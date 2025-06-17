New Perspectives on Suetonius

Conference, symposiumPrehistory and Antiquity
Almost twenty years after the last conference on Suetonius, this event, that will gather scholars from all over the world aims at reassessing the last progresses on this author.
17 June 2025
10:00: opening words
Session 1: narrative and structure in the Caesars
(chair: M. Russo)
- 10:15: B. Cowan (University of Sydney), ‟When Julius and Caesar were consuls: the destruction of annalistic time in Suetonius’ Caesars”
- 10:45: Y. Baraz (Princeton University), ‟Suetonius’ assemblages: discursive clusters in the Life of the Deified Julius”
- 11:15: E. Galfré (Università di Palermo), ‟Suetonius and the crisis of AD 68-69”
- 11:45: Ph. Garrett (University of Cape Town), ‟Reading the twelve Caesars in eight books”
12:15-14:15: lunch break
Session 2: Suetonius and his material
(chair: E. Galfré)
- 14:15 : J.-M. Hulls (Dulwich College, London), ‟The poetic voice of Suetonius’ Caesars”
- 14:45: E. Pellegrino (Università di San Marino, École Pratique des Hautes Études), ‟In the laboratory of Suetonius: epigraphic documentation in the Lives of the Caesars”
- 15:15: M. Russo (Sapienza Università di Roma Roma - Columbia University, New York), ‟Caligula’s atrocitas uerborum”
- 15:45: D. Wardle (University of Cape Town), ‟Nero 6 – a Suetonian horoscope: how to bring a monster into the world”
16:15: break
Session 3: politics in the Caesars
(chair: P. Duchêne)
- 16:45: M. Haas (Universität Heidelberg), ‟The emperor’s two bodies?”
- 17:15: W. Hanson (Howard University), ‟Antithesis, political hypocrisy, and Augustus’ legislation in Suetonius’ Augustus”
- 17:45: A. Pistellato (Università Cà Foscari di Venezia), ‟The unexpected to be expected: Suetonius’ biography and Otho’s republicanism”
18:15 : end of the first day
18 June 2025
Session 4: Gender and society
(chair: W. Hanson)
- 10:00: H. López Gómez (Universidade de Vigo), ‟Assessing gender and power intersectionality in Suetonius’ narratives”
- 10:30: C. Martino (University of Edinburgh), ‟Soldiers, emperors and power in Suetonius’ Lives of the Caesars”
- 11:00: S. Mollea (Università di Torino), ‟Roman axiology and Suetonius’ Caesares: from earth to gods”
- 11:30: D. Šterbenc Erker (Humboldt Universität, Berlin), ‟Suetonius on imperfections and failure in the rituals of the Caesars ”
12:00-13:30 : lunch break
Session 5: Not only the Caesars: Suetonius’ De viris illustribus
(chair: C. Pelletier)
- 13:30: N. Campodonico (Scuola normale superiore di Pisa), ‟Suetonius’ parallel Lives of poets. Narrative patterns and character constructions in the De Poetis”
- 14:00: T. Munro (Yale University), ‟Hidden networks and weak ties in Suetonius’ De grammaticis et rhetoribus”
- 14:30: R. Vacca (G. D’Annunzio, university of Chieti-Pescara), ‟Two obscure verses from a lost satire of Sevius Nicanor in Suet. gramm. 5.1: a new interpretation proposal”
15:00: break
Session 6: Suetonius and other authors
(chair: P. Garrett)
- 15:30: S. Bartera (University of Tennessee), ‟Is Tacitus more reliable than Suetonius?”
- 16:00: A. Raschieri (Università di Milano), ‟Writing by rubrics: from Valerius Maximus to Suetonius”
- 16:30: P. Duchêne (Université Paris Nanterre), ‟A Suetonian tradition?”
17:00 : conclusive words
17:15 : end of the conference
- amphithéâtre du bâtiment M. Weber - Université Paris Nanterre
Nanterre, France (92)
Event attendance modalities
Hybrid event (on site and online)
- Tuesday, June 17, 2025
- Wednesday, June 18, 2025
- Pauline Duchêne
courriel : suetoniusconference2025 [at] gmail [dot] com
- Pauline Duchêne
courriel : suetoniusconference2025 [at] gmail [dot] com
