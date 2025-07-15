Interdisciplinary Congress of African Studies (COAFRO25)

Announcement

L'axe thématique (C) consistera en une exploration plus vaste de la nouvelle vague de défis démocratiques auxquels les sociétés africaines sont confrontées dans un contexte géopolitique marqué par le retour de la politique du pouvoir. Les intervenants sont invités à problématiser et analyser des phénomènes tels que l'illibéralisme, le populisme, l'autocratisation, les coups d'État, le sécessionnisme, les conflits ethno-religieux, etc., en mettant l'accent sur leurs spécificités en Afrique du Nord et en Afrique subsaharienne.

Dans le cadre de l'axe thématique (A), nous faisons écho aux préoccupations scientifiques du pôle « Eau et Terre pour le bien-être en Afrique » ( Sustainable Water and Land Resource Management for Human Well-Being - Africa-Europe CoRE ) concernant la relation de plus en plus complexe entre changement climatique, accès aux ressources en eau et en terre et diversification et intensification des conflits sociaux, économiques et politiques. Nous invitons les contributeurs intéressés à soumettre des propositions portant sur des sujets correspondants, abordés dans une perspective monodisciplinaire ou multidisciplinaire. Un appel à contributions plus spécifique pour ce panel est attaché à cet appel général.

Argument

The 4th edition of the Interdisciplinary Congress of African Studies (online/ hybrid in Cluj-Napoca) aims to bring together specialists in African studies in order to analyse the political transformations in Africa and the current political and societal dynamics of the continent. Like the three previous iterations, the proceedings of COAFRO25 will take place in French and in English, with both bilingual and monolingual panels.

This year’s edition will focus (mainly but not exclusively) on three major thematic areas.

Under the Thematic Area (A), we echo the scientific concerns of the Cluster called Water and Land for Wellbeing in Africa (Sustainable Water and Land Resource Management for Human Well-Being - Africa-Europe CoRE) related to the increasingly complex relationship between climate change, the access to water and land resources, and the diversification and the intensification of the social, economic and political conflicts, we invite the interested contributors to submit proposals dealing at large with corresponding topics approached from a mono- or multidisciplinary perspective. A more specific call for papers for this thematic area is attached to this general call.

Thematic Area (B) will group the proposals exploring the way the revolution engendered by the explosion of the new forms of communication and the generalization of the use of the social media has dramatically challenged the political and social frameworks of the African societies. We encourage both the proposals dealing with theoretical and methodological aspects of studying the transformation of communication and of the social media, as well as those focus on one or several case studies.

Thematic Area (C) will consist in a wider exploration of the new wave of democratic challenges that the African societies have been facing in a geopolitical context marked by the return of power politics. The panelists are invited to problematize and analyse phenomena such as illiberalism, populism, autocratisation, coups d’états, secessionism, ethno-religious conflicts etc., with a focus on their particularities in Northern and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Submission guidelines

In function of their specific interests, the contributors are kindly invited to submit their proposals

before 15 July 2025

by an email sent to afro.conference@ubbcluj.ro.

The accepted proponents will be notified by 25 July.

The proposals, consisting in the following elements, are expected to be written in French or in English:

The title of the proposal

A 200–250-word abstract

The academic title and affiliation

The thematic area where the proposal fits better: A, B, or C.

