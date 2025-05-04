Announcement

Presentation

The Medieval Studies Summer School 2025 will run from 16 June to 6 July 2025 at University of Bristol.

This three-week program is for students who want a foundation in the methodologies needed to examine primary medieval sources and to explore a region of crucial importance in shaping the medieval history of Western Europe.

Students will be working with academics from the internationally recognised Centre for Medieval Studies (one of the largest communities of academic medievalists in the UK).

The following main topics will be taught:

Medieval history of Bristol and the Southwest of England;

Medieval philosophy;

Medieval religion and paganism in Britain;

Medieval literature in vernacular (Welsh, French, Italian);

Literature, landscape and nature in the Middle Ages;

Medieval history of art and architecture;

Medieval music;

Palaeography (Caroline script, Gothic script, Anglicana and Secretarial) and digital tools for palaeography;

Codicology (how to work and describe a codex);

Textual criticism and fragmentology.

The Centre for Medieval Studies has internationally recognised expertise in an unrivalled range of areas, reflecting Bristol's historic role as a gateway to Europe. Medieval Bristol was England's second city and a major maritime port for trade and exploration.

This Medieval Studies Summer School will introduce to working with primary medieval sources, particularly, but not exclusively, written ones. Students will work with leading medieval experts in history, English, theology, history of art, French and beyond.

The course will place a strong emphasis on how to read and examine manuscripts. You will also be introduced to the following specialist skills, drawing on the expertise of the Centre for Medieval Studies staff:

textual editing;

diplomatic (working with charters);

art and decoration;

describing medieval buildings.

Weekly field trips to our unique centres and locations in the South West of England (e.g. Gloucester Cathedral, Bath, Wells Cathedral, Berkeley Castle) will allow to apply the skills you gain outside the classroom.

At the end of the Summer School students will:

have gained the basic skills to read, transcribe and describe manuscripts;

be able to recognise some categories of medieval script at beginner level;

know how to approach researching medieval topics related to your their specialisms and interests;

have applied the research skills gained while exploring resources in situ during field trips to exclusive locations.

All classes will be seminars: the initial part will typically be taught as a lecture by tutors and students will then engage in a set of activities, including group work, discussion, and presentation.

On successful completion, students will receive 10 academic credits, suggested as equivalent to 5 ECTS or 3 US semester credits.

Tuition fees

Cost : £3,595

What's included

All tuition, teaching materials and a transcript (or certificate for non-accredited courses)

Lab consumables, site materials, or community workshop costs when applicable

Single-room accommodation in a University of Bristol hall of residence

Catered accommodation meal package throughout your stay

A team of supportive student mentors (not included on the STEM Research Projects)

leisure and social programme

What is not included

International travel to and from the UK

Travel within the UK to your University of Bristol hall of residence (find out more about how to get here on the travel page)

Travel or medical insurance

Visa costs, if applicable

Lunches and refreshments between meals

Personal spending money

Requirements

Study level and subject

This summer school is open to international students, both undergraduates as well as recent graduates and postgraduates. The summer school is particularly suited to Arts and Humanities students, but applications from students from all disciplines are welcome.

Language

you are a native speaker; or

your degree is/was taught in English; or

you meet our Profile C language requirements.

Application

Application deadline: Sunday, 4 May 2025.

Application has to be done online.

Requisite documents

a recent university transcript (in English) for completed units/modules and a list of unfinished and future units/modules for this academic year;

evidence of your English language skills (excluded native speaker or students whose university course is taught in English);

a short statement of motivation (maximum 250 words)



For more information, please contact the Director, Dr Leonardo Costantini (leonardo.costantini@bristol.ac.uk) or the Summer School Team (bristol-summer@bristol.ac.uk).

Scientific coordination