage of the poor and vulnerable by 2030.” Despite this international commitment, 4.1 billion people (53% of the global population) lack any income security through their national social protection systems (ILO, 2021). Where it exists, social protection is often limited to specific benefits, with only a fraction of the population able to access it (Piovani & Aydiner Avsar, 2015).

The consequences of these gaps were starkly highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic, which left many without access to healthcare or employment. Women, in particular, suffered from job losses due to their overrepresentation in sectors most affected by shutdowns (ILO, 2020). Beyond the pandemic, women are generally exposed to diverse vulnerabilities stemming from patriarchal norms and the social and economic roles assigned to them within families and society (Chant, 2010). This is echoed in the World Bank’s 2023 Women, Business and the Law report, which notes that in 86 economies, women face restrictions on employment; in 95 others, they do not receive equal pay for work of equal value, and 178 economies maintain legal barriers to their full participation in economic life.

While it is true that women and girls in developing countries experience both specific and contextual vulnerabilities, efficiency concerns necessitate a stronger focus on gender as an analytical lens in all development domains. Gender can be understood as a social construct of femininity and masculinity, highlighting the social nature of discrimination and inequalities based on sex, class, age, race, and nationality. This construct evolves continually throughout the life cycles of men and women, depending on

the historical periods and contexts considered. Consequently, it offers a valuable perspective for analyzing social protection in developing countries and contributes to better mitigation of social risks. Furthermore, it facilitates a strategic approach to integrating gender dimensions into the design and implementation of public programs and policies that address sex-based differences and existing inequalities, ensuring effective and equitable social protection for all.

The international colloquium themed “Gender and Social Protection: Issues, Challenges, and Opportunities” aims to address these issues through multidisciplinary, comparative reflections and triangulated methodologies, with a focus on gender-specific and feminist approaches. By fostering the exchange of knowledge, experiences, and best practices, the colloquium seeks to identify the major challenges facing men and women in accessing social protection and to explore opportunities for strengthening and enriching policies and programs toward a more inclusive and equitable social protection system for all.

This colloquium aims to bring together researchers, practitioners, policymakers, and activists to discuss critical issues related to the challenges, opportunities, and prospects surrounding gender equality and women’s empowerment in the field of social protection.

Specifically, it aims to :

Evaluate social protection policies in developing countries through a gendered perspective, considering both national and international contexts.

Examine how social protection policies and programs may perpetuate or mitigate gender inequalities.

Identify gaps and disparities in access to social protection benefits for women and men in all their diversities and understand the specific barriers they face.

Analyze the differentiated effects and impacts of social protection on women, girls, and other disadvantaged groups in relation to issues such as education, health, undernutrition and food insecurity, economic security, access to healthcare, economic empowerment, and combating gender-based violence.

Share best practices and innovations in gender-sensitive social protection.

Question the effects of social protection on eliminating gender discrimination and promoting gender equality.

Explore opportunities for reforming social protection systems to make them more gender-sensitive and transformative.

Provide recommendations to public policymakers and private institutions for designing and implementing social protection policies and programs that address the specific needs of women and men while enhancing policy effectiveness and equity.

Thematic areas

Without being exhaustive, proposals for contributions, which should strive for maximum innovation, must align with one of the four thematic areas below:

Thematic Area 1: Comparative Experiences of Gender in Public Policies and Institutional Reforms of Social Protection

This thematic area focuses on:

Differentiated approaches to integrating gender into public social protection policies.

Critical analysis of specific mechanisms (quotas, subsidies, targeted programs) used to include women in social protection systems.

Comparison of innovative programs (cash transfers, universal healthcare access, etc.) that have significantly impacted women’s empowerment and transformed gender inequalities.

Challenges and opportunities for integrating gender in social protection reforms.

The role of international organizations (United Nations System, World Bank, AfDB, ECCAS, CEMAC, etc.) in formulating and promoting gender-sensitive public social protection policies.

Partnerships between governments, NGOs, and international agencies to develop effective reforms for gender equality.

Thematic Area 2: Strengthening Contributory Social Protection Systems from a Gender Perspective

This thematic area addresses:

Gender-based inequalities in access to social security, particularly in sectors where women are overrepresented (informal work, domestic work, rural employment).

The impact of gender inequalities on access to social security benefits, such as healthcare, family allowances, and pensions.

Strategies to integrate gender dimensions into the expansion of social security schemes, considering women’s specific needs (maternity, childcare, precarious employment).

The role of public policies and local actors in designing more inclusive and gender- sensitive social security systems that reduce women’s economic vulnerabilities.

Examples of best practices and successful reforms to broaden social coverage for women, particularly in developing countries.

Thematic Area 3: Deployment of Non-Contributory Systems and Gender Inequalities

This thematic area examines:

Differential access to non-contributory systems, such as cash transfers, free healthcare, and education, based on gender.

The impact of social safety nets, allowances, and subsidies on the economic, social, political, and cultural empowerment of women, especially in rural areas.

Financial and social support programs aimed at reducing women’s economic dependence on patriarchal structures.

