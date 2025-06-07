Dancing (with technology)

Announcement

Ce numéro d’Intermédialités vise à théoriser la danse (en tant que genre, pratique et idée) à partir d’enchevêtrements historiques et contemporains de corps, de médias, d’affects et de valeurs. Nous sollicitons des contributions scientifiques et artistiques sous forme d’essai ou sous une forme plus créative, en mettant l’accent sur les projets qui impliquent la danse et les nouveaux médias et les technologies émergentes telles la réalité virtuelle ou augmentée (RV / RA), la robotique, la capture de mouvement, les applications d’IA et autres interfaces médiatiques et chorégraphiques. Nous encourageons particulièrement les soumissions qui traitent d’études sur le handicap, d’études critiques sur la race et le genre, ainsi que d’approches de recherche-création. Les contributions se concentrant sur des exemples historiques de l’intersection de la danse et de la technologie sont également les bienvenues.

dans les domaines de la santé et des jeux vidéo (Miller 2017), ainsi que dans le contexte militaire (Yamamoto et Altun 2021) et en robotique (Skybetter 2024). Parce que la danse n’est pas seulement instrumentale, mais aussi relationnelle, discursive et curieuse, le corps dansant peut servir d’interface précieuse pour explorer à la fois les limites des nouvelles technologies et les effets de ces technologies sur l’expérience humaine.

La danse est également en relation avec le développement des technologies numériques émergentes d’aujourd’hui, comme la réalité virtuelle (RV), la capture de mouvement et l’intelligence artificielle (IA) (Birringer 2008; Berman et James 2015; Li 2021). Plus spécifiquement, la danse est souvent instrumentalisée dans le but de faire avancer la recherche

Isadora Duncan, pionnière de la danse moderne, croyait que seul le mouvement du corps humain « nu » (déchaussé, sans médiation) pouvait être considéré comme naturel et donc avoir de la valeur. Duncan était obsédée par l’idée de dépouiller la danse pour n’en garder que son instrument fondamental — la forme humaine (Daly 1994). Or, la danse n’a jamais été simplement une question de corps. Au contraire : la danse est un assemblage. Elle réunit technique, cérémonie, chorégraphie, habitus (Bourdieu 1990) et divers médiums — lumière, costumes, musique — qui se combinent avec le corps pour produire des effets performatifs. De plus, le cinéma, la science et l’animation ont historiquement utilisé la danse pour tester et expérimenter de nouvelles techniques et de nouveaux médias tels que l’image en mouvement, la lumière électrique et des techniques d’animation comme la rotoscopie (Haslem 2019; Pierson 2020; Schonig 2021). Cette histoire présente la danse comme une pratique relationnelle qui étend la notion de « corps » au-delà de l’humain en tant qu’entité distincte.

Argument

Isadora Duncan⎯fin de siècle pioneer of modern dance⎯believed that only the movement of the “naked” (unshod, unmediated) human body could be considered natural and therefore hold value. Duncan was fixated on stripping dance to its core instrument⎯the singular human form (Daly 1994). But dance has never been just about the body. On the contrary: dance is an assemblage. It gathers together technique, ceremony, choreography, habitus (Bourdieu 1990), and various media—lighting, costuming, music—all of which combine with bodies to produce performative effects. Furthermore, filmmakers, scientists, and animators have historically used dance to test and experiment with new media, including moving images, electric stage light, and animation techniques such as rotoscoping (Haslem 2019; Pierson 2020; Schonig 2021). This history frames dance as a networked, relational practice which extends the notion of “body” beyond the human as a discrete entity.

There is an ongoing relationship between dance and the development of today’s emerging digital technologies, such as virtual reality (VR), motion capture, and artificial intelligence (AI) (Birringer 2008; Berman & James 2015; Li 2021). Furthermore, dance is often instrumentalized for the purposes of advancing research in the fields of health and video games (Miller 2017), as

well as in the military context (Yamamoto & Altun 2021) and in robotics (Skybetter 2024). Because dance is not just instrumental but also relational, responsive, and curious, the dancing body can serve as a valuable interface for exploring both the limits of new technologies and the effects of those technologies on the human experience.

It becomes clear that dance and technology are not oppositional terms. If “technology” represents a set of means (tools, methods, procedures) by which information is gained, then dance itself is a kind of technology insofar as it is a finely crafted skill that can be used to gather knowledge about the boundaries of the human body in its various mediated forms and the experience of more-than- human relation.

This issue of Intermediality aims to theorize dance (as genre, practice, and idea) from within historical and contemporary entanglements of bodies, media, affects, and values. We are seeking contributions from scholars, choreographers, technicians, and dancers in either essay format or a more creative form, with a focus on projects that involve dance and today’s new and emergent media, such as virtual or augmented reality (VR/AR), robotics, motion capture technology (mocap), AI applications, and other animative and choreographic interfaces. We especially welcome submissions that engage with disability, critical race, and gender studies, and research- creation approaches. Scholars wishing to focus on earlier historical examples of the intersection of dancing and technology are also encouraged to apply.

Some guiding questions for contributors might include:

Where does the organic human body exist (or persevere) in dance, especially in relation to “bodies” such as robots, avatars, digital renderings, and filmic or animated traces?

What is the emotional and philosophical experience of dancing with technology?

How do new capacities for virtuosity—now enhanced by digital technologies—impact both the possibilities of dance creation and the audience’s experience of watching dance?

How do histories of surveillance and biometric governance come to bear on, produce, or inform dancing bodies and choreographic practices today?

How does the rise of AI under advanced capitalism inform dance as a practice, institution, and cultural exchange? Conversely, can dance actively challenge the profit and productivity-based ideologies associated with AI?

How might collaborations between dancers, choreographers, and new media practitioners open up new channels for relationality, imaginative futures, and an expanded notion of what a dancing body is?

Guest Editors

Hilary Bergen (The New School)

Philippe Bédard (Independent Scholar)

Submission guidelines

Intermediality/Intermédialités is a biannual journal that publishes original articles in French and English evaluated through a blind peer review process.

Proposals (350–400 words) in English or French should include an abstract, a preliminary bibliography (five books or articles), and a brief biographical note (academic program, fields of interest, 5–10 lines). Proposals will be evaluated based on the originality of the approach and thematic relevance. They should be sent to the guest editors (hilary.bergen@gmail.com and bedphil@gmail.com)

by June 7, 2025.

Completed articles will be due December 1, 2025, and should not exceed 6,000 words (40,000 characters, including spaces). Illustrations (audio, visual, still, or animated) are welcome; authors are responsible for securing publication rights. Authors should follow the submission guidelines available at: http://intermedialites.com/en/guidelines-and-documents/

For more information on Intermediality/Intermédialités, please consult the journal issues available through the online portal Érudit: https://www.erudit.org/en/journals/im/

Deadline to submit proposals: June 7, 2025

Announcement of selected proposals: June 30, 2025

Submission of completed texts for peer review: December 1, 2025

Publication of accepted texts: Fall 2026

