La presse polonaise allophone en Europe : un enjeu (trans)national ?

Announcement

Argument

Since the beginning of the 19th century, the history of Poland has been marked by several waves of emigration. After the first political and intellectual Great Emigration of 1831, waves of economic, artistic, political and, more recently, educational emigration followed. In the 19th and early 20th centuries, France and Great Britain were a preferred destination. On the banks of the Seine, the emigrants mainly had journalistic activities, but it was in the Avignon dépôt that the first newspaper was born in 1832. The main objective of this press was to serve the Polish nation. Journalistic activity, as well as the development of the press intended for the Polish diaspora in Europe - written in Polish -, are part of the tradition of this diaspora. These newspapers in the "service of the people", also providing information and entertainment, involve the participation of several actors and intervention in different areas.

Several venues can be explored during this conference. Since a newspaper is produced for a specific readership, questioning this readership – here the Poles of the diaspora – allows us to better understand the place of reading and writing in a context of emigration. Questioning this written struggle by analyzing it, both locally and transnationally, enables us to shed light on the extent of the Polish community exiled in Europe. Newspaper merchants and other sellers, as well as printers and publishers of this press, are some of the hidden, even forgotten, actors in this world of the foreign-language press. The various correspondents of this press could also be questioned, in order to better understand the place of journalistic writing in exile. The issues related to the distribution and promotion imposed on the written word, particularly in a language that is not the national language, constitute essential elements for understanding its development. By analyzing the content of the newspapers of the Polish diaspora, the daily life and concerns of emigrants from different periods can be better understood. Informative, political and then entertaining content reflects the needs and concerns of the exiles. The research devoted to the allophone Polish press is in line with studies of the micro-history of Polish emigration.

Submission guidelines

Send your proposals to krystian.klekot.pro@gmail.com.

before 31 may 2025

They must be in French or English – the languages ​​of the study day.

The publication of the conference proceedings is planned for the year 2027 – your articles must be submitted during the year 2026.

A book review panel will also be offered : you can send proposals for books to be presented in this panel – send abstracts (200 words and bio/biblio ½ page).

Provisional calendar

February 2025 : appel à contributions /call for papers

31 (May) 2025 : clôture de l’appel à contributions- Date limite pour l’envoi des abstracts (200 mots et bio/biblio une ½ page)

02 july 2025 : réponses

04 december2025 : journée d’études à la Bibliothèque Polonaise de Paris

The publication possibility would be confirmed later to the participants.

Comité d’organisation

Krystian Klekot, Transfopress

Comité scientifique

Diana Cooper-Richet (Université de Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines/Paris Saclay/ CHCSC)

Katarzyna Seroka (Université de Varsovie)

Iwona H. Pugacewicz (Centre de Civilisation polonaise de Paris/Université de Varsovie)

Kinga Siatkowska Callebat (Sorbonne Université)

Maria Stephanou (Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul)

María José Ruiz Acosta (Universidad de Sevilla)