Barriers to accessing non-contributory systems for vulnerable women, such as informal workers, migrant women, or those living in rural areas.

Analysis of rural-specific challenges in accessing non-contributory systems for women (geographic isolation, lack of public services, economic precariousness) and the opportunities these systems offer for reducing gender inequalities in rural settings.

Thematic Area 4: Social Mobilization and Advocacy for Gender Justice in Social Protection Policies

This thematic area focuses on:

The role of feminist movements in promoting gender justice in social protection.

Advocacy strategies for the inclusion of women in contributory system reforms.

The use of media and social networks in advocacy campaigns for gender justice.

Opportunities to promote gender equality through social protection systems.

Feminist approaches to advocacy for gender justice in social protection.

The impact of colonialism and neocolonialism on social protection and gender justice.

Format

The colloquium will take place over two (02) days and will include:

Plenary lectures by internationally renowned experts.

Parallel sessions for presenting original research.

Discussion panels featuring representatives from diverse backgrounds.

Poster exhibitions and presentations by researchers and practitioners.

Instructions to authors

Accepted proposals will be submitted in the following formats:

Posters

Oral presentations (between 15 and 20 minutes)

Panel organization (1 hour and 30 minutes)

General guidelines

Communications must correspond to one of the axes of the colloquium. However, papers on topics that can be unambiguously related to the theme of the colloquium will be considered;

The manuscripts of the contributions, presented in either French or English, must be original and not submitted elsewhere for publication;

Manuscripts should ideally not exceed 15 pages, including bibliography. They must be written in Times New Roman (12 points), with one and a half (1.5) line spacing and justified (left and right alignment). Numbered pages will have no header or footer.

Each panel must include at least one professional and one academic. Panels should be composed of both women and men, as well as representatives from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and the Government.

Communications Languages

The required languages for the communications are English and French. Guidelines for abstracts

Poster

Title

Author(s)

2500 characters, including spaces.

Panels

A problem statement justifying the grouping of contributions (1500 characters, including spaces);

Title and summary of the panel.

For each communication:

Title of the communication

Author(s)

An abstract of 1500 characters, including spaces.

Oral communications

Thematic Area

Title of the communication (Uppercase, Bold, Times New Roman, Size 14)

Names and surnames, position, and affiliation of the author(s)

Email address of the author(s)

Abstract of 500 words (context, objectives, methodology, results, and conclusion)

The abstract should be typed in Word, using Times New Roman, size 12, with single line spacing.

A maximum of five references should follow the abstract.

Guidelines for full communications

Cover page

The cover page should include:

Title (maximum of 20 words, in Times New Roman, size 14, uppercase); Main author and any co-authors (if applicable), including their institutional affiliation, professional address, and email address (in size 10, italicized, aligned to the left).).

Following pages

Abstracts in French and English, followed by keywords in both languages.

The body of the text in Times New Roman, size 12, with single line spacing. (Introduction, Materials and Methods, Results)

Tables should be in the language of the paper and numbered.

Illustrations should be clearly identified, high-resolution, and easy to read. Table and illustration titles and captions should be in French and/or English.

Sections of an article (except for the introduction, conclusion, and bibliography) must be titled and numbered with digits (e.g., 1.; 1.1.; 1.2.; 2.; 2.1.; 2.2.;…). All pages must be numbered continuously

Bibliographic references :

Each bibliographic reference should be presented as follows:

Last name, followed by the first name(s) of the author(s), year of publication, title, place of publication, publisher’s region, pages (p.) of the article in the journal or collective volume.

References should be listed in alphabetical order by the last name of the author(s).

The list of all cited bibliographic references should be presented at the end of the article, before any annexes.

N.B. :

The evaluation of proposals will be conducted in a double-blind process. Complete texts will also be subject to evaluation. Contributions will be assessed by a scientific

committee based on their relevance, originality, and methodological quality. The scientific committee strongly emphasizes the originality and recency of the proposed work.

The best proposals will be selected as part of the collective work that will be published.

Submission guidelines

Proposals should be sent to the following email address :

cogeprosoc2025@gmail.com

before March 28, 2025

The submission email should have the subject line : SOUMISSION COLLOQUE LRGD_2025

Chronogram

Launch of the call for proposals: January 6, 2025

Deadline for submitting proposals in the form of abstracts: March 28, 2025

Notification of acceptance or rejection of proposals: April 30, 2025

Deadline for registration : June 15, 2025

Submission of full articles: June 30, 2025

Colloquium dates : July 24 and 25, 2025

Submission of revised and formatted articles: October 30, 2025

Publication of the special volume: End of January 2026

General conditions for participation

The registration and participation fees are as follows:

