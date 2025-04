Inauguration du corpus principal du projet « Fabliaux »

Announcement

Presentation

On the June 25, 2025, will be launched the public database dedicated to medieval French fabliaux, comprising approximately 190 texts. Attendance at this event is open to all, free of charge.

Remote participation in the afternoon sessions (14:00 - 17:00) is also available; those wishing to attend virtually should request the videoconference link by contacting pierre.dimoyat@univ-lyon2.fr

Program

Corinne Pierreville : Historical Context, Overview of Findings as of June 25, 2025 (Fabliaux V0-5 corpus), and Future Research Directions (2025-2027).

Céline Guillot and Alexey Lavrentev: Database Functionalities: A Demonstration.

Discussion: Open Forum for Questions and Answers.