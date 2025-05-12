Pan-Africanism, Democracy, and Lasting Peace in Africa

Announcement

A Tribute to Professor Georges Nzongola-Ntalaja

Kinshasa, August 8 – 9, 2025

Context

The relationship between norms and conflicts continues to fuel debates on issues of peace, justice, and international security (Bayerlin et al., 2024; Nkwazi et al., 2024; Wamba-dia-Wamba, 1996). The fluctuation of democracy, for example, in Africa or Latin America, is seen by some observers as the cause of internal and inter-state conflicts. For others, democracy is a guarantee of relative social peace, particularly for states that have adopted this regime (Hegre, 2014; Acemoglu & Robinson, 2006).

Today, democracy is in decline in the face of authoritarianism's resurgence in many countries, revealing at least five types of regimes in Africa’s political landscape: (1) monarchy, (2) democracy, (3) democratures, (4) dictatorship, and (5) military junta (Vircoulon, 2023; Lindberg, 2006; Nzongola- Ntalaja, 2002). On one hand, the current trend, particularly in some West African countries (e.g., Guinea-Conakry, Mali, Burkina Faso), could be interpreted as a “resurgence of authoritarianism in the form of constitutional coups and the remilitarization of power” (Vircoulon, 2023, p. 2). On the other hand, democratures appear to characterize the institutional functioning of many African states, which present a facade of democracy while maintaining authoritarian practices (Nzongola-Ntalaja, 2002).

Furthermore, peaceful democratic transitions remain rare (Vircoulon, 2023; Nzongola-Ntalaja, 1997). At the root of many crises, both the oscillation and collapse of democracy disrupt sustainable peace. How, then, can democracy be unlocked? This imperative is found in the extensive bibliography of Georges Nzongola-Ntalaja, who, from the early 1970s to his retirement in 2024, has continuously questioned the nation-state and democratic governance, while he also advocated for African decolonization in all its forms, and sought to construct sustainable peace as the central theme of his academic research (e.g., 1997, 2002, 2014). His work, activism, and engagement have resonated beyond political science and have been explored – from an interdisciplinary and decolonial perspective – in other fields of study such as anthropology, communication, history, philosophy, religion, and sociology.

This conference seeks to examine the democratic crisis in Africa and its contemporary geopolitical dimensions in the pursuit of sustainable peace. What frameworks and approaches can both facilitate peacebuilding processes and free democracy from authoritarianism? What new perspectives emerge CORE from the democratic debates to restore peace amidst current geopolitical and geostrategic challenges in Africa?

This interdisciplinary call for contributions is open (and not limited) to scholars, including but not limited to Africanist researchers, and specialists in the humanities and other scientific disciplines (including anthropology, economics, history, political science, religion, and sociology, etc.), who are interested in these issues. Without claiming the following list to be exhaustive, proposals should align with at least one of the following themes:

Theme 1: Democratic Institutions, (Religious) Non-state Actors, and Challenges for Peace

Theme 2: Pan-Africanism and Lumumbist Ideals

Theme 3: State Crisis and Hybrid Regimes in Africa

Theme 4: Regional Integration and Cooperation

Theme 5: Conditions for Restoring Democratic Order and Sustainable Peace

Submission Guidelines

Proposals should not exceed 300 words (Times New Roman, size 12, single spaced). They must clearly indicate the title of the paper, name(s) and surname(s) of the author(s), their institutional affiliation, contact details, research question, methodology, main themes of the paper, and five keywords.

Abstracts should be sent to colloque.nzongola@gmail.com and copied to the following 2 email addresses: ngulungu@gmail.com ; roger.alfani@shu.edu

Call for Papers Release Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Deadline for Abstract Submission: Monday, May 12, 2025

Notification to Authors: Monday, May 19, 2025

Conference Dates: Friday, August 8, and Saturday, August 9, 2025

Conference Venue: Centre d’Études pour l’Action Sociale (CEPAS)

Format: The conference will be bilingual (French and English) and held both in person and virtually.

Scientific Committee

Alfani, Roger (Seton Hall University, USA)

Balufu Bakupa-Kanyinda (Université de Kinshasa, DRCongo)

Bathily , Abdoulaye (Université Cheick Anta Diop, Senegal

Cayarannis, Tatiana (City University, USA)

Gazibo, Mamoudou (Université de Montréal, Canada)

Gondola, Didier (Johns Hopkins University, DRCongo)

Jinadu, Adele (University of Lagos, Nigeria)

Kabamba, Felicien (Université de Kinshasa, DRCongo)

Kapanga, Kasongo (University of Richmond, USA)

Malu, Kabongo Emmanuel (Université Pédagogique Nationale, DRCongo)

Mandaza, Ibbo (SAPES, Zimbabwe)

Ndongala, Maduku Ignace

Ngwarzungu, Chiwengo (Université de Lubumbashi & Creighton University, Congo, USA)



Nsenda Mukoka, Francois (Université de Kinshasa, DRCongo)



Odimba, Catherine (Université de Kinshasa)



Olukoshi, Adebayo (University of Witwatersrand, South Africa)



Omasombo, Jean (Université de Kinshasa)



Sahle, Eunice (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, USA)



Tshimanga, Charles ( University of Nevada, Reno, USA)



Tsikata, Dzodzi (Universities of Ghana and London, Ghana and UK)



Weiss, Herbert (City University, USA)



Williams, Susan (University of London, UK)

Organizing Committee