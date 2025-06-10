Announcement

The Conference will take place on Nov. 10-11, 2025 in Netherlands-Flemish Institute in Cairo

Argument

The Second World War and its aftermath marked a fundamental shift in the Catholic Church’s social and political involvement in North Africa and the Levant. Between 1945 and 1960, the Cold War and the rapid dissolution of European colonial empires transformed the global geopolitical landscape. This period also saw the rise of the “Third World” as a political force and a profound reconfiguration of North-South diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations. Amid its own transformation—one that would culminate in the radical reforms of the 1960s—the Catholic Church (the Holy See, nuncios, delegates, religious orders, clergy, intellectuals) both shaped and was reshaped by these changes.

Building on the work of scholars such as Elizabeth A. Foster, Giuliana Chamedes, and Maria Luisa Sergio, this conference examines the Catholic Church’s engagement with decolonization in North Africa and the Levant during the pontificate of Pius XII (1939–1958). As European empires crumbled and the Mandate System dissolved, the Holy See’s stance shifted to meet local circumstances. Seeking to maintain its influence, the Vatican initially adopted ambiguous positions, at times delaying decolonization while promoting interreligious dialogue through intellectual and pastoral work. Vatican diplomacy and the clergy on the ground had to navigate a delicate balance of religious, social, and political dynamics. As decolonization progressed, the Holy See recognized the need to adapt to the emerging landscape of independent African nations and pragmatically accepted the Africanization of local churches. This process unfolded against the backdrop of a new global order shaped by the Cold War and the Vatican’s firm alignment with the United States in opposing Communism. However, the mosaic of nationalist, religious, and ideological forces driving decolonization introduced new challenges for the Catholic Church, such as having to distance itself from the memory of colonial rule, managing relations with new and sometimes volatile governments, and dealing with the numerous conflicts in the region, both military and not.

This conference seeks to explore key questions: What role did the Catholic Church—both as an institution and as a diverse religious community—play in decolonization? How did Vatican diplomacy interact with local clergy, indigenous populations, and political movements? To what extent were these interactions shaped by competition, hybridization, and exchange? How did decolonization influence doctrinal transformations in the 1940s and 1950s, paving the way for the Second Vatican Council? The conference aims to critically engage with newly available sources, prioritizing transnational perspectives and highlighting the agency of marginalized actors. In addition to the recently declassified archives of Pius XII, we welcome scholars employing diverse methodologies and archival materials.

Topics

Topics are not limited to, but may include:

Role of Vatican diplomacy in decolonization movements

The development of alternative theological frameworks by Catholic intellectuals in response to decolonization.

The attitudes and responses of Vatican representatives toward movements for decolonization.

Instances of conflict and collaboration between local clergy and liberation movements.

Catholic Perspectives on the legacy of colonialism

Comparative perspectives on Orthodox churches and Protestantism

Religious groups resisting decolonization, ignoring it, or fostering neo-colonial relationships

The gradual replacement of European clergy with an emerging native priesthood.

The role of Catholic non-governmental organizations in humanitarian action.

The relationships between the Catholic Church and newly independent governments.

Interfaith dialogue, particularly with Islam, aimed to involve other religious groups in post-colonial nation-building.

The impact of local theological, nationalist, anti-racist, and Marxist critiques in reshaping Catholic thought and practice.

Submission guidelines

Please send a 300-word abstract, the title of your intervention, your current or most recent academic affiliation, a brief CV, and a short bio to erica_moretti@fitnyc.edu and jacopo.pili@uniroma2.it

by June 10, 2025.

Notification of acceptance will be sent by June 30, 2025.

Language: The working language of the conference is English.

This conference is part of the research network The Global Pontificate of Pius XII at the German Historical Institute in Rome. The event is organised in collaboration with the German Historical in Rome, the Netherlands-Flemish Institute in Cairo, and the University of Rome “Tor Vergata.”

Costs

Accommodation costs will be covered by the organising committee.

