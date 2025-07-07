Announcement

Nancy Pedri, professor of English at Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador

L’exposition présentée à La Contemporaine offre l’occasion d’interroger les liens entre bande dessinée et photographie. Ces deux formes artistiques « mineures », nouvelles venues en comparaison de leurs consœurs plus nobles que sont la peinture et la sculpture, par exemple, jouissent d’un grand succès auprès du public et réunissent de multiples cercles d’amateurs passionnés. Cet engouement « populaire » explique l’impulsion institutionnelle en leur faveur déployée par le gouvernement socialiste français des années 1980, qui souhaite par son soutien rompre avec toute forme d’élitisme dans sa politique culturelle. La légitimation et la patrimonialisation de la bande dessinée et de la photographie font alors bon ménage, ouvrant la voie à des croisements et dialogues toujours plus nombreux.

International conference: Thursday November 26 and Friday November 27, 2026, La Contemporaine (Bibliothèque, archives, musée des mondes contemporains, Nanterre University)

Argument

On the occasion of the exhibition devoted to Didier Lefèvre at La Contemporaine in November 2026, the peer-reviewed journal Focales invites contributions on the theme of "photography and comics." Didier Lefèvre (1957-2007) is known to the general public as "The Photographer", the hero of a series of comic strips conceived with cartoonist Emmanuel Guibert and colorist Frédéric Lemercier.

The exhibition at La Contemporaine provides an opportunity to further explore the links between comics and photography. These two "minor" art forms, newcomers in comparison with their more noble counterparts such as painting and sculpture, for example, enjoy great success with the public and bring together many circles of passionate enthusiasts. This "popular" enthusiasm explains the institutional impetus in their favor provided by France's socialist government in the 1980s, which wished to break away from any form of elitism in its cultural policy. The cultural legitimization of comics and photography went hand in hand, paving the way for an ever-increasing number of cross-fertilizations and dialogues.

Submission process and timeline

Proposals for contributions (maximum 3000 characters) should be accompanied by a bibliography, a brief bio-

bibliographical note (maximum 1000 characters) and the author's e-mail address. They should be sent to Clara Bouveresse (clara.bouveresse@univ-evry.fr )

by January 15, 2026 at the latest.

Acceptance of proposals will be notified mid-April 2026.

Authors should follow the editorial guidelines available on the Focales website.

Publication of articles (after double-blind peer review): Focales n°13, 2028

Organizing committee

Clara Bouveresse, Associate Professor of American and Photographic studies, Evry Paris Saclay University

Anne-Céline Callens, Associate Professor of Art studies, Jean Monnet Saint-Étienne University

Danièle Méaux, Professor Emeritus of Aesthetics and Art studies, Jean Monnet Saint-Étienne University

Julie Noirot, Associate Professor of Photographic studies, Lumière Lyon 2 University

Jonathan Tichit, doctoral student in Aesthetics and Art studies at Jean Monnet Saint-Étienne University, ATER at Aix Marseille University

Scientific Committee