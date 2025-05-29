Conference, symposiumMiddle Ages
Late Medieval Cardinals Between Crises
From the Western Schism to the V Lateran Council (1378-1517)
Published on Monday, April 07, 2025
Abstract
The history of the cardinalate, which stretches from the 11th century to the present day, went through one of the most volatile phases of its development between the beginning of the Western Schism (1378) and the close of the Fifth Lateran Council (1517). This congress aims to work and reflect on these cardinals, both as a group, gathered in the Sacred College, and in their individual dimensions, as lords, members of lineages, pastors, reformers, conciliarists, centres of courts, families and networks, diplomats and representatives of nations, patrons of the arts, among others. The cross-sectional interest of this congress stems from the desire to feed the historiographical renewal that has been taking place over the last two decades on the medieval cardinalate, seeking to bring together researchers who are dedicated to its study, regardless of the angle of approach they may take.
Announcement
Program
Thursday 29 May
9H00 – Welcome
- Paula Pinto Costa (Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities of the University of Porto)
- Inês Amorim (Scientific Coordinator of CITCEM)
- André Moutinho Rodrigues (CITCEM/LaMOP)
9H15 – Session 1
Chair: Kirsi Salonen (U. Bergen)
- Armand Jamme (CNRS Lyon) – The deepest roots of the Great Western Schism: status and powers of cardinals before 1378
- Christophe Masson (F.R.S.-FNRS / U. Liège) – The Avignonese Cardinals’ Society: An Insight into Prelates’ Personal Networks during the Great Western Schism (1378-1403)
- Carol M. Richardson (University of Edinburgh) – The Lasting Implications of Three Popes and Three Colleges of Cardinals
10H45 – Discussion
11H15 – Break
11H30 – Session 2
Chair: Luís Carlos Amaral (U. Porto/CITCEM)
- Ágnes Maléth (University of Szeged) – Cardinal in the time of crises: the diplomatic role of Bálint Alsáni, cardinal-priest of Santa Sabina
- Mário Farelo (Universidade Minho) – Were ecclesiastical benefices in commendam a hallmark of cardinal interventionism in Portugal during the 15th century?
12H30 – Discussion
13H00 – Lunch Break
15H00 – Session 3
Chair: Maria João Oliveira e Silva (CITCEM)
- Eric Védrenne (Sorbonne Université) – Niccolò Albergati: Fortune and Misfortune of a Cardinal as Exemplar in the 15th Century
- Nuno de Pinho Falcão (IHLM-UNILAB/CITCEM) – “Tiara et purpura Veneta”: the Correr-Condulmer dynasty and the reform of the Church
16H00 – Discussion
16H30 – Break
16H45 – Session 4
Chair: Francesco Renzi (CITCEM/UCP)
- Alexandre Parent (U. Torino/U. Savoie Mont-Blanc) – The cardinals of antipope Felix V: a study through his corpus of bulls
- Andreas Rehberg (Deutsches Historisches Institut in Rom) – Urbi et Orbi! The Role of the Romans in the Cardinals College, from the Late 13th Century to the Sacco of Rome (1527)
17H45 – Discussion
Friday 30 May
9H30 – Session 5
Chair: André Moutinho Rodrigues (CITCEM/LaMOP)
- César Costa (CITCEM) – D. Luís do Amaral (1381-1444): a prelate at the service of the crown in times of reforms
- Gergely Bálint Kiss (University of Pécs) – Juan de Carvajal, angelus pacis? A papal legate facing the crises and challenges of the 15th century
- Alexander Koller (Deutsches Historisches Institut in Rom) – Luigi d’Aragona. A cardinal travelling (1517/18)
11H00 – Discussion
11H30 – Break
11H45 – Session 6
Chair: Hugo Ribeiro da Silva (U. Porto/CITCEM)
- Jessika Nowak (U. Wuppertal) – When Cardinals Embrace Encryption and Transform into the Ciphers Themselves. Diplomatic Practices in the Midst of the Fifteenth Century
- Pierre-Bénigne Dufouleur (Villa I Tatti) – Geographical mobility and diplomatic mediation of a late medieval cardinal: Innocenzo Cybo (1491-1550)
12H45 – Discussion
13H00 – Lunch Break
15H00 – Session 7
Chair: Maria Cristina Cunha (U. Porto/CITCEM)
- Lukasz Zak (Università della Santa Croce) – Around the Pope: The Theological and Political Significance of the Prayers ad circulum
- Antony Roch (Université de Fribourg) – From collective to individual: the transforming face of cardinal identity in the 15th century
- Francesco Somaini (Università del Salento) – Crisis and transformations of the cardinalate between the late Middle Ages and the Renaissance
16H30 – Discussion
17H00 – Closing Session
- Kirsi Salonen (University of Bergen)
- Maria João Oliveira e Silva (CITCEM)
- André Moutinho Rodrigues (CITCEM/LaMOP)
Places
- Sala de Reuniões 1 - Faculdade de Letras da Universidade do Porto, Via Panorâmica s/n
Porto, Portugal (4150-564)
Event attendance modalities
Hybrid event (on site and online)
Date(s)
- Thursday, May 29, 2025
- Friday, May 30, 2025
Keywords
- cardinals, papacy, italy, schism, church, catholicism
Contact(s)
- CITCEM
courriel : citcem [at] letras [dot] up [dot] pt