Professional organizations and others: 50,000 CFA francs

Doctor, Professor, and/or Researcher: 25,000 CFA francs

PhD students/Students: 10,000 CFA francs

Scientific committee

Pr. AHIKIRE Josephine, The University Makerere

Pr. ANGUE ABOSSOLO Monique, The University of Yaoundé I

Pr. ATANGANA MALONGUE Thérèse, The University of Yaoundé II-Soa

Pr. AVOM Désiré, The University of Yaoundé II-Soa

Pr. Blossom NGUM FONDO, The University of Yaoundé I

Pr. BOUILLY Emmanuelle, The University of Lille

Pr. Christine ABONGE, The University of Buea

Pr. Emmanuel VEBO YENSHU, The University of Buea

Pr. FAUCHER Carole, The University Clermont Auvergne

Pr. FOKO DADJI Gisèle Aurelie, The University of Yaoundé I

Pr. FOMBA KAMGA Benjamin, The University of Yaoundé II-Soa

Pr. JOURDAN Didier, The University Clermont Auvergne

Pr. Joyce BAYANDE MBONGO épse ENDELEY, The University of Buea

Pr. Justine AYUK, The University of Buea

Pr. KAMGNO épse KAMDEM Hélène, The University of Yaoundé II-Soa

Pr. KENFACK Pierre Etienne, The University of Yaoundé II-Soa

Pr. LEZOU Koffi Aimée-Danielle, The University Félix Houphouet Boigny

Pr. MACHIKOU épse NDZESOP Nadine, The University of Dschang

Pr. MIMCHE Honoré, The University of Yaoundé II-Soa

Pr. MOUNGOU épse MBENDA Sabine, The University of Yaoundé II-Soa

Pr. NADIFI RAJAA, The University Hassan II

Pr. NDENGUE Rose, The University York

Pr. NDJE NDJE Mireille, The University of Yaoundé I

Pr. NGA MINKALA Alice épse MOUKO, The University of Yaoundé II-Soa

Pr. NODEM Jean-Emet, The University of Dschang

Pr. NTONO TSIMI Germain, The University of Yaoundé II-Soa

Pr. NTUDA EBODE Joseph Vincent, The University of Yaoundé II-Soa

Pr. NYEGUE Maximilienne Ascencion épse EONE, The University of Yaoundé I

Pr. ONDOUA Alain Franklin, The University of Yaoundé II-Soa

Pr. OWONA NGUINI Mathias Eric, The University of Yaoundé II-Soa

Pr. TAMASANG Christopher FUNWIE, The University of Yaoundé II-Soa

Pr. TONYE Alphonse Joseph, The University of Yaoundé I

Pr. TCHAKOUNTE EPOUSE NUMBEM Jacqueline, The University of Yaoundé I

Pr. WAYACK-PAMBE Madeleine, The University Joseph Ki-Zerbo

Dr. Dorothy TATA FORSAC, The University of Buea

Dr. Ethel NGERE NANGIA, The University of Buea

Dr. Rogers NIYING, The University of Buea

Dr. Helen LINONGE FONTEBO, University of Buea

Dr. ZONEZIWOH MBONDGULO-WONDIEH, Women For a Change Cameroon (WFAC)

M. Ludovic MOLLIER, Institute for Research and Development (IRD).

Organising Committee

Pr. OMGBA Richard Laurent, Rector of the University of Yaoundé II-Soa

Pr. OWONA NGUINI Mathias Eric, Vice-Rector for Research, Cooperation, and Relations with the Business World, The University of Yaoundé II-Soa

Pr. BEYA Annie Sylvie épse WAKATA, Secretary General, University of Yaoundé II-Soa

Pr. TONYE Alphonse Joseph, DAAC, The University of Yaoundé II-Soa

Pr. AVOM Désiré, Dean, Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences, The University of Yaoundé II-Soa

Pr. ONDOUA Alain Franklin, Dean, Faculty of Legal Sciences, The University of Yaoundé II-Soa

Pr. Hélène KAMDEM KAMGNO, Director, Laboratory for Research on Gender and Development

Dr NDONOU TCHOUMDOP Michèle Estelle, Assistant to the Director, Laboratory for Research on Gender and Development ;

Dr NGO NOLLA Pauline Priscille, The University of Yaounde II-Soa ;

Dr NDOUMBE Dorothée Béatrice, The University of Yaounde II-Soa ;

Dr NYADJROH épse NYONGBET GABSA Lidwina Dope Institute of the Pan-African University of Governance, Social and Human Sciences (PAUGHSS) ;

Dr NJOUKIANG, Gladys, The University of de Buea ;

Dr ATSE KAMBO Martial, Institute of the Pan-African University of Governance, Social and Human Sciences (PAUGHSS) ;

Dr NGNIDJIO Tsapi Marlize Elodie, The University of Yaounde II-Soa ;

Dr TSAYEM Lydiane, The University of Yaounde II-Soa ;

Dr KEMAJOU DJILA Stéphanie, The University of Yaounde II-Soa ;

Dr KAMDEM BEAUDIE Naomie Joëlle, Imperial College London ;

Mme KOA OTTO Marie Christelle, The University of Yaounde II-Soa ;

Mme NDIKUM Felicia, The University of Yaounde II-Soa ;

M. ATEBA Félix, Institute for Research and Development, The University of Yaounde II- Soa ;

M. AYISSI NEMI Fabrice, Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) ;

M.BOLO NNANGA Severin, The University of Yaounde II Soa ;

Mme ZANG BETI Laure, The University of Yaounde II-Soa.

