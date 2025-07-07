Call for papersHistory
On the occasion of the exhibition devoted to Didier Lefèvre at La Contemporaine in November 2026, the peer-reviewed journal Focales invites contributions on the theme of "photography and comics." Didier Lefèvre (1957-2007) is known to the general public as "The Photographer", the hero of a series of comic strips conceived with cartoonist Emmanuel Guibert and colorist Frédéric Lemercier.
International conference: Thursday November 26 and Friday November 27, 2026, La Contemporaine (Bibliothèque, archives, musée des mondes contemporains, Nanterre University)
The exhibition at La Contemporaine provides an opportunity to further explore the links between comics and photography. These two "minor" art forms, newcomers in comparison with their more noble counterparts such as painting and sculpture, for example, enjoy great success with the public and bring together many circles of passionate enthusiasts. This "popular" enthusiasm explains the institutional impetus in their favor provided by France's socialist government in the 1980s, which wished to break away from any form of elitism in its cultural policy. The cultural legitimization of comics and photography went hand in hand, paving the way for an ever-increasing number of cross-fertilizations and dialogues.
Submission process and timeline
Proposals for contributions (maximum 3000 characters) should be accompanied by a bibliography, a brief bio-
bibliographical note (maximum 1000 characters) and the author's e-mail address. They should be sent to Clara Bouveresse (clara.bouveresse@univ-evry.fr )
by January 15, 2026 at the latest.
Acceptance of proposals will be notified mid-April 2026.
Authors should follow the editorial guidelines available on the Focales website.
Publication of articles (after double-blind peer review): Focales n°13, 2028
Organizing committee
- Clara Bouveresse, Associate Professor of American and Photographic studies, Evry Paris Saclay University
- Anne-Céline Callens, Associate Professor of Art studies, Jean Monnet Saint-Étienne University
- Danièle Méaux, Professor Emeritus of Aesthetics and Art studies, Jean Monnet Saint-Étienne University
- Julie Noirot, Associate Professor of Photographic studies, Lumière Lyon 2 University
- Jonathan Tichit, doctoral student in Aesthetics and Art studies at Jean Monnet Saint-Étienne University, ATER at Aix Marseille University
Scientific Committee
- Jan Baetens, poet, essayist, curator, publisher and critic, Professor of Cultural Studies at the University of Leuven
- Vincent Eches, Director of the Cité internationale de la bande dessinée et de l'image, Angoulême
- Jean-Paul Gabilliet, Professor of North American Civilization and History of Comics, Bordeaux-Montaigne University
- Laurent Gerbier, HDR Associate Professor of Philosophy, University of Tours
- Philippe Kaenel, Professor, Faculty of Letters, Art History, University of Lausanne
- Nicolas Labarre, Professor of American Civilization, Bordeaux-Montaigne University
- Mathieu Letourneux, Professor of Literature, Université Paris Nanterre
- Nancy Pedri, Professor of English at Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador
- Benoît Peeters, writer, theorist, critic and essayist, comic strip specialist, scriptwriter of the Obscure Cities series
- Barbara Postema, Associate Professor, English Language and Culture, University of Groningen
- Ivanne Rialland, HDR Associate Professor in Literature, Versailles Saint-Quentin University
